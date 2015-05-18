(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn
the ratings of
PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Pacific Western Bank and various trust
preferred
securities issued by PACW's subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch
has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects PACW's good market
position in key
business segments, including its national commercial lending
platform to
middle-market companies. PACW's financial profile is solid and
characterized by
good earnings, a low volume of nonperforming assets (NPAs),
relatively low net
charge-offs and adequate capital levels, which appear to be
sufficient to
support the business mix. This is counterbalanced by the firm's
relatively
higher risk appetite given its acquisitive strategy, high
balance sheet growth
and niche lending focus relative to peers, which constrain
PACW's ratings at its
current levels.
Fitch notes that there has not been a material change to PACW's
overall credit
profile since the company was recently reviewed on April 7,
2015.
Core earnings, which adjust for acquisitions and non-recurring
revenues and
expenses, were solid relative to PACW's rating. The company has
posted positive
earnings since 2011, supported by strong net interest margins
(NIM). Fitch
assesses PACW on a core basis to remove distortions created by
acquisition
accounting. Fitch-calculated annualized adjusted return on
average assets (ROAA)
was 1.57% for the first-quarter of 2015 (1Q15), which remains
consistent with
historical averages and compares favorably relative to peers.
PACW's
above-average profitability metrics reflect the firm's
niche-lending focus and
middle-market customer base.
Adjusted asset quality metrics have also remained relatively
stable despite
significant loan growth, both organic and resulting from
acquisitions. NPAs,
inclusive for performing restructured loans but exclusive of
covered loans) were
1.45% of non-covered loans and leases at 1Q15. PACW's NPAs may
be somewhat
understated due to recent outsized loan growth. Nonetheless,
credit costs remain
favorable compared to peers, with trailing 12 months (TTM) net
charge-offs to
average non-covered loans of 0.07% at 1Q15. Fitch expects asset
quality metrics
will remain stable over the medium term given PACW's ability to
manage its loan
portfolio with relatively low credit costs.
Fitch views PACW's capital levels as adequate relative to its
growth and overall
risk profile. At March 31, 2015, the company reported ratios of
12.01%, 12.35%
and 15.90% for tangible common equity (TCE), Tier 1 risk-based
capital (RBC) and
total RBC ratios, respectively. The contemplated merger with
Square 1 Financial,
which is expected to close in 4Q15, will be capital neutral
given the
stock-for-stock transaction. On a pro forma basis as of year-end
2014, capital
is expected to be 11.5%, 12.6% and 15.7% for TCE, Tier 1 RBC and
total RBC,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PACW's subordinated debt and hybrid issuances are rated two
notches below PACW's
Viability Rating (VR). The notch differential reflects loss
severity and an
assessment of incremental non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS
Pacific Western Bank's long- and short-term deposit ratings
reflect Fitch's view
of how these deposits would be treated in liquidation by the
FDIC.
RATING SENSITIVITES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
PACW's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and VR are equalized with
those of its bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support
Rating Floors
PACW has a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PACW is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support to be unlikely. PACW's IDR and VR do not
incorporate any
support.
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
PacWest Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Pacific Western Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
First Community/CA Statutory Trust V, VI
Community (CA) Capital Statutory Trust II, III
First Community Bancorp/CA Statutory Trust VII
First California Capital Trust I
FCB Statutory Trust I
CapitalSource Trust Preferred Securities
--Trust preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jawad Sozer, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2315
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015).
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14' (Jan. 28, 2015);
--'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide' (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?' (July
11, 2013);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index' (Jan. 15, 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q15' (March 30, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar Global 1Q15
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index US (4Q14)
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
Traditional Investment Managers: Implications of an Interest
Rate Shock (AUM Mix
and Duration Management -- Keys to Weathering Interest Rate
Risk)
here
2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)
here
U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide
(Applicability of New Bank
Regulations in the U.S.)
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14 (All Eyes on Oil Prices and
Interest Rates)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.