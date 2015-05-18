(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Land and
Houses Public Company Limited's (LH) National Long-Term Rating
at 'BBB+(tha)',
and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: LH has maintained its leading share in
the
single-detached-house (SDH) market, particularly in the medium-
to high-income
segments. Its strong market position is supported by its premium
brands,
diversified portfolio of SDHs, townhouses, condominiums and
hotel/serviced
apartments, a long track record in housing developments and a
successful
shopping mall.
Superior Profitability: LH's EBITDA has grown over the past
three years at a
compounded annual growth rate of 23% and its EBITDA margin
increased to 24.5% in
2014 from 19.3% in 2011, due to its ability to set selling
prices and low
overhead costs. LH's EBITDA margin of about 25% in 2013-2014 was
wider than the
average 17%-18% of its top-ten listed peers. Fitch expects its
EBITDA margins to
remain healthy at about 23%-25%, depending on product mix, over
the next three
years.
Slower Growth: Fitch expects LH's revenue from property sales to
grow at a
mid-single-digit pace in 2015. Its rental revenue is likely to
decrease due to
the absence of rents from Terminal 21 shopping mall, which was
sold to a real
estate investment trust in 2014. The impact of the reduced
revenue would partly
be mitigated by the increasing occupancy and room rates at its
existing hotels
and additional revenue from new property in the U.S. The lower
interest rate and
continued low energy prices should support property demand in
2015. However, LH
has slowed down its new project launches - most of the 17
projects it plans to
launch in 2015 are slated to begin sales in 4Q15. That compares
with 21 projects
that were launched in 2014.
Investment Holdings Support Liquidity: LH's assets are the
largest among the
listed property developers. Its large investments in listed
associates and
investment property portfolio should support liquidity through a
tough operating
period or aggressive expansion. However, the valuation of these
assets would
depend on market conditions. The combined market value of LH's
investments in
listed associates was THB46bn at end-2014.
Increasing Leverage: Fitch expects LH's financial leverage,
measured by net debt
to adjusted inventory, to increase to about 45%-47% in 2015-2016
from 44% in
2014, mainly driven by purchases of new investment properties,
land
acquisitions, and high dividend payments. The increasing
investment should
support EBITDA growth over the next three years. Fitch expects
the company's
leverage to reduce and remain below 45% over the medium term,
assuming no
aggressive debt-funded investments. Fitch's expectation has not
taken into
account investors exercising their warrants for the company's
shares and a
possibility that LH would divest some of its investment
properties or shares in
listed associates if the prices are satisfactory. The divestment
would provide
liquidity and reduce leverage.
Volatile Cash Flow: The ratings are constrained by the cyclical
nature of the
residential property development business, which usually results
in volatile
cash flow from operations (CFO) and limited earnings visibility
compared with
other industries.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Gross margin to decrease slightly in 2015;
- Land acquisition for residential property development of
THB5.0bn a year in
2015-2016;
- Capex of THB4.0bn in 2015 and THB0.85bn in 2016 to develop
rental properties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- EBITDAR margin rising above 25% (end-2014: 25%) on a sustained
basis; or
- Net debt to adjusted inventory remaining below 45% (end-2014:
44%) or net
adjusted debt to EBITDAR falling under 3.0x (end-2014: 4.2x) on
a sustained
basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDAR margin declining below 15% on a sustained basis
- Weaker-than-expected EBITDAR, funds from operations and
liquidity profile that
result in FFO interest coverage falling below 3.0x (end-2014:
3.5x) on a
sustained basis
- Higher-than-expected net debt from high debt-funded
investments or substantial
dividend payment
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road,
Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 28256 0301
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.