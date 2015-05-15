(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-'
Issuer Default
Rating of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and the 'AA+'
Insurer Financial
Strength Ratings on BRK's key insurance subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings and rating actions is shown
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Fitch's ratings for BRK are supported by extremely strong
capitalization and
market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating
performance with
good diversification across business lines, and excellent
financial flexibility
and liquidity.
Also considered in the ratings are material equity market risk,
insured natural
catastrophe exposures, growing exposure to asbestos and
environmental risk and
various issues associated with the company's acquisition
strategy.
BRK's 'Large' market position in the property/casualty insurance
sector, with
annual premiums in excess of $42 billion and combined statutory
surplus of
approximately $130 billion are consistent with Fitch's 'AA' IFS
rating category.
The capitalization of BRK's insurance operations is considered
'Extremely
Strong' measured by Fitch's Prism capital model and is heavily
weighted in the
company's current rating.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 25.6% as of
March 31, 2015. This
ratio includes nearly $57 billion of debt attributable to BRK's
Railroad,
Utilities and Energy business. Fitch expects these major
non-insurance
businesses will service their own debt.
An alternate calculation of BRK's financial leverage ratio,
using holding
company debt and debt issued by the finance operations and
guaranteed by BRK,
was 14.9% at March 31, 2015. The agency views BRK's ability to
fund finance
operations at a low cost as an important competitive advantage
for the finance
operations and also notes that much of the finance company debt
is guaranteed by
BRK.
Consolidated interest coverage for the first quarter of 2015
(1Q15) was 8.1x
excluding realized investment gains, which is below Fitch's
expectations of 12x
for companies at BRK's rating level. An alternate calculation of
interest
coverage, excluding railroad, utilities and energy, was 17.2x
during the first
three months of 2015 and is consistent with the current rating
category.
BRK reported net income of $5.2 billion for the first three
months of 2015, up
from $4.7 billion in the comparable period of 2014. BRK's
insurance group
reported $1.8 billion in earnings before tax in 1Q15, accounting
for nearly 30%
of BRK's $6.3 billion in pre-tax earnings allocated to operating
segments.
Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad operation
continues to make
significant contributions to earnings. BNSF reported a pretax
gain of $1.7
billion for the first three months of 2015, up materially from
$1.2 billion in
the comparable period in 2014. BNSF's profitability will likely
be squeezed as
the company plans to spend $6 billion or more than one-quarter
of estimated
revenues on plant and equipment during 2015.
BRK's annualized return on equity was 8.6% for 1Q15, excluding
unrealized gains
on fixed income securities, which was level with the full-year
2014 results.
BRK's GAAP basis earnings will continue to be exposed to
earnings volatility
given the large notional values and long duration of BRK's
outstanding
derivative contracts. Additionally, Fitch believes that BRK's
earnings will be
exposed to potential volatility from the company's reinsurance
businesses and
its exposure to catastrophe-related losses as well as the
company's large equity
investment portfolio.
BRK has grown its asbestos & environmental insured liability
exposure over the
past several years to $14.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2014. Most
of this
liability, $12.7 billion, was added through retroactive
reinsurance contracts,
most notably with Equitas Limited, Swiss Re, CNA Financial Corp,
AIG and Liberty
Mutual. In 2014, a reserve strengthening in retroactive
reinsurance policies
generated an underwriting loss of $905 million, worsening from a
$321 million
loss in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization,
a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage
(excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and
persistent reduction
in underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio that
exceeds 30% or a
run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its in its
equity index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed
to the holding
company, insurance, and finance operations. Fitch believes that
this would
likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'.
--$300 million 0.8% senior notes due Feb 2016 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$800 million 1.55% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$750 million 2.1% senior notes due Aug. 2019 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due Aug. 2021 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due Jan. 2022 'A+'
--Euro 750 million 0.75% senior notes due March 2023 'A+';
--$500 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2023 'A+';
--Euro 1.25 billion 1.125% senior notes due March 2027 'A+';
--Euro 1 billion 1.625% senior notes due March 2035 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR 'AA-';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due Dec. 2015 'A+';
--$1 billion 0.95% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$650 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due Aug. 2017 'A+';
--$600 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2018 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$500 million 2.0% senior notes due Aug. 2018 'A+'
--$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$550 million 2.9% senior notes due Oct. 2020 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due Jan. 2021 'A+';
--$775 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2022 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due Jan. 2040 'A+';
--$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR 'AA-'.
--$500 million commercial paper program 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+'.
Fitch affirmed the following insurance subsidiaries that carry
an 'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength:
--Government Employees Insurance Company;
--General Reinsurance Corporation;
--General Star Indemnity Company;
--General Star National Insurance Company;
--Genesis Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company;
--Columbia Insurance Company;
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company of the South;
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.