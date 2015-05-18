(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macao's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency IDRs at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
- An exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet, with no debt
and very large
fiscal reserves (117% of GDP), gives Macao the flexibility to
handle
vulnerabilities arising from its heavy reliance on the gaming
industry. Fitch
expects the budget surplus to shrink by more than two-thirds in
2015, although
it will remain at a healthy 6.0% of GDP. Fiscal reserves cover
the government's
projected 2015 expenditure more than six times over, giving the
government
plenty of room to manage sustained periods of economic
volatility
- Macao's external position is also robust, with sovereign net
foreign assets at
120% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects current account surpluses as
a proportion of
GDP to continue to be in the double digits.
- Risks arising from the economy's concentration in gaming and
China are the key
constraints on Macao's rating. Direct tax revenues from gaming
made up around
72% of integrated government revenues in 2014. These
concentration risks
materialised over the past year. Fitch expects the Macao economy
to contract by
16% in 2015 following a collapse of gaming revenue from VIP
clients. Quarterly
VIP baccarat gaming revenues in 1Q15 was 42% lower than a year
earlier, due to a
number of developments such as the Chinese government's
anti-corruption drive,
tighter availability of credit, weaker demand and a smoking ban.
- There is limited evidence that weakness in gaming revenue is
broad-based.
While non-VIP gaming revenue has also slipped, this could be due
to lower
spending by "premium mass market" customers, who share
characteristics with
VIPs. Visitor arrivals remain relatively stable. Casinos remain
highly
profitable, and have not significantly revised their investment
or employment
plans. Upcoming concession renewal negotiations reduce their
incentive to do so.
High foreign ownership also reduces the impact on domestic
incomes, although
Fitch does expect slight moderation in domestic demand in 2015.
- The economic outlook is highly uncertain. Fitch expects gaming
revenues to
fall by 29% in 2015, but neither a sharp recovery nor a deeper
slump can be
ruled out. There is very little clarity on how policies
affecting VIPs will
continue to develop. For the mass-market, the launch of new
casinos on the Cotai
strip and completion of key infrastructure over the next few
years could boost
visitor arrivals. However a proposed cap on visitors from China
could restrict
growth.
- Industry diversification would be a credit positive for Macao.
The government
is embarking on a strategy to diversify the economy, hoping to
transform Macao
into a centre for business and non-gaming tourism. China is
likely to remain a
dominant source of both demand and risk.
- The small size of the economy and weak governance indicators
compared to 'AA'
peers are key structural weaknesses. However Macao also has one
of the highest
GDP per capita in the world.
- Macao's large banking sector (with total assets at 260% of
GDP at end-2014)
is a potential risk. However the banking system is highly
capitalised and
largely foreign-owned, limiting risk to the sovereign balance
sheet.
Subsidiaries and branches of Chinese banks dominate the sector,
generally
collecting deposits from Macao residents to fund lending to the
mainland. There
is a risk that problems in China could spill over to domestic
activity through
the banking system.
- The property market is a domestic vulnerability. Property
prices have risen
quickly during the gaming boom, supported by rapid credit growth
and a strong
real exchange rate. This has contributed to a score of '3' in
Fitch's
Macro-Prudential Indicator, suggesting a potentially high risk
of systemic
stress. However a number of macro-prudential measures introduced
since 2010,
such as a higher stamp duty and lower caps on loan-to-value and
debt service
ratios, have helped to moderate housing market activity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
- A severe economic shock from China could be negative for the
ratings, given
the close economic and financial linkages
-A significantly larger and sustained decline in gaming
revenues, particularly
if it leads to erosion of the sovereign balance sheet.
- A sharp deterioration in financial sector stability given
increasing risks
from rising house prices and exposures to China.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a positive
rating action include:
- Diversification of the economy into sectors less reliant on
gaming and China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes Macao's economy remains highly concentrated in
the gaming
industry
- Fitch assumes China will have a smooth economic rebalancing
process and avoid
a "hard landing", as Macao's economy and its gaming industry are
highly
susceptible to China's economic performance.
- Fitch assumes China's policy on the legality of gambling in
Macao will not
change.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
