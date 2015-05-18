(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Pacific Western Bank and various trust preferred securities issued by PACW's subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects PACW's good market position in key business segments, including its national commercial lending platform to middle-market companies. PACW's financial profile is solid and characterized by good earnings, a low volume of nonperforming assets (NPAs), relatively low net charge-offs and adequate capital levels, which appear to be sufficient to support the business mix. This is counterbalanced by the firm's relatively higher risk appetite given its acquisitive strategy, high balance sheet growth and niche lending focus relative to peers, which constrain PACW's ratings at its current levels. Fitch notes that there has not been a material change to PACW's overall credit profile since the company was recently reviewed on April 7, 2015. Core earnings, which adjust for acquisitions and non-recurring revenues and expenses, were solid relative to PACW's rating. The company has posted positive earnings since 2011, supported by strong net interest margins (NIM). Fitch assesses PACW on a core basis to remove distortions created by acquisition accounting. Fitch-calculated annualized adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.57% for the first-quarter of 2015 (1Q15), which remains consistent with historical averages and compares favorably relative to peers. PACW's above-average profitability metrics reflect the firm's niche-lending focus and middle-market customer base. Adjusted asset quality metrics have also remained relatively stable despite significant loan growth, both organic and resulting from acquisitions. NPAs, inclusive for performing restructured loans but exclusive of covered loans) were 1.45% of non-covered loans and leases at 1Q15. PACW's NPAs may be somewhat understated due to recent outsized loan growth. Nonetheless, credit costs remain favorable compared to peers, with trailing 12 months (TTM) net charge-offs to average non-covered loans of 0.07% at 1Q15. Fitch expects asset quality metrics will remain stable over the medium term given PACW's ability to manage its loan portfolio with relatively low credit costs. Fitch views PACW's capital levels as adequate relative to its growth and overall risk profile. At March 31, 2015, the company reported ratios of 12.01%, 12.35% and 15.90% for tangible common equity (TCE), Tier 1 risk-based capital (RBC) and total RBC ratios, respectively. The contemplated merger with Square 1 Financial, which is expected to close in 4Q15, will be capital neutral given the stock-for-stock transaction. On a pro forma basis as of year-end 2014, capital is expected to be 11.5%, 12.6% and 15.7% for TCE, Tier 1 RBC and total RBC, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES PACW's subordinated debt and hybrid issuances are rated two notches below PACW's Viability Rating (VR). The notch differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS Pacific Western Bank's long- and short-term deposit ratings reflect Fitch's view of how these deposits would be treated in liquidation by the FDIC. RATING SENSITIVITES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY PACW's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and VR are equalized with those of its bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors PACW has a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, PACW is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support to be unlikely. PACW's IDR and VR do not incorporate any support. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: PacWest Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Pacific Western Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'F3' --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. First Community/CA Statutory Trust V, VI Community (CA) Capital Statutory Trust II, III First Community Bancorp/CA Statutory Trust VII First California Capital Trust I FCB Statutory Trust I CapitalSource Trust Preferred Securities --Trust preferred stock at 'BB-'. 