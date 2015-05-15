(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings
on TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW) and its TRW Automotive, Inc.
(TAI) subsidiary
following the closing of ZF Friedrichshafen AG's (ZF)
acquisition of TRW. The
companies announced that the acquisition closed on May 15, 2015.
See the summary
of the ratings that have been withdrawn at the end of this
release.
Now that the acquisition has closed, TRW is a wholly-owned,
indirect subsidiary
of ZF. As a private company, ZF has largely financed the $12.4
billion
acquisition through a combination of incremental bond and bank
debt. Fitch
believes TRW's ratings should reflect the credit profile of the
post-acquisition
merged ZF. However, Fitch does not rate ZF, and, therefore,
Fitch does not have
sufficient information to continue rating TRW. Based on a
high-level analysis,
Fitch believes ZF's post-acquisition credit profile would be
consistent with an
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in the 'BB' range.
In connection with the closing, TAI has terminated its credit
agreement and
based on the change of control provisions present in TAI's bond
indentures,
Fitch expects the company to be required to offer to repurchase
its remaining
senior unsecured notes for 101% of their principal amount. As of
April 3, 2015,
TAI had a total of $1.2 billion in principal amount outstanding
on its three
series of senior unsecured notes. (In April 2015, the remaining
exchangeable
notes that were outstanding at the end of the first quarter were
either
exchanged for TRW shares or redeemed by TAI.) Going forward,
Fitch does not
expect TRW to be an active issuer in the public capital markets,
with any
significant future debt likely to be issued by ZF.
The following ratings were on Rating Watch Negative and have
been withdrawn:
TRW:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'.
TAI:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Sadeghian
Senior Director
+1-312-368-0351
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
