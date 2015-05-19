(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded three Dutch
banks' Support
Ratings (SRs) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) to
'No Floor' from 'A+'. The affected banks are ABN AMRO Bank NV
(ABN AMRO), ING
Bank NV (ING Bank), and Rabobank Group (Rabobank).
At the same time, the agency has downgraded SNS Bank NV's (SNS
Bank) SR to '5'
from '2' and revised its SRF to 'No Floor' from 'BBB+'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with
our SR
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for Dutch Banks.
As a result of the revision to the SRFs, the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of all banks subject to this review are now driven by
their standalone
creditworthiness as expressed by their respective Viability
Ratings (VRs).
ING Bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings have been
downgraded to 'A'
from 'A+'. The Long-term IDR of its parent, ING Group NV, has
been affirmed at
'A' and is now aligned with its main operating company. The
Outlooks on both
Long-term IDRs are now Stable. ING Bank's VR has been affirmed
at 'a' and Fitch
has published a VR for ING Group NV, also at 'a'.
ABN AMRO's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings have been
downgraded to 'A'
from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Its VR has been affirmed at
'a'.
SNS Bank's Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'BBB' from
BBB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. SNS Bank's VR has been affirmed at 'bbb'.
Rabobank's other ratings are unaffected by today's rating
action.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Benelux
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ING BANK'S AND ING GROUP'S IDRS, VRS AND
SENIOR DEBT
ING Bank's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise and diverse
business model
(mostly in the Benelux), which supports resilient earnings
generation, and its
balanced funding profile. The VR also factors in the bank's
moderate impaired
loans and modest coverage ratios, which result in a higher
proportion of
unreserved impaired loans relative to its equity base than
similarly rated
peers.
A strong and diverse company profile underpins ING Bank's
resilient operating
performance. While slow growth in the eurozone as well as
general low interest
rates are likely to weigh on performance, reducing loan
impairment charges
(LICs) and cost focus will mitigate the pressure. ING Bank's
funding profile is
also supported by its strong franchises in some deposit-rich
jurisdictions, such
as Belgium and Germany. To supplement its funding, ING Bank also
regularly taps
the wholesale market, to which it has ready access.
ING Bank's impaired loans ratio is in line with similarly rated
European peers',
and Fitch expects impaired loans to have peaked in 2014.
Provisions for impaired
loans remain low relative to peers, leaving equity potentially
sensitive to
collateral values, although the bank has a track record of LICs
exceeding
write-offs. Capitalisation is solid and compares adequately with
similarly rated
eurozone peers, although lags some more highly rated northern
European banks.
ING Group's VR, and consequently Long-term IDR, are aligned with
those of its
core subsidiary ING Bank. Greater clarity on the group structure
after its
insurance divestments, and elimination of double leverage,
particularly drive
the ratings. The notching on ING Group's implied standalone
strength, previously
one notch below that of ING Bank, has been removed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ING BANK'S AND ING GROUP'S IDRS, VRS AND
SENIOR DEBT
Downward pressure on ING Bank's VR, while not expected, would
most likely result
from a significantly increased risk appetite in higher-risk
markets or sectors,
or less prudent liquidity or capital management. Capital is also
vulnerable to
collateral valuations given the fairly modest reserve coverage
of impaired loans
compared with peers.
Given the current high rating, upside potential is limited, and
any upgrade
would likely be contingent on the improvements in profitability
being sustained
driving solid internal capital generation, while maintaining a
conservative risk
appetite and strong asset quality.
Given that ING Group's VR is aligned with that of ING Bank, it
is sensitive to
broadly the same factors as ING Bank's VR. While not Fitch's
expectation, ING
Group's ratings are also sensitive to a build-up of double
leverage at the
holding company. Should ING Group commence significant senior
unsecured issuance
in the form of total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) debt, the
gradual build-up
of an additional buffer for the operating bank's senior
creditors could affect
the relative positions of creditors of the holding company and
of the operating
bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ABN AMRO'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
ABN AMRO's VR reflects the bank's strong Dutch franchise,
complemented by its
growing international private banking and energy, commodities
and transportation
franchises, providing it with resilient revenue generation. The
VR also takes
into account the bank's continued focus on maintaining a
moderate risk profile,
and expected gradual improvements of asset quality. Reliance on
wholesale
funding markets is also factored into the ratings.
