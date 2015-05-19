(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) In its latest Global Reinsurance
Results
Dashboard, Fitch Ratings highlights key 2014 performance
metrics.
The global reinsurers that Fitch tracks generated a reinsurance
calendar year
combined ratio of 86.4% in 2014 up from 85.9% in 2013. These
results reflect
manageable catastrophe-related losses, a decline in favourable
loss reserve
development and a higher underlying run-rate loss ratio as
competitive market
pressures continue to push reinsurance pricing lower.
Event risk, including M&A activity, is one of the greatest
near-term risks
facing the reinsurance industry. Fitch expects consolidation in
the sector to
continue as reinsurers battle stressful market conditions that
are limiting
organic growth potential.
Reinsurers' capital remains solid driven by earnings and
unrealised investment
gains, offset somewhat by share repurchases. Fitch expects
industry capital
abundance, including alternative capital saturation, to result
in a continuation
of falling prices and weakening of terms and conditions across a
range of
reinsurance business lines at the June/July 2015 renewals.
The 'Global Reinsurance Results Dashboard' is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
