(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 17 (Fitch) In a new special report Fitch Ratings
has analysed
the consumer finance sector in Mexico and concluded that the mix
of sluggish
economic activity, aggressive growth in recent years, relative
higher household
debt at the lower end of the income ladder, and fierce market
competition are
again pressuring bad loans and the overall profitability of the
sector. All of
this is similar to 2007-2009 but this time without an economic
recession.
The special report considers six rated entities mostly dedicated
to providing
consumer unsecured loans and pay-roll loans. All the Rating
Outlooks remain
Stable, with the sectors acknowledged cyclicality already
embedded in them.
However, current trends have moved more entities closer to the
asset quality and
profitability negative rating triggers.
The sector present strong headwinds in 2015 as the economic
activity, and hence
household income, will see only a modest increase during this
year, making less
likely a short-term recovery on these negative trends on asset
quality.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) depends on the segment. A
significant
differentiation exists for lenders relying on payroll lending
and those who
participate mostly on the unsecured market. Adjusted NPL ratios
(90-day impaired
loans plus 12-month written-off loans) increased to 23% at YE14
from 21% at YE12
in the unsecured lending portfolio and to 15% from 10% in the
secured portfolio.
Despite NPL increase in both segments, the loan loss reserves
(LLR) coverage
remains sufficient. The entities' adequate capital metrics also
helps to absorb
possible credit losses.
Fitch also considers that an interest rate increase may result
in additional
headwinds for sector earnings, despite lending rates tending to
be inelastic to
changes in overall interest rates (mainly due to their high
level and increased
competition), although funding costs may increase for those
lenders without
low-cost retail funding, especially in the NBFI segment.
'Mexican Consumer Finance Companies' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or
by clicking the above link.