ABN AMRO's profitability is in line with that of similarly rated
European peers,
although it has been affected by elevated LICs since 2010. Fitch
expects
profitability to improve somewhat in 2015 as continued cost
focus and LICs fall
as the economy recovers, mitigating pressures from low interest
rates. The
resilient revenue generation, combined with limited loan growth
and a low
dividend payout ratio since 2010, have supported internal
capital generation.
Capitalisation compares well with similarly rated peers, and ABN
AMRO also has a
significant buffer of junior debt.
The quality of ABN AMRO's loan book remains resilient, and
performing
residential mortgage loans make up the majority of the
portfolio. Commercial
real estate lending has been more severely affected by the Dutch
recession, as
evidenced in a materially higher impaired loans percentage,
although this
remains manageable for the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ABN AMRO'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Downward pressure on ABN AMRO's VR, while not expected, would
most likely result
from a material deterioration in the bank's earnings generation
or asset
quality, affecting its capital or access to/cost of wholesale
funding. Given the
current high rating, particularly considering the limited
geographical
diversification, upside potential is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SNS BANK'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SNS Bank's VR reflects the bank's company profile, including its
geographical
and product concentration and limited franchise - particularly
compared with its
larger domestic peers. Its focus on Dutch retail mortgage
lending, and limited
risk appetite outside this area, will support asset quality. The
separation from
its insurance sister companies should not have a material impact
on the bank's
franchise or ratings.
Asset quality is satisfactory, although impaired loans represent
a fairly
material proportion of gross loans, particularly for a
predominantly Dutch
mortgage lender. Fitch expects improving asset quality ratios
over time,
reducing the bank's capital sensitivity to collateral values
(unreserved
impaired loans represented a significant 40% of equity at
end-2014).
Nonetheless, SNS Bank's risk-weighted capital ratios are strong
and leverage is
fairly moderate.
SNS Bank is predominately deposit-funded, although the bank
still depends on
access to debt markets to fund part of its loan book. As such,
maintaining its
focus on liquidity to mitigate refinancing risks is important.
Fitch believes
SNS Bank's smaller franchise means more competitive pricing in
deposits is more
crucial than its larger peers should the bank need to raise
additional funding;
however, Fitch expects SNS Bank to maintain reasonable access to
deposits, in
case of need.
Earning generation capacity is satisfactory, but reliant on a
single market and
dependent on net interest income given its business model. Fitch
expects
operating profitability to be sound in 2015, but for LICs to
continue to dent
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SNS BANK'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SNS Bank's ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation of improving
asset quality,
maintained strong capitalisation, and sound liquidity stemming
from gradually
improved leverage from retained earnings. As such, there is
limited upside
potential for SNS Bank's VR within the constraints of its
company profile.
SNS Bank's VR would be sensitive to increased risk appetite,
particularly if
that would worsen asset quality and capitalisation in the longer
term. Given
that the bank still depends on wholesale markets to fund part of
its loan book,
reduced liquidity buffers or significant shortening of
maturities would also be
rating-negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that any
of the above mentioned banks become non-viable. In Fitch's view,
the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework
for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
Any upgrade to the SRs or upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ING BANK'S SUBORDINATED
DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated Tier 2 debt securities issued by ING Bank are
notched down from
the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The
subordinated debt
securities are rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect
above-average loss
severity of this type of debt.
The implied upgrade of ING Group's VR has led to upgrades of ING
Group's junior
debt and hybrid instruments. The rating of the preference shares
issued by ING
Group is rated four notches below the group's VR. The notching
reflects higher
loss severity risk of these securities compared with average
recoveries (two
notches) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional
two notches).
The rating of the additional Tier 1 instruments issued by ING
Group is rated
five notches below the group's VR. The notching reflects higher
loss severity
risk of these securities compared with average recoveries (two
notches) as well
as high risk of non-performance (an additional three notches).
All the above-mentioned debt ratings are hence broadly sensitive
to the same
factors as those that would affect their respective issuers' VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABN AMRO'S SUBORDINATED
DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Upper Tier 2 debt and Tier 1 securities are rated three and four
notches below
ABN AMRO's VR, respectively, to reflect higher loss severity
risk of these
securities relative to average recoveries (one and two notches
from the VR,
respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an
additional two notches
for each debt security). The ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same factors
as those that would affect the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ING BANK'S SUBSIDIARIES
AND AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
Fitch considers ING Belgium as a core subsidiary of ING Bank.
