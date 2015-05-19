(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed BNG Bank's Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. BNG Bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised lower by one notch to 'AA+', as the specific nature of BNG Bank's business and status mean that Fitch will continue to factor in Dutch state support into BNG Bank's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNG Bank's 'AA+' Long-term IDR is at the bank's SRF and reflects Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that the Netherlands (AAA/Stable) will support the bank in case of need. Despite the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), Fitch will continue to factor in state support for BNG Bank. Fitch's expectation is primarily based on BNG Bank's state ownership as well as its important and long-lasting policy role in financing the Dutch public sector. BRRD, effective since 1 January 2015 and expected to be implemented formally into Dutch legislation later this year, with the bail-in tool, and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) effective from 1 January 2016, represent a small but growing incremental risk to state support being made available to BNG Bank's senior unsecured creditors in a timely manner, as well as dilution of national discretion over resolution decisions. The one notch between the Netherlands' Long-term IDR and BNG Bank's Support Rating Floor, and hence its Long-term IDR, reflects Fitch's belief that BRRD introduces an incremental risk to senior unsecured creditors of BNG Bank compared with those of the sovereign. Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to replenish BNG Bank's capital levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of the bank's business model on wholesale funding. Also, we see a very low likelihood that the bank will face a sudden need for capital support, given its mainly domestic public sector assets. Were this to happen, Fitch considers it highly likely that support from the public owners of BNG Bank would be arranged in accordance with the private investor test as part of state aid considerations and also required under BRRD to avoid necessary bail-in of senior creditors. However, the remote risk that this may not be achieved drives the one notch- differential Fitch between the bank's and the state's Long-term IDRs. BNG Bank's full public ownership is long-term and strategic. The bank's articles of association prevent private ownership. BNG Bank is one of two Dutch policy banks whose clear, strategic and long-established roles have been to provide banking services to the public authorities. This is defined in BNG Bank's articles of association. Fitch believes it would be difficult to transfer this role to commercial banks given the low yield and long maturity of the assets generated by public authority financing. We believe that the absence of explicit funding guarantee from the Netherlands to BNG Bank and of a special legal status, which would legally bind the state to support the bank, is largely offset by the greater importance to the ratings of BNG Bank's policy role and public ownership. BNG Bank's operations are entirely determined by its policy role, its strategy is framed by the bank's articles of association and its franchise largely dependent on its public ownership. The extremely low-risk nature of BNG Bank's assets, its solid risk-weighted capital ratios, accommodative Dutch regulatory policy towards policy banks and prudent liquidity management make it highly unlikely that it will ever require extraordinary support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNG Bank's SRF and Long-term IDR are sensitive to changes in the Netherlands' ability to provide support as reflected in its ratings. A weakening of BNG Bank's strategic importance to the Dutch state and/or ownership, which we view as highly unlikely, could also cause a widening of the notching between the Netherlands' and BNG Bank's ratings. A deviation from its narrowly defined domestic policy role may also be rating-negative. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'AA+' from 'AAA' Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA' European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+(emr)' from 'AAA(emr)' Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 