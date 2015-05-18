(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Asian banks, led
by those in
China and India, to significantly increase their issuance of
Additional Tier-One
(AT1) debt over the medium term to address weaknesses in
capitalisation.
Issuance out of Japan and Australia is also likely to gain
momentum as banks
seek to lift capitalisation relative to their global peers and
optimise their
capital structures.
Fitch's latest Banks AT1 Tracker, published on 18 May,
highlights key trends and
data on AT1 issuance in 1Q15. Chinese banks continued to
dominate new issuance
during the quarter, accounting for 40% of the around USD30bn in
new AT1 volumes.
This was sufficient for China to remain the single largest
source for AT1
issues, although issuance by Chinese banks fell from the 89% of
USD39bn in
issuance in 4Q14. Notably though, the 1Q15 Chinese issues were
exclusively in
yuan for the domestic market.
Indian banks' AT1 bond issuance also picked up in 1Q15, topping
the equivalent
of USD1bn and coming from seven banks, but the volumes remain
small compared
with the capital requirement over the next several years. Fitch
estimates that
Indian banks will need to raise around USD200bn in capital by
March 2019, of
which almost half will be AT1. State banks account for a
majority (85%) of the
new capital requirement. State banks' profitability tends to be
far weaker than
that of the private banks, which limits internal capital
generation while lower
valuations also limit state banks' access to equity markets to
raise core
capital.
The trend in Asia in 1Q15 has been for banks to tap their home
markets in local
currency, but this is unlikely to continue indefinitely. Despite
relatively
shallow markets and concerns around risks related to these
instruments, the size
of the deals and pricing benefits for issuers owing to name
recognition has made
it attractive for issuers. But, the limited amount of AT1
issuance thus far in
some countries such as India means investor appetite remains
largely untested.
Ultimately, the lack of local market depth and the size of the
capital needed
will mean issuers in China and India will need to tap the
international markets
with China's big banks leading the way given their size.
The issuance of loss absorbing capital securities should be
positive for banks'
capital positions but there are uncertainties for both the
Chinese and Indian
AT1 market. From a rating perspective Fitch assumes coupon
omission - the first
point of loss absorption - will be triggered when needed and the
instruments
would be rated in the single 'B' range. But there are some
doubts with regard to
the authorities' appetite to see investors actually absorb
losses when a bank
gets into trouble, particularly for more systemically important
banks. If
instruments are sold to retail investors, this may increase the
level of moral
hazard for regulators in these markets.
In China there is also lack of clarity over which regulator can
declare a bank
non-viable, resulting in investor uncertainty over the process
to determine the
point of non-viability (PONV).
Additional information and data regarding AT1 issuance globally
can be found in
Fitch Ratings' "Banks AT1 Tracker May 2015" published on
www.fitchratings.com.
