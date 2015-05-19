(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurance Results Dashboard here CHICAGO/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) In its latest Global Reinsurance Results Dashboard, Fitch Ratings highlights key 2014 performance metrics. The global reinsurers that Fitch tracks generated a reinsurance calendar year combined ratio of 86.4% in 2014 up from 85.9% in 2013. These results reflect manageable catastrophe-related losses, a decline in favourable loss reserve development and a higher underlying run-rate loss ratio as competitive market pressures continue to push reinsurance pricing lower. Event risk, including M&A activity, is one of the greatest near-term risks facing the reinsurance industry. Fitch expects consolidation in the sector to continue as reinsurers battle stressful market conditions that are limiting organic growth potential. Reinsurers' capital remains solid driven by earnings and unrealised investment gains, offset somewhat by share repurchases. Fitch expects industry capital abundance, including alternative capital saturation, to result in a continuation of falling prices and weakening of terms and conditions across a range of reinsurance business lines at the June/July 2015 renewals. The 'Global Reinsurance Results Dashboard' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.