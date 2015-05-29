(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Insurance Limited's (SIL) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. SIL is the non-life bancassurance operating subsidiary of Standard Bank Group Limited (Standard Bank; National Long-Term Rating: AA(zaf)/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS SIL's rating is raised by one notch from its standalone credit profile to align with that of Standard Bank. Fitch believes that Standard Bank would provide support to its subsidiary if needed, given SIL's high level of integration within the bank, its shared branding, alignment with the group's strategy and profitability. From a standalone perspective, SIL's credit strengths are its strong capitalisation, conservative investment strategy, and consistent profitability. Its small size and lack of business diversification are credit weaknesses. SIL's capitalisation, based on Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score and the company's regulatory solvency position, is strong. At FYE14 SIL's capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover on a solvency assessment & management interim measures basis was 2.3x (2013: 2.1x), ahead of its peer-group median of 1.8x (end-1H14). SIL's Prism FBM score was 'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2014 financials. Fitch anticipates that full year 2015 results will remain above the 'Strong' range. Fitch views SIL's investment strategy as conservative, with a risky assets to equity ratio of 18.1% at end-2014. The equity and property exposure is limited to collective investment schemes, which SIL considers to offer strong liquidity. The company's overall investment strategy therefore maintains high liquidity. Overall profitability is sound, as indicated by SIL's strong 2014 underwriting margin of 22.7% (2013: 22.3%) and return on equity of 31.1% (30.5%). Margins were supported by improved underwriting experience and the absence of large weather-related claim events. SIL is a small player in the South African insurance market with a market share by gross written premium of less than 2%. Its business mix is highly concentrated, with homeowners' building insurance accounting for 71% of net earned premium. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Standard Bank's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SIL's rating. A downgrade could be triggered by deterioration in SIL's standalone credit profile to such an extent that Standard Bank might no longer, in Fitch's view, be likely to provide support to SIL if needed. This could result from a sustained weak operating performance, severe weakening in SIL's market share or a significant weakening in its capital position. Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Sandton 2196 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.