(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC
Bank's and KBC Groep
NV's (KBC Groep) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
senior debt ratings
at 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
At the same time, the agency has downgraded Belfius Bank SA/NV's
(Belfius)
Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and
its Short-term
IDR and senior debt ratings to 'F2' from 'F1'. The Outlook on
Belfius is
Positive.
Fitch has also affirmed KBC Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'
and has
published a VR for KBC Groep at 'a-'. Belfius' VR has been
affirmed at 'bbb+'.
KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings
have also been affirmed at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for KBC Bank, KBC Groep and Belfius. We have,
therefore,
downgraded their SRs to '5' from '1' and revised their Support
Rating Floors
(SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'A-'.
As a result of the revision to the SRFs, the Long-term IDR of
Belfius is now
driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in the
VR. KBC Bank's
and KBC Groep's IDRs remain driven by their respective VRs.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of seven
Benelux banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - KBC BANK AND
KBC GROEP
Asset quality remains KBC Bank's main rating weakness. The
ratings are, however,
underpinned by the bank's strong retail and corporate franchise
in its two key
markets, Belgium and the Czech Republic, its fairly conservative
risk appetite,
improving earnings generation, sound capital ratios and robust
liquidity.
The asset quality trend reported in the last year to end-March
2015 was
positive, with a slight decline in the level of impaired loans,
but KBC Bank's
impaired loans-to-gross loans ratio remains high and compares
poorly with
similarly rated peers. Around half of impaired loans relate to
the bank's Irish
loan book, for which loan impairment charges (LICs) are expected
to fall.
Nevertheless, the bank's fairly high level of unreserved
impaired loans
represents a vulnerability for KBC Bank's credit risk profile.
KBC Bank's risk appetite is supported by the dominance of the
stable and fairly
low-risk Belgian operations, while exposure to some central and
eastern European
countries gives rise to potential earnings and risk volatility.
Earnings
generation has improved to levels comparable with similarly
rated peers.
However, the bank could benefit from a longer track record of
resilient and
stable profitability.
The VR and IDRs of KBC Groep are equalised with those of KBC
Bank, reflecting
the dominance of the bank in the group (around 90% of KBC
Groep's assets), our
expectation that double leverage will reduce and the use of the
holding company
for capital raising-purposes, including recent Tier 2 and
additional Tier 1
transactions. Liquidity is managed at bank level.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - KBC BANK
AND KBC GROEP
Fitch does not expect to upgrade KBC Bank's ratings in the near
term in light of
the bank's asset quality weaknesses. In the medium-term, a
significant reduction
in impaired assets would be beneficial to the ratings. An
unexpected rise in
loan impairment charges, weaker capitalisation or a
deterioration of recurring
profitability could result in a downgrade.
The Short-term ratings are sensitive to the bank maintaining
strong liquidity.
The ratings of KBC Groep are likely to move in tandem with those
of KBC Bank. If
and when state hybrid instruments are repaid, double leverage
beyond 120% could
result in a downgrade of KBC Groep's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - BELFIUS
Belfius's ratings reflect the improvement in the bank's capital
ratios and
liquidity to satisfactory levels, a sound franchise in retail
and public sector
banking, providing it with a healthy loan book, and lower
profitability than
domestic peers. The latter is partly explained by its low-risk
low-return
business model.
Legacy issues have been reduced in recent years, in particular
its exposure to
Belfius's former parent Dexia. However, some concentration risk
and a large
derivative book remain. Fitch expects Belfius's risk appetite to
benefit from
continued de-risking of legacy exposures as well as improved
risk policies and
underwriting standards on new lending. These expectations
underpin the Positive
Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR.
We expect Belfius's underlying profitability to improve but
losses from further
de-risking could continue to represent a drag on overall
profitability. The bank
has consolidated its retail banking franchise, which combined
with its insurance
product offering should support profit generation. In corporate
banking Belfius
remains a challenger.
Improved earnings are also strengthening internal capital
generation, especially
since Belfius has not paid a dividend since it came under state
ownership. While
Fitch assumes the bank will resume dividend payments in the
medium-term,
capitalisation should improve further through retained earnings
and further
deleveraging.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - BELFIUS
An upgrade of Belfius' ratings is contingent on continued
successful de-risking
of legacy exposures, accompanied by solid balance sheet metrics
and conservative
underwriting standards. The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to
a setback in
the de-risking process. In addition, a deterioration of
capitalisation or
profitability, or a material disruption to the bank's access to
market funding,
would all be negative for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the Belgian
sovereign in the event
that KBC Bank or Belfius becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the Belgian sovereign's propensity to support
its banks.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Belfius's lower Tier 2 securities (XS0286515621, issued by
Belfius Financing
Company and guaranteed by Belfius) are notched down once from
the bank's VR, in
line with Fitch's rating criteria for such securities, to
reflect the
above-average loss severity of this type of debt. Their ratings
are sensitive to
any changes in Belfius's VR.
