PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
France-based Dexia
Credit Local's (DCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'A'
and its Italian subsidiary Dexia Crediop's Long-term IDR to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on both Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Although DCL and Dexia Crediop are subject to the BRRD, Fitch
believes that it
will not be applied to them as long as their orderly wind-down
progresses in
line with plans agreed with the European Commission's (EC) state
aid
authorities. However, should state aid be required further to
what has been
agreed with the EC, the bank may be required to take resolution
measures
including some bail-in of senior creditors. This risk is
reflected in today's
downgrade of the IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DCL
DCL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there remains a high
probability that
the states of France (AA/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Negative) would
provide
additional extraordinary support to them, if required, to
accompany the orderly
resolution of the group.
Despite the implementation of BRRD, Fitch continues to factor in
state support
for DCL to reflect its orderly wind-down status. We believe that
the French and
Belgian states will provide further financial support if
necessary to complete
DCL's orderly wind-down. However, DCL's capacity for payment of
non-guaranteed
senior unsecured debt is weakened by the introduction of senior
creditor bail-in
as a prerequisite for exceptional additional state support,
meaning that the
sovereign's ability to support in full may not be as strong as
it was before
BRRD implementation.
Fitch considers that the risk of senior creditor "bail-in"
remains low for DCL
but not impossible. DCL's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+' reflects the
French and
Belgian states' financial flexibility to provide financial
support, as well as
DCL's state ownership and sizeable state guarantees for its
funding. France's
and Belgium's sizeable investment in, and exposure to, Dexia
(owning 94% of the
group's capital and guaranteeing, together with Luxembourg, up
to EUR85bn of its
senior debt) currently represent a very strong incentive for the
authorities to
provide additional support, if required. Fitch believes the
states will act
pre-emptively to the extent possible to maintain DCL's
capitalisation above
minimum requirements.
Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state
aid already
agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would expect
the EC to then
liaise about the course of action to take with the Single
Resolution Board
(SRB), which takes over decisions on bank resolution from
national authorities
from January 2016. While Fitch believes it likely that both
parties would seek
the least disruptive solution, we also believe that the decision
is likely to
depend on specific circumstances, and especially on the extent
to which the
orderly wind-down is proceeding according to plan.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it is a
wind-down
institution whose business model would not be viable without
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DCL
DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the French state's
ability or
propensity to provide additional state support, including a
downgrade of
France's sovereign rating by more than one notch. A significant
reduction in
state-guaranteed funding or state ownership would also be
rating-negative.
The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its
orderly wind-down in
accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the
plan would
likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the
likelihood of the EC
and/or the SRB requiring more stringent measures, which could
include
burden-sharing for senior creditors.
Dexia's shortfall in the adverse stress scenario of the ECB's
Comprehensive
Assessment illustrates its sensitivities to adverse economic
developments if it
fails to run down its assets. Assets in euro terms increased in
2014, but this
related to the weakening of the euro against the US dollar,
while on a constant
currency basis commercial loans and securities continued to run
off. DCL's
ratings may be downgraded further if further progress with
winding down its
commercial loans and securities is not evident by the time of
the next rating
review.
Any rating upgrade would be contingent on even greater
commitment to an orderly
wind-down of DCL being demonstrated by France or Belgium. While
not impossible,
this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA CREDIOP S.p.A.
Crediop's ratings reflect potential support from DCL. As long as
DCL remains
Crediop's majority shareholder, Fitch believes there is a high
probability that
the group would provide support to Crediop, if needed. Fitch's
view is that a
default of Crediop would result in high financial and
reputational risk for DCL
group's wind-down process.
None of Crediop's liabilities are directly guaranteed by France
or Belgium, but
around 30% of its non-equity funding comes from DCL. Given the
size of Crediop
relative to DCL's, of around 15% of assets and common equity,
and the nature of
its assets (lending to Italian municipalities), DCL would likely
be able to
provide support to Crediop if necessary without needing to call
on further state
support itself.
Crediop's Long-term IDR is two notches lower than DCL's,
reflecting a remote
possibility that sovereign support would be required or that
problems would
arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In which case,
Crediop would be less
likely than DCL to receive support from France and Belgium given
its location
and business focus in Italy rather than Belgium or France and
the presence of
minority shareholders, controlling 30% of the bank.
Crediop's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
DCL's ability (as
measured by its ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. They
are also
potentially sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating
by several
notches.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DCL-GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings on DCL's securities issued under guarantees from
Belgium, France and
Luxembourg are aligned with the IDRs of Belgium and France given
that they are
the lowest-rated guarantee providers. The guarantee is several
but not joint,
and each state is responsible for a share of the overall
guarantee.
The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the
guarantees are
sensitive to any rating action on the lowest-rated guarantors
(currently Belgium
and France). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities
issued under the
guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the Short-term IDR of
any guarantor is
downgraded to 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA DELAWARE'S
SHORT-TERM DEBT RATING
The Short-term rating on the USCP programme of Dexia Delaware
LLC has been
downgraded to 'F2' in line with DCL's Short-term IDR, reflecting
Fitch's belief
of an extremely high probability of support from DCL if
required. This is based
on DCL's guarantees for the securities issued under Dexia
Delaware's USCP
programme. Dexia Delaware is DCL's fully-owned funding vehicle
issuing USCP
(short-term debt securities).
Dexia Delaware's short-term debt is sensitive to the same
factors that would
affect DCL's Short-term IDR. DCL's IDRs are primarily sensitive
to France's and
Belgium's ability and propensity to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and
XS0284386306 are dated
bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019 respectively) with
contractually mandatory
coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects
Fitch's view of a
material credit risk pertaining to potential 'burden sharing' on
these
securities holders should Dexia receive additional state support
to accompany
its orderly wind down.
Upside potential to the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt
instruments may
result from Dexia's wind-down progressing significantly with
capital being
maintained at solid levels at the same time. Downside pressure
may arise from
any risk of further state support being needed. Should these
instruments be
bailed-in then loss severity would likely be high, which could
result in a
downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'.
Fitch has affirmed the 'C' ratings of DCL's (FR0010251421)
hybrid Tier 1
securities; the ratings reflect the coupons missed as part of
successive
restructuring and orderly resolution plans, and a continued ban
on coupon
payment of subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless
contractually
mandatory) imposed by the EC since 2010 and the first
restructuring plan. Fitch
does not expect that DCL's hybrid securities will become
performing and
therefore sees no upside for the instruments' ratings.
For more information on DCL, please see the recently released
report, EU
State-Sponsored Wind-Down Institutions, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dexia Credit Local (DCL):
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'
Market linked notes: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A'
State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA/F1+'
Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306:
affirmed at 'B-'
Dexia Delaware LLC's (Dexia Delaware)
USD25bn US commercial paper (USCP) programme's short-term
rating: downgraded to
'F2' from 'F1'
Dexia Crediop
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
