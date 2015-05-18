(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Trade and Development Bank
of Mongolia's
(TDBM) recent issuance of USD500m in government-guaranteed notes
is on balance a
credit negative for the Mongolian sovereign, says Fitch Ratings.
The TDBM offering stands out from a sovereign credit perspective
for two
reasons. First, the inclusion of an unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee by
the government of Mongolia means that the notes are treated by
Fitch as
government debt - this has a direct impact on our view of public
debt
sustainability. Furthermore, an embedded foreign-exchange swap
with the Bank of
Mongolia on concessional terms highlights the sovereign's
strained access to
external liquidity. Notably, media reports suggest that another
Mongolian bank,
State Bank, is also planning to issue a similar note on behalf
of the sovereign.
Fitch has highlighted high public indebtedness as one of
Mongolia's key credit
weaknesses. Public debt was estimated at approximately 60% of
GDP at end-2014,
significantly above the 'B' median of 43%. The guarantee on the
TDBM notes adds
an estimated 4% of GDP to the government debt stock, even though
great efforts
have been made to structure the deal in such a way that
circumvents
parliamentary approval and its inclusion in the debt ceiling
under the Fiscal
Stability Law.
The ability to avoid inclusion in the debt ceiling limit is
predicated on TDBM
holding an equivalent amount of domestic currency bonds in an
account with the
Ministry of Finance, though no security or other preferential
arrangement is
given in favour of the government. An arrangement of this nature
is inconsistent
with IMF Guidelines for Public Debt Management, and Fitch would
seek to include
the TDBM guarantee in its public debt calculations as we have
done for other
explicit guarantees provided on behalf of the Development Bank
of Mongolia.
The need to resort to a foreign-exchange swap with a
private-sector entity
rather than raising funds on its own behalf, further highlights
Fitch's
longstanding concern over the sovereign's strained access to
external liquidity.
The embedded five-year foreign-exchange swap with the Bank of
Mongolia has been
provided to TDBM free of cost, with the exception of a guarantee
fee. Both
current and future exchanges are also conducted at the official
US
dollar/Mongolian tughrik spot rate prevalent at the time of
issuance, rather
than based off the implied forward curve as would be done in a
typical
commercial transaction. This will provide a temporary boost to
the country's
foreign-reserve position, while it effectively leaves the
government unhedged
from foreign-exchange exposure for the life of the bond.
Fitch estimates that Mongolia's external liquidity resources
have continued to
deteriorate in recent months, from an estimated USD2.3bn in
December 2014 to
USD1.7bn as of March 2015. The source of deterioration reflects
both the
country's headline reserve position which has fallen by roughly
USD300m, but
also further drawdowns in its bilateral swap agreement with the
People's Bank of
China.
Mongolia's rating of 'B+' with a Negative Outlook continues to
balance these
rating pressures alongside the potentially transformative
consequences of a deal
resolution between Rio Tinto and the authorities surrounding the
Oyu Tolgoi
mining project.
Contact:
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
