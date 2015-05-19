(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank
Nederlandse
Gemeenten's (BNG Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior debt
ratings to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. At the
same time the agency has affirmed BNG Bank's Short-term IDR at
'F1+'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
BNG Bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised lower by
one notch to
'AA+', as the specific nature of BNG Bank's business and status
mean that Fitch
will continue to factor in Dutch state support into BNG Bank's
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
BNG Bank's 'AA+' Long-term IDR is at the bank's SRF and reflects
Fitch's belief
that there is an extremely high probability that the Netherlands
(AAA/Stable)
will support the bank in case of need. Despite the
implementation of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), Fitch will continue to
factor in state
support for BNG Bank. Fitch's expectation is primarily based on
BNG Bank's state
ownership as well as its important and long-lasting policy role
in financing the
Dutch public sector.
BRRD, effective since 1 January 2015 and expected to be
implemented formally
into Dutch legislation later this year, with the bail-in tool,
and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) effective from 1 January 2016,
represent a small but
growing incremental risk to state support being made available
to BNG Bank's
senior unsecured creditors in a timely manner, as well as
dilution of national
discretion over resolution decisions. The one notch between the
Netherlands'
Long-term IDR and BNG Bank's Support Rating Floor, and hence its
Long-term IDR,
reflects Fitch's belief that BRRD introduces an incremental risk
to senior
unsecured creditors of BNG Bank compared with those of the
sovereign.
Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to
replenish BNG Bank's
capital levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of the
bank's business
model on wholesale funding. Also, we see a very low likelihood
that the bank
will face a sudden need for capital support, given its mainly
domestic public
sector assets. Were this to happen, Fitch considers it highly
likely that
support from the public owners of BNG Bank would be arranged in
accordance with
the private investor test as part of state aid considerations
and also required
under BRRD to avoid necessary bail-in of senior creditors.
However, the remote
risk that this may not be achieved drives the one notch-
differential Fitch
between the bank's and the state's Long-term IDRs.
BNG Bank's full public ownership is long-term and strategic. The
bank's articles
of association prevent private ownership. BNG Bank is one of two
Dutch policy
banks whose clear, strategic and long-established roles have
been to provide
banking services to the public authorities. This is defined in
BNG Bank's
articles of association. Fitch believes it would be difficult to
transfer this
role to commercial banks given the low yield and long maturity
of the assets
generated by public authority financing.
We believe that the absence of explicit funding guarantee from
the Netherlands
to BNG Bank and of a special legal status, which would legally
bind the state to
support the bank, is largely offset by the greater importance to
the ratings of
BNG Bank's policy role and public ownership.
BNG Bank's operations are entirely determined by its policy
role, its strategy
is framed by the bank's articles of association and its
franchise largely
dependent on its public ownership. The extremely low-risk nature
of BNG Bank's
assets, its solid risk-weighted capital ratios, accommodative
Dutch regulatory
policy towards policy banks and prudent liquidity management
make it highly
unlikely that it will ever require extraordinary support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG Bank's SRF and Long-term IDR are sensitive to changes in the
Netherlands'
ability to provide support as reflected in its ratings. A
weakening of BNG
Bank's strategic importance to the Dutch state and/or ownership,
which we view
as highly unlikely, could also cause a widening of the notching
between the
Netherlands' and BNG Bank's ratings. A deviation from its
narrowly defined
domestic policy role may also be rating-negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: downgraded to
'AA+(emr)' from
'AAA(emr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
