(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macao's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following factors: - An exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet, with no debt and very large fiscal reserves (117% of GDP), gives Macao the flexibility to handle vulnerabilities arising from its heavy reliance on the gaming industry. Fitch expects the budget surplus to shrink by more than two-thirds in 2015, although it will remain at a healthy 6.0% of GDP. Fiscal reserves cover the government's projected 2015 expenditure more than six times over, giving the government plenty of room to manage sustained periods of economic volatility - Macao's external position is also robust, with sovereign net foreign assets at 120% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects current account surpluses as a proportion of GDP to continue to be in the double digits. - Risks arising from the economy's concentration in gaming and China are the key constraints on Macao's rating. Direct tax revenues from gaming made up around 72% of integrated government revenues in 2014. These concentration risks materialised over the past year. Fitch expects the Macao economy to contract by 16% in 2015 following a collapse of gaming revenue from VIP clients. Quarterly VIP baccarat gaming revenues in 1Q15 was 42% lower than a year earlier, due to a number of developments such as the Chinese government's anti-corruption drive, tighter availability of credit, weaker demand and a smoking ban. - There is limited evidence that weakness in gaming revenue is broad-based. While non-VIP gaming revenue has also slipped, this could be due to lower spending by "premium mass market" customers, who share characteristics with VIPs. Visitor arrivals remain relatively stable. Casinos remain highly profitable, and have not significantly revised their investment or employment plans. Upcoming concession renewal negotiations reduce their incentive to do so. High foreign ownership also reduces the impact on domestic incomes, although Fitch does expect slight moderation in domestic demand in 2015. - The economic outlook is highly uncertain. Fitch expects gaming revenues to fall by 29% in 2015, but neither a sharp recovery nor a deeper slump can be ruled out. There is very little clarity on how policies affecting VIPs will continue to develop. For the mass-market, the launch of new casinos on the Cotai strip and completion of key infrastructure over the next few years could boost visitor arrivals. However a proposed cap on visitors from China could restrict growth. - Industry diversification would be a credit positive for Macao. The government is embarking on a strategy to diversify the economy, hoping to transform Macao into a centre for business and non-gaming tourism. China is likely to remain a dominant source of both demand and risk. - The small size of the economy and weak governance indicators compared to 'AA' peers are key structural weaknesses. However Macao also has one of the highest GDP per capita in the world. - Macao's large banking sector (with total assets at 260% of GDP at end-2014) is a potential risk. However the banking system is highly capitalised and largely foreign-owned, limiting risk to the sovereign balance sheet. Subsidiaries and branches of Chinese banks dominate the sector, generally collecting deposits from Macao residents to fund lending to the mainland. There is a risk that problems in China could spill over to domestic activity through the banking system. - The property market is a domestic vulnerability. Property prices have risen quickly during the gaming boom, supported by rapid credit growth and a strong real exchange rate. This has contributed to a score of '3' in Fitch's Macro-Prudential Indicator, suggesting a potentially high risk of systemic stress. However a number of macro-prudential measures introduced since 2010, such as a higher stamp duty and lower caps on loan-to-value and debt service ratios, have helped to moderate housing market activity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: - A severe economic shock from China could be negative for the ratings, given the close economic and financial linkages -A significantly larger and sustained decline in gaming revenues, particularly if it leads to erosion of the sovereign balance sheet. - A sharp deterioration in financial sector stability given increasing risks from rising house prices and exposures to China. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action include: - Diversification of the economy into sectors less reliant on gaming and China. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch assumes Macao's economy remains highly concentrated in the gaming industry - Fitch assumes China will have a smooth economic rebalancing process and avoid a "hard landing", as Macao's economy and its gaming industry are highly susceptible to China's economic performance. - Fitch assumes China's policy on the legality of gambling in Macao will not change. Contact: Primary Analyst Mervyn Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9938 Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Senior Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Country Ceilings here Sovereign Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.