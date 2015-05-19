(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Support
Ratings (SRs) to
'5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No
Floor' from
'A-/A' on four Danish and two Finnish banking group. The
affected banks are
Danske Bank AS, Realkredit Danmark A/S, Nykredit Realkredit A/S,
Nordea Bank
Danmark, Nordea Bank Finland Plc and OP Financial Group, as
well as its
subsidiary Pohjola Bank Plc.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded its SRs to '2' from '1'
and revised its
SRFs to 'BBB-' from 'A-/A' on four Swedish and one Norwegian
banks. The affected
banks are Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Swedbank AB, Svenska
Handelsbanken
AB, Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank Norge.
Fitch has also downgraded its SR to '5' from '3' and revised its
SRF to 'No
Floor' from 'BB+' on Landshypotek Bank AB (Landshypotek), and
affirmed its '3'
SRs and 'BB+' SRFs on four regional Norwegian savings banks:
SpareBank 1
Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank and Sparebanken
Vest.
The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
(EU) commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
banks in Denmark and Finland. In Sweden and Norway, the SR of
'2' for domestic
systemically important banks (DSIBs) reflects Fitch's view that
extraordinary
external support for these banks is still highly probable,
although less so than
previously.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs on the Danish and Finnish banks
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that any of these banks
becomes
non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone
banks (only
Finland in the Nordics) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework
for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. Fitch expects the Danish authorities will use the tools of
BRRD in line
with the eurozone regulators.
The '2' SRs and 'BBB-' SRFs of DSIBs in Sweden and Norway
reflect Fitch's
expectation that these countries will take a more flexible
approach to
resolution legislation. In maintaining control over supervision
and resolution
decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply
BRRD than Banking
Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by
EU state aid
rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions. Norway is
not an EU member country, although as a member of the European
Economic Area
(EEA) it will have to implement BRRD. Nonetheless, Fitch's
assessment of support
for Norwegian banks is based on the expectation that Norway will
broadly follow
Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to
bank resolution
decisions for its largest banks.
The Nordea group operates four large entities across the Nordic
region, all of
which are likely to be considered DSIBs in their own right. Each
is subject to
local supervision, and the group is regulated on a consolidated
basis by the
Swedish authorities. While the group's operations are highly
integrated, and
state support may flow through the Swedish parent company, the
support mechanism
in case of need is uncertain. Institutional support from the
group is not
factored into the ratings of Nordea's subsidiaries and Fitch
assigns common
Viability Ratings to the group entities. This explains the lower
SRs and 'No
Floor' SRFs on Nordea's Danish and Finnish subsidiaries.
The '5' SR and 'No Floor' SRF on Landshypotek reflect Fitch's
view that while
the Swedish authorities will have some flexibility in the use of
BRRD
legislation, this would most likely not be applied to
Landshypotek, given the
bank's small franchise and lack of systemic importance.
Therefore while
extraordinary support is still possible, it can no longer be
relied upon.
The '3' SRs and 'BB+' SRFs of the larger Norwegian regional
banks reflect these
banks' strong franchises and market shares in the region where
they operate,
particularly in the retail and SME sectors. Fitch considers that
there remains a
moderate probability that the Norwegian authorities would
support these banks if
required, given their systemic importance locally. The '5' SR
and 'No Floor' of
Sandnes Sparebank reflect Fitch's view that extraordinary
support from the
Norwegian authorities cannot be relied on, due to the bank's
small franchise and
lack of systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to
support its banks.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SRs and SRFs of Swedish and Norwegian banks could be
downgraded and revised
downwards respectively if Fitch changes its assessment of the
respective
sovereigns' propensity to support its banks, for example,
through a more strict
application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet
to be passed into
law in Sweden and Norway, Fitch would also look to see how
minimum eligible
liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be
expected to hold
these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of
non-viability is
defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required
buffers for
bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before
extraordinary
sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid
constraints.
The SRs and SRFs of the Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank
Finland could also
be upgraded and revised upwards, respectively, if Fitch gains
comfort on the
Swedish and Norwegian authorities' propensity to support the
whole Nordea group,
including large subsidiaries abroad. This is unlikely, in
Fitch's view.
While a remote possibility in Fitch's view, should the
standalone strength of
the Nordea group deteriorate to the point where Nordea Bank's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) is at the bank's SRF and extraordinary
support is required
- and should Fitch have greater visibility and comfort on how
state support from
the Swedish and Norwegian authorities would flow within the
group - the Danish
and Finnish subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs may become driven by
institutional
support, rather than by their common Viability Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nordea Bank AB (Nordea Bank)
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
Nordea Bank Finland Plc (Nordea Finland)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Nordea Bank Danmark (Nordea Danmark)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Nordea Bank Norge (Nordea Norge)
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A'
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
Svenska Handelsbanken AB: (Handelsbanken)
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
Swedbank AB (Swedbank)
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
Landshypotek Bank AB (Landshypotek)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Danske Bank AS (Danske)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Realkredit Danmark
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Nykredit Realkredit (Nykredit)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
OP Financial Group (OP)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Pohjola Bank Plc (Pohjola)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SNN)
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
SpareBank 1 SMN (SMN)
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (SR-Bank)
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Sparebanken Vest (Vest)
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Sandnes Sparebank (Sandnes)
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Jens Hallen (SEB, Handelsbanken, Nykredit)
Senior Director
+44 3530 1226
Fitch Ratings Limited
20 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bjorn Norrman (SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes)
Director
+44 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
20 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Olivia Perney Guillot (all except SEB, Handelsbanken, Nykredit,
SNN, SMN,
SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes)
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Olivia Perney Guillot (SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes)
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9174
Bjorn Norrman (all except SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes)
Director
+44 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Banks Rating Criteria, dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.