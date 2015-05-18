(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published The Paragon
Group of
Companies PLC (Paragon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDR reflects Fitch's view that Paragon's asset quality is
strong. The
buy-to-let loan book in particular currently has a very low
level of impairment,
having been written to conservative criteria and borrower credit
profiles then
remaining subject to close monitoring. However, Fitch notes the
potential for
impairment to increase should the current benign low interest
operating
environment become more challenging.
Fitch acknowledges the stability and experience of Paragon's
management team,
and its success in steering the group through the economic
crisis while
maintaining profitability. Fitch views the recent strategy of
broadening the
group's revenues and funding from their historical
concentrations in buy-to-let
lending and securitisation, respectively, as fundamentally
sound. However,
relative to the well-established buy-to-let business, the
group's track record
in its debt purchase business is less proven, and it returned to
the car finance
market in 2014 after a gap of several years. Some underwriting
execution risk
remains with regard to the growth strategy, notwithstanding the
demonstrated
scope to leverage the group's established infrastructure in
collections.
In Fitch's opinion, Paragon's funding profile displays strong
defensive
characteristics with respect to its predominantly non-recourse
and matched tenor
nature. The 2014 launch of Paragon Bank has helpfully broadened
the funding mix
by providing access to retail deposits, but the achievement of
fully flexible
funding diversification remains an ongoing process, as any
prolonged contraction
in the wholesale markets could still constrain origination and
business growth.
The Stable Outlook reflects the present benign operating
environment and Fitch's
expectation of a continued prudent approach to underwriting by
management,
prioritising the company's long-term health over more volatile
short-term gains.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR
The IDR could be downgraded in the event of a material weakening
of Paragon's
current strong asset quality. This could be from problems
emerging within the
core buy-to-let mortgage book, via the collection profile of a
material
portfolio within Idem Capital not developing as well as
anticipated at point of
acquisition, or through Paragon Bank not progressing to
profitability as
management anticipated.
Should there be a significant reduction in the group's
liquidity, through
cancellation of warehouse lines, difficulty in attracting
deposits or deployment
of the group's cash into illiquid investments or acquisitions,
this could also
have a negative impact on the IDR.
Rating upside is currently limited in view of the still
principally buy-to-let
driven business profile, but the IDR could benefit over time
from proven
successful implementation of the group's strategy to broaden
earnings. This
could be evidenced by the generation of stable recurring profit
streams from the
Idem Capital and Paragon Bank businesses, while maintaining a
robust balance
sheet profile and demonstrating ongoing diversification of the
funding platform.
