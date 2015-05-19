(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BoS
Funding Limited's
(BoS Funding) planned issue of senior unsecured notes an
expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BoS Funding is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Arab
Emirates-based Bank of
Sharjah P.J.S.C (BOS, BBB+/Stable/F2). BoS Funding is
incorporated in the Cayman
Islands, and set up solely to act as the issuer of debt funding.
The issue is
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BOS.
The notes' expected rating is in line with BOS's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that the likelihood of default of
this senior
unsecured obligation is the same as the likelihood of default of
BOS.
Debt issued by BoS Funding under the note instrument, and the
obligations of BOS
under the deed of guarantee, constitute direct, unconditional
and unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and of the bank
(respectively) and rank
and will rank at least pari passu with all other outstanding
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and of the bank
(respectively).
The documentation includes a negative pledge provision with BOS,
as well as
financial reporting obligations, covenants and default
acceleration clauses. The
notes and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in
connection with
the notes will be governed by, and shall be construed in
accordance with,
English law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' expected rating is sensitive to changes in BOS's
Long-term IDR. This
in turn is sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or
willingness of
the UAE authorities to provide support to the bank. Given the
robust economy,
the authorities' strong track record of support for local banks
and no plans for
resolution legislation at this stage, downward pressure is
considered low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030
Dubai
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1336
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