This opinion is
based on Belgium being a home market to ING Bank, a high level
of management and
operational integration, ING Bank's full ownership and the
considerable
reputation risk for the parent in the event of a default of ING
Belgium. As a
result ING Belgium's Long-term IDR is equalised with ING Bank's.
Fitch considers ING Bank Slaski as a strategically important
subsidiary of ING
Bank, although not core. Poland is considered a growth market by
ING, although
its limited franchise in the rest of central and eastern Europe
(CEE) has
resulted in ING Bank Slaski's Long-term IDR being one notch
below ING Bank's.
ING Bank Slaski's Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in ING
Bank's propensity
and/or ability to support its Polish subsidiary. While not
expected, any
potential support-driven downgrade of ING Bank Slaski's
Long-term IDR would be
limited to one notch, at which point the Long-term IDR would be
driven by the
bank's 'bbb+' VR.
The ratings of the debt securities issued by Lion Connecticut
Holdings Inc. (a
US-based insurance holding company that is part of ING U.S.
Inc., unrated) are
aligned with ING Group's senior debt rating and reflect Fitch's
belief that ING
Group will meet its financial obligations arising from the
guarantee it has
extended to these securities. As the securities' ratings are
aligned with ING
Group's senior debt rating, changes to this rating would be
reflected in the
securities' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABN AMRO'S SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
COMPANY
ABN AMRO Funding LLC is a US-based funding vehicle fully-owned
by ABN AMRO. The
rating of the US commercial paper (CP) debt securities issued by
the vehicle is
aligned with ABN AMRO's Short-term IDR, based on Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability of support from ABN AMRO if required.
This view is
underpinned by ABN AMRO's guarantees on the securities issued by
ABN AMRO
Funding LLC.
The rating of the US CP debt is therefore sensitive to changes
in ABN AMRO's
Short-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SNS BANK'S SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
COMPANY
SNS Reaal's Long-term IDR is aligned with that of its main
operating company SNS
Bank. The agreed sale of SNS Reaal's insurance operations
(subject to
conditions), which is expected to complete in 2H15, will be
followed by a
transfer of SNS Bank to the Dutch state. The latter is expected
to remove double
leverage from the holding company, which is currently moderate.
Should the sale
not complete as expected and/or double leverage increase further
above 120%, the
Long-term IDR of SNS Reaal may be notched down from that of SNS
Bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - RABOBANK'S AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Fitch has downgraded Rabobank's central body, Cooperatieve
Centrale
Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's (Rabobank Nederland) SR to '5'
from '1' and
revised its SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and subsequently
withdrawn these
ratings.
Before today's rating action, Fitch had taken the view that its
expected
sovereign support for Rabobank in case of need would have been
channelled
through its central institution, Rabobank Nederland, whose SR
and SRF were the
same as those of Rabobank. Now that Fitch no longer considers
that sovereign
support can be relied upon by the group, it is no longer
meaningful to Fitch's
coverage to maintain a SR and a SRF to Rabobank Nederland, hence
the ratings
have been withdrawn. Rabobank Nederland's IDRs are based on the
mutual support
mechanism within the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: published at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual preference shares (US456837AC74):
upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Additional Tier 1 securities (US456837AE31, US456837AF06):
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
ING Bank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'A'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper downgraded to 'A'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+'
Market linked notes (XS1144264667, XS1170271479, XS1202919806):
downgraded to
'A(emr)' from 'A+(emr)'
Thai Baht senior unsecured bonds due 2016: 'AAA(tha)' unaffected
ING Bank Slaski
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+' unaffected
ING Belgium
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Lion Connecticut Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt securities guaranteed by ING group
(US008117AG88,
US008117AH61 and US008117AJ28): affirmed at 'A'
ABN AMRO
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Non-innovative Tier 1 subordinated debt (XS0246487457): affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0244754254): affirmed at 'BBB'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
SNS Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
SNS REAAL
Long-term IDR: Downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB+'
Rabobank
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
Rabobank Nederland
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'; withdrawn
