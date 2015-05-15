(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based WPP
Plc's (WPP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is below.
WPP's rating reflects its leading market position within the
communications
services sector and its effective diversification across
geographies, products
and customer market sectors. The rating is supported by strong
cash generative
capability, a business model that maintains some inherent
operational
flexibility in the event of potential macro-economic downturns
and a
consistently applied financial policy.
Fitch expects that leverage will increase during 2015 but remain
within the
guidelines for the 'BBB+' rating albeit with reduced headroom.
The increase
results predominantly from M&A with increasing cash tax
payments, higher capex
levels and growth in shareholder distributions also
contributing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strengthening a Diversified Portfolio
WPP has a strong portfolio of advertising, measurement, market
research, PR and
brand management businesses within the communications services
sector. The
breadth and scale of the portfolio enables the company to
provide a more
complete end-to-end service across most geographic regions and
industry sectors.
WPP is increasingly integrating its portfolio of businesses
through the
provision of common back-end services and including data
analytics as part of
the pitch to clients. Fitch believes this will help the company
sustain its
market position while providing scope to improve operating
margins or manage
pricing pressure.
Growth Drivers
WPP's strategy for growth is to increase its exposure to faster
growing markets
and to raise the proportion of revenues from new media and data
analytics.
Faster growing markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America,
Africa, Middle East
and Central and Eastern Europe currently account for 30% of
total revenues while
services from new media account for 36%. WPP has been
consistently implementing
the strategy over the past few years and aims to raise the
revenue contribution
from new markets and new media to 40%-45% in the next five
years.
Cost Flexibility
As revenues are driven by the marketing spend of corporates, WPP
has a cyclical
exposure linked to changes in GDP. Diversification helps from
this perspective,
but maintaining flexibility in the cost base is equally
important. We consider
there are two main drivers from a credit perspective. Firstly,
8% of costs in
relation to net sales are variable staff costs which can be
reduced if needed.
Secondly, the vast bulk of the group's operating leases are
linked to property
rental which can be downsized in a scenario where there is a
sustained economic
downturn.
Ongoing M&A Strategy
WPP has consistently used M&A to support its growth strategy and
to hedge itself
on new technology and products which may be important. WPP's
inorganic approach
has been disciplined, in Fitch's opinion, with some investments,
for example in
programmatic advertising made with good foresight at reasonable
valuations. We
expect WPP to continue its investment programme focusing on
small to medium size
business and potentially, associate investments in bigger
companies where access
to knowledge or products could be of value to the group. The
budget for new
acquisitions remains at GBP300m-GBP400m, although total M&A
spend could reach
around GBP700m in 2015 including part payments for ComScore and
IBOPE
investments made by the company.
Cash Generation and Shareholder Returns
Fitch estimates that WPP will generate between GBP1.1bn to
GBP1.3bn of
pre-dividend free cash flow annually over the next three years.
Management
continues to identify M&A, dividends and buybacks as its
priority uses of free
cash flow while managing its balance sheet within its target
leverage range of
1.5x to 2.0 x average net debt to headline EBITDA. The company
has maintained
its share buyback target for 2015 at similar levels to 2014 at
2%-3% of
outstanding shares, but its dividend pay-out ratio may increase
to 50% from 45%.
2015 Leverage Likely to Increase
It is likely that WPP's leverage will rise over 2015, with
average net debt to
EBITDA forecast to increase in 2015 up to 1.9x from 1.6x in
2014. The extent of
the increase in leverage will predominantly be driven by M&A
spend and
supported by growth in cash taxes, higher capital expenditure
and growing
shareholder distribution. We expect leverage to reduce
thereafter assuming no
change in financial policy and M&A spend.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Organic revenue growth to grow in line with GDP, supplemented
by M&A to give
annual revenue growth of 3%-4% per year from 2016.
- Operating margins to expand by 20-30bp per annum over the next
four years.
- Capital expenditure to increase from 1.9% of revenues in 2014
to 2.4% per
year.
- Share buybacks of 2%-3% of share capital per year.
- A dividend pay-out ratio of 45%.
- M&A expense in 2015 of GBP750m before returning towards
historical levels from
2016 onwards of GBP300m- GBP400m per year.
- Leverage managed within the company's target of 1.5x to 2x
average net debt to
EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade
include:
- Events leading to average net debt/EBITDA trending
consistently and materially
above 2x.
- Funds from operations adjusted net leverage (calculated using
average net
debt) remaining sustainably above 3.75x and pre-dividend free
cash flow margin
remaining consistently below 7% would also put pressure on the
rating.
- A weakened operating profile or a change in financial policy,
more so than M&A
or cyclically driven trends, which would put pressure on the
ratings
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Notwithstanding a strong industry position, diversification
and a flexible
cost base, the company's financial policy - balancing the need
to invest in
acquisitions, a progressive distribution policy and a measured
leverage profile
- are likely to constrain the ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
WPP Plc, Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
WPP Plc, Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance S.A, Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP 2008 Ltd, Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance 2010, Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance 2013, Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance Deutschland GmbH, Senior unsecured rating: assigned
'BBB+'
