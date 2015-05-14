(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB-/RR4' to
Spectrum Brand
Inc.'s (Spectrum) upcoming $1 billion in senior unsecured notes.
The notes are
pari passu with other unsecured notes in the capital structure
and will mature
on July 15, 2025. The $1 billion is guaranteed by Spectrum's
direct parent,
SB/RH Holdings LLC, as well as future and existing subsidiaries.
The proceeds of the notes along with $500 million in
underwritten shares issued
by Spectrum Brands Holdings will be used to fund the $1.4
billion Armored
AutoGroup Parent, Inc. (AAG) acquisition announced on April 28,
2015. If the
merger is not completed on or prior to June 30, 2015, Spectrum
will repay 100%
of the issue price plus accrued interest. Thus far, however, a
closing appears
to be on track. Spectrum announced the early termination of the
Hart-Scott-Rodino review on May 11, 2015 and funding appears
near at hand with
closing expected before June 30, 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Free cash flow (FCF) of $300 million to $400 million in
fiscals 2015 and 2016
will be directed towards debt reduction to return leverage under
4.5x within 18
to 24 months.
--No material changes in integration or management's attention
to the remaining
businesses such that there are market share losses in existing
major categories.
--Terms and conditions of newly issued debt is pari passu with
existing
outstanding notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversification and Marketing Strategy Leads to Solid Results
The firm's value-based market strategy and highly diversified
product portfolio
has resonated well with retail customers and consumers. Organic
growth rates
have averaged 2% over the past five years, near the low- to
mid-point of the
household and personal care sector. Modest sales growth,
accretive acquisitions,
and cost controls have led to improving margins and ample free
cash flow (FCF).
Much of the company's FCF has historically been directed toward
debt reduction.
Fitch expects that to continue into 2015 and 2016.
Short-Term Increases in Leverage Expected
Spectrum is acquisitive which results in periodic but temporary
increases in
leverage. Over the past five years leverage has been as low as
3.4x and as high
as 6.6x but has generally hovered in the 4.5x territory.
Generally, Fitch
expects the company to operate with leverage just under 4.5x.
The company's
track record on acquisitions has been positive. On the whole,
acquisitions have
been accretive and well-integrated.
Spectrum's leverage increased to the mid-6x range in December
2012 after
purchasing Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s Hardware & Home
Improvement Group
(HHI) for $1.4 billion. Fitch's expectation for leverage to
return below 4.5x at
the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2014 was comfortably met. The
4.1x result was
due to better than expected EBITDA growth and more than $200
million of FCF
being directed towards debt reduction. Leverage increased
moderately at the end
of the first quarter of 2015 to 4.7x to accommodate roughly $430
million in debt
issued during December 2014. Proceeds were mainly used to
finance the
acquisition of Tell Manufacturing, Inc. (Tell) and Procter &
Gamble's European
pet food business (Pet).
Improved FCF
Spectrum's FCF improved to the $300 million range in 2014, in
line with Fitch's
expectations, after being below $200 million in each of the
previous five years.
HHI, a large acquisition, added roughly $1 billion in revenues
and led to EBITDA
margins that were higher than Spectrum's. Efficient working
capital management
is also a factor in the company's overall improvement although
it is not likely
to be as strong a contributor to cash flows going forward. Fitch
expects FCF to
be near the high end of the $300 million to $400 million range
in FY2016, nicely
bolstered by the AAG acquisition. It is likely to be near the
low end in 2015
with the attendant expenses related to making a sizeable
acquisition as well as
integration costs.
Spectrum has been recording residual U.S. and foreign taxes on
undistributed
foreign earnings since 2012 in order to accelerate paydown of
U.S. debt, as well
as fund distributions to shareholders, etc. As a result, Fitch
views much of
Spectrum's cash balance as unrestricted and available to reduce
debt.
Corporate Governance
Spectrum is a controlled company. HRG Group Inc (HRG, Fitch IDR
'B'/Outlook
Positive) owns approximately 59% of Spectrum. HRG has pledged a
portion of its
Spectrum shares as collateral for its own debt and is also
dependent on its
portfolio companies for cash flow. However, restrictive and
financial covenants
in Spectrum's debt facilities, as well as HRG's focus on
maintaining moderate
debt levels at its portfolio companies, should preserve good
credit protection
measures.
Cyclicality/Commodity Exposure Increases Modestly
The ArmorAll Brand, which is automotive appearance-related,
represented
approximately 55% of AAG's $298 million in reported 2014
revenues. There is some
modest cyclicality as these purchases have tended to be more
discretionary and
correlate to new car purchases. Both ArmorAll and STP use jet
fuel as an
ingredient, which is currently benefiting from lower oil prices,
but prices can
be volatile. Nonetheless, given that AAG will contribute less
than 10% of
Spectrum revenues, any spikes should be manageable within the
larger enterprise
and likely to be hedged. Fitch estimates that cyclical product
lines such as
hardware, small appliances and AAG increase the cyclical portion
of the
company's portfolio by about 5% to approximately 50%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Any change in financial strategy such that leverage is
consistently
and materially sustained at higher than 5x levels could have
negative rating
implications. This is likely to be driven by material
transformative
acquisitions, which may make strategic sense, but could limit
financial
flexibility. Fitch would be concerned if there are material
market share or
secular declines in categories generating a meaningful portion
of FCF, such as a
combination of Home and Garden and HHI.
Positive: Spectrum's business momentum and credit protection
measures were
generally improving before the recent spate of acquisitions.
However, the
potential for an upgrade is likely low in the near term until
the company
closes, integrates and sustainably operates with leverage under
4x. The company
has good cash flow generation and could comfortably operate with
lower leverage
if the pace and size of discretionary acquisitions falters.
However, recent
history has shown this likelihood to be low given the company's
acquisitive
posture.
Fitch currently rates Spectrum as follows:
Spectrum Brands, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--$400 million senior secured asset backed revolver (ABL) due
May 24, 2017 at
'BB+/RR1';
--$510 million senior secured term loan C due Sept. 4, 2019 at
'BB+/RR1';
--$648 million senior secured term loan A due Sept. 4, 2017 at
'BB+/RR1';
--Euro 150 million ($181 million) senior secured term loan due
Dec. 19, 2020 at
'BB+/RR1';
--$520 million 6.375% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2020
at 'BB-/RR4';
--$570 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022
at 'BB-/RR4';
--$300 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2020
at 'BB-/RR4;
--$250 million 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Dec 15, 2024 at
'BB-/RR4'.
Spectrum Brands Canada, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--$34 million senior secured term loan B due Dec. 17, 2019 at
'BB+/RR1'.
Spectrum Brands Europe GmbH:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB-';
--Euro 225 million (USD$283 million) senior secured term loan
due Sept. 4, 2019
at 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
