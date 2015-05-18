(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation,
Inc. at 'CCC'. The
Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch Ratings expects J.C. Penney to generate EBITDA of
approximately $600
million in 2015 versus $277 million in 2014, based on 3%
comparable store sales
(comps) growth, gross margin of approximately 36%, and further
selling, general
and administrative (SG&A) reduction of approximately $100
million. The Positive
Outlook reflects the potential that J.C. Penney could generate
annual EBITDA in
the $700 million to $800 million range in 2016 and 2017, which
would cover its
fixed obligations, and the company makes progress in addressing
its debt
maturities through 2018.
Fitch expects J.C. Penney to sustain comps growth in the 2%-3%
range and gross
margin to improve modestly beyond 2015. This should result in
EBITDA of
approximately $700 million in 2016, with the potential to
approach $800 million
in 2017, assuming flat SG&A expense.
On its recent first-quarter earnings call, J.C. Penney
reiterated its targets to
reach a top-line of $14.5 billion and EBITDA of $1.2 billion by
2017, by
rebuilding market share on its existing platform and investing
in growth
initiatives in center core (fine jewelry and fashion
accessories, Sephora,
footwear, handbags and intimate apparel), home and omnichannel.
While targeted 2017 revenue of $14.5 billion would still be 15%
shy of 2011
levels of $17.3 billion, Fitch views the 5%-6% in annual revenue
growth required
in 2016 and 2017 to achieve this target as ambitious given
today's industry
dynamics. Fitch expects overall apparel, accessories, footwear
and home sales to
grow 2%-3% annually, with growth in online sales accounting for
over 50% of the
growth. Department store traffic trends remain soft and industry
sales are
expected to continue to decline 2% annually as volume continues
to shift to
off-mall channels, such as online, discount and off-price
retailers.
Overall share gains in the overcrowded mid-tier space will
therefore remain
challenging, and Fitch expects 2%-3% annual comps growth is
sustainable at best.
Fitch anticipated J.C. Penney's store traffic to be flat to
modestly up over the
next 12-24 months, with store-level comps up 1%-2%. Fitch
expects online sales
to grow 10%-12% annually from the 2014 base of $1.2 billion, to
$1.6
billion-$1.7 billion in 2017, contributing 1.0%-1.3% annually to
overall comps.
The company ended 2014 with $2.1 billion in liquidity between
cash and cash
equivalents of $1.3 billion and $773 million available under its
$1.85 billion
credit facility. Free cash flow (FCF) in 2014 was a modest
negative $13 million
compared to negative $2.8 billion in 2013, reflecting EBITDA
growth and working
capital improvement to positive $332 million. FCF is expected to
be flat to
negative $100 million in 2015, assuming cash interest expense of
$400 million,
capex of $250 million-$300 million and flat to modest working
capital use.
The company's next debt maturity is $78 million in August 2016
and $220 million
in April 2017. These could be refinanced or partly paid down
with cash.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-- Fitch expects J.C. Penney to generate positive EBITDA of $600
million in
2015, based on 3% comps growth, gross margin of approximately
36%, and further
SG&A reduction of approximately $100 million.
--EBITDA in 2016 and 2017 could improve by another $100 million
annually
assuming J.C. Penney sustains low single comps, modest
improvement in gross
margin, and flat SG&A.
-- FCF is expected to be flat to negative $100 million in 2015,
assuming cash
interest expense of $400 million, capex of $250 million-$300
million and flat to
modest working capital use.
-- Liquidity is expected to remain strong at around $2 billion
at the end of
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could occur if
the continues to
generate 2%-3% comp growth and EBITDA in the $700 million to
$800 million range
to cover its fixed obligations and has sufficient liquidity to
address near term
debt maturities on a timely basis.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could occur if
comps and margin
trends stall, indicating J.C. Penney is not stabilizing its core
business,
leading to concerns about the company's liquidity position.
ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a
recovery analysis for
each class of obligations of the issuer. The issue ratings are
derived from the
IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching, based on
Fitch's
recovery analysis that places a liquidation value under a
distressed scenario of
approximately $5.5 billion as of Jan. 31, 2015, for J.C. Penney.
J.C. Penney's $2.35 billion senior secured asset-backed loan
(ABL) facility that
matures in June 2019 is rated 'B/RR1', which indicates
outstanding recovery
prospects (91%-100%) in a distressed scenario. The facility
comprises a $1.85
billion revolving line of credit and a $500 million first-in,
last-out term
loan.
The facility is secured by a first lien priority on inventory
and receivables
with borrowings subject to a borrowing base. Any proceeds of the
collateral will
be applied first to the satisfaction of all obligations under
the revolving
facility and second to the satisfaction of the obligations under
the term loan
facility.
J.C. Penney is required to maintain a minimum excess
availability at all times
of not less than the greater of 10% of line cap (the lesser of
total commitment
or borrowing base) and $150 million.
The $2.2 billion term loan due May 2018 is also expected to have
outstanding
recovery prospects of 91%-100%, leading to a 'B/RR1' rating. The
term loan
facility is secured by (a) first lien mortgages on owned and
ground leased
stores (subject to certain restrictions primarily related to
Principal Property
owned by J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.), the company's
headquarters and related
land, and nine owned distribution centers; (b) a first lien on
intellectual
property (trademarks including J.C. Penney, Liz Claiborne, St.
John's Bay and
Arizona), machinery and equipment; (c) a stock pledge of J.C.
Penney Corporation
and all of its material subsidiaries and all intercompany debt;
and (d) second
lien on inventory and accounts receivable that back the ABL
facility.
The $2.6 billion of senior unsecured notes are rated 'CCC/RR4',
indicating
average recovery prospects (31%-50%).
Fitch has affirmed J.C. Penney's ratings as follows:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured bank credit facility at 'B/RR1';
--Senior secured term loan at 'B/RR1'; and
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'CCC/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