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank are
notched down from
KBC Bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings are sensitive
to any changes
in KBC Bank's VR.
Hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank are rated four notches
lower than KBC
Bank's VR (two notches for non-performance and two notches for
relative loss
severity). Subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V is rated
one notch lower
than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity). The ratings of
the perpetual
hybrid instrument and the subordinated debt are primarily
sensitive to any
changes in KBC Bank's VR.
Subordinated debt issued by KBC Groep is rated one notch lower
than KBC Groep's
VR to reflect relative loss severity. The CRD IV-compliant
undated deeply
subordinated additional Tier 1 debt securities issued by KBC
Groep are rated
five notches below KBC Groep's VR. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
(two notches) and
higher non-performance risk (three notches).
The rating of the subordinated and additional Tier 1 debt
securities is broadly
sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect KBC
Groep's VR. In
addition, the notes' rating is sensitive to a build-up of
additional double
leverage at KBC Groep. The additional Tier 1 debt notes' rating
is also
sensitive to changes to Fitch's assessment of the probability of
the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in KBC
Groep's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BELFIUS BANK SUSBIDIARY
Belfius Financing Company is a wholly-owned financing subsidiary
of Belfius and
all its issues are guaranteed by its parent. The debt ratings
are aligned with
Belfius's ratings and are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in the bank's senior and subordinated debt ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN
The main rating driver for KBC Verzekeringen is its core
strategic importance
within KBC Group. In addition, the ratings are supported by the
company's solid
regulatory solvency ratio, which reached 334% at end-March 2015,
by its strong
business position, especially in Belgium, and by its sound
profitability. The
equalisation of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating and IDR reflects
continuing
government support for the group by means of hybrid capital. The
group's 'A-'
IDR therefore acts as a cap on KBC Insurance's IFS rating.
Any changes to KBC Group's ratings could affect KBC
Verzekeringen's ratings. In
addition, if KBC Verzekeringen becomes less strategically
important to KBC
Group, prompted by a significant and sustainable deterioration
in its
profitability, a negative new business margin, or a regulatory
solvency ratio of
below 150%, this would likely result in a downgrade. Conversely,
the IFS rating
could be upgraded by one notch if the group repays the Flemish
Region hybrid
capital while maintaining KBC Verzekeringen's strong financial
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC
North America
Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned
subsidiaries of KBC Bank.
Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on
an extremely
high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs.
Fitch has also affirmed KBC Group Re's IFS rating, the group's
wholly owned core
captive reinsurance subsidiary based in Luxembourg, at 'A-'. The
affirmation
reflects KBC Group Re's core strategic status to KBC
Verzekeringen. Fitch also
views positively its solid standalone financial profile, its
cautious management
and the termination of the remaining CDOs. Any changes to its
parent's rating
are likely to have a corresponding impact on KBC Group Re's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Belfius Bank:
- Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Positive
- Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-'/'F1'
- Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Belfius Financing Company:
- Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB+ from 'A-'
- Commercial paper downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
- Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt XS0286515621affirmed at 'BBB'
KBC Bank
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
- Perpetual subordinated debt securities affirmed at 'BB+'
KBC IFIMA N.V.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short term debt affirmed at 'F1'
- Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Market linked securities affirmed at 'A-emr'
KBC Financial Products International, Ltd.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC North America Finance Corp.
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Bank Ireland plc
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Groep
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating published at 'a-'
- Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
- Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Undated deeply subordinated securities (BE0002463389) affirmed
at 'BB'
KBC Verzekeringen N.V.
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
KBC Group Re
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olivia Perney Guillot (KBC Bank, KBC Groep, Belfius)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Amelie Hibos (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Analyst
+33 1 4429 91 78
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Bjorn Norrman (KBC Bank, KBC Groep, and Belfius)
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Federico Faccio (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairs
Christian Kuendig (KBC Bank, KBC Groep, Belfius)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
David Prowse (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, and
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.