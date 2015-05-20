(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
the recent rise
in contracted sales in the Chinese housing market is an
encouraging sign for the
sector, but its recovery may be confirmed only with a sustained
improvement in
sales in the subsequent months of this year.
Contracted sales for the Chinese homebuilding sector in April
2015 rose by 16%
from a year earlier, accelerating from the 0% yoy growth in
March 2015. There
was a 7% yoy decline in 2H14. The increase in contracted sales
was driven by
government relaxation of home purchase restrictions that
unleashed pent-up
demand; banks speeding up approvals for loans to both buyers and
homebuilders,
which increased liquidity; and homebuilders lowering ASPs, which
helped to move
inventory.
Fitch believes the improvement of contracted sales in the recent
months was
mainly driven by the improvement of demand in Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities as most
of the homebuilders switched their focus to these cities. In
contrast, sluggish
demand and high inventory levels in lower tier cities continue
to pressure sales
and selling prices in these markets. These changes in the
product mix will
result in improved average selling prices (ASPs) in 2015 for the
developers.
Demand from home upgraders, which will stem from improving
affluence and
supportive government policies, will be a key support for the
recovery. The
perception among investors that properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities have
better returns will also help sustain demand for housing in the
higher-tier
cities. By April 2015, new home prices in Tier 1 cities were 22%
higher than at
the end of 2010, while they were only 3%-5% higher in lower-tier
cities.
Several homebuilders have announced promising March and April
contracted sales.
Among the larger homebuilders, China Overseas Land & Investment
Limited's
(BBB+/Stable) contracted sales rose 19.9% and 41.9% mom in
March and April
respectively, and Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s
(BB+/Positive) contracted
sales increased 4.6% and 7.0% mom in February and March
respectively.
Among the medium-sized players, sales are more volatile as they
have fewer
projects and are less diversified geographically, but sales have
shown signs of
improvement. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd's (BB-/Stable) sales
for April rose
10.2% mom and 21.2% yoy, while China Aoyuan Property Group
Limited's (B+/Stable)
sales climbed by more than 20% yoy in March and April.
