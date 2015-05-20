(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Czech Republic-based Ceska Sporitelna
(CS) to 'A-'
from 'A' and of Slovakia-based Slovenska Sporitelna (SLSP) to
'BBB+' from 'A'.
The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Czech
Republic-based Komercni
Banka's (KB) Long-term IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed CS's and KB's Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'a-', and
SLSP's at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The downgrade of CS's and SLSP's Long-term IDRs is driven by the
downgrade of
parent Erste Group Bank AG (Erste) to 'BBB+'/Stable (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Large
Austrian Banks on Support Revision' at www.fitchratings.com).
Following the
downgrades, CS's and SLSP's IDRs are now driven by their
respective standalone
creditworthiness as expressed in their respective VRs, rather
than by potential
support from Erste.
KB's IDRs continue to be based on the bank's intrinsic strength,
but its
Long-term IDR at the 'A-' level also remains underpinned by
potential support
from its majority shareholder Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a,
see 'Fitch
Affirms Societe Generale at 'A'; Upgrades Viability Rating' at
www.fitchratings.com). The Stable Outlooks on CS, SLSP and KB
are driven by
Fitch's view of prospects for their standalone credit profiles,
and hence VRs.
The affirmation of the banks' VRs reflects limited recent
changes to their
standalone profiles. The VRs reflect the banks' consistently
sound financial
metrics, strong franchises in their domestic markets and
reasonable outlooks for
both the Czech and Slovak economies.
The banks have continued to demonstrate healthy profitability
(with operating
return on average equity (ROAE) of 16%-21% for the three banks
in 2014),
although this has been under moderate pressure from a low
interest rate
environment, competition and from the fiscal framework (SLSP).
Performance has
been supported by favourable macro trends (the Czech economy
expanded 2% in
2014, after two years of contraction, while Slovak GDP grew
2.4%),
well-established client franchises, leading positions in their
respective
markets (facilitating business growth), effective cost controls
and moderate or
low loan impairment charges (KB).
Asset quality remains adequate and reserve coverage of problem
loans is strong.
Capital buffers, in particular, are a rating strength, with
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratios of 23%-27% for the three banks at end-2014.
Comfortable liquidity
positions and stable funding, with loan/deposit ratios of
70%-87%, mean
refinancing risk is low.
The VRs also factor in Fitch's expectation of continued economic
growth in both
the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Fitch forecasts GDP to expand
at an average
2.6% for the Czech Republic and 2.8% for Slovakia in 2015-2016),
although both
countries remain highly exposed to deterioration in the
performance of the
eurozone.
In addition, the VRs factor in the three banks' sizable exposure
to the property
market, mainly through residential mortgage lending, and
significant direct
exposure, both on- and off-balance sheets, to cyclical sectors:
construction and
commercial real estate lending is between 77% and 103% of the
banks' respective
FCC. These sectors remain under greater pressure in Slovakia,
with generally
high reported default rates, although less so in the Czech
Republic.
CS is now rated one-notch above its parent. This reflects CS's
strong
independent funding profile, and our expectation that the Czech
regulator would
act to prevent any excessive up-streaming of capital or
liquidity, in case of
stress at the parent bank. At the same time, the high level of
integration
between CS (and SLSP) and Erste means that the VRs of the
subsidiaries are
likely to remain closely linked to those of the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Further upside potential for CS's and KB's VRs remains limited,
given the banks'
concentration in the fairly small Czech economy and the already
rather high
levels of their respective VRs. An upgrade of SLSP's VR would be
contingent on
significant further improvement in the operating environment and
the bank's
financial metrics remaining strong.
The VRs would likely be resilient to a moderate deterioration in
the operating
environment. However, sharp deterioration in the eurozone
economies materially
affecting the banks' asset quality and performance, could lead
to the VRs being
downgraded. A material increase of risk appetite and leverage
could also be
negative for the VRs.
CS's and SLSP's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in their
VRs. KB's
Long-term IDR could be upgraded if its VR is upgraded, or if
parent SG is
upgraded; KB's Long-term IDR would only be downgraded if both
its VR and SG's
Long-term IDR are downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS
In Fitch's view, CS and SLSP remain core subsidiaries for Erste,
and KB a
strategically important subsidiary for SG, and we expect Erste's
and SG's
propensity to support to remain high. Accordingly, parental
support provides a
floor for the subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs at one notch below
those of the
parents for SLSP and KB, and two notches below for CS. The lower
floor for CS
reflects the bank's greater relative size to its parent, which
could moderately
impair Erste's ability to provide support.
The downgrade of CS'and SLSP's Support Ratings to '2' from '1'
reflects Fitch's
view of Erste's now weaker ability to provide support, if
needed, following the
downgrade of its ratings. Fitch's view of the still high
parental propensity to
provide support takes into account the near full ownership
(Erste holds 99% of
CS and 100% of SLSP), the geographical proximity of the Czech,
Slovak and
Austrian markets and the importance of CS and SLSP for Erste's
long-term focused
strategy on central and eastern Europe (CEE), and high level of
parent-subsidiary integration.
CS's and SLSP's importance for group operating performance also
remains
significant: at end-2014, they contributed 17% and 7%,
respectively, of Erste's
consolidated assets, and 21% and 10%, respectively, of the
group's gross
operating revenues in 2014. The two subsidiaries' pre-tax profit
was positive,
while the group as a whole reported losses because of large
losses incurred in
other CEE markets.
KB's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view of an extremely
high
probability of support from SG, if needed. This takes into
account SG's ratings,
the significance of the broader CEE region for SG's
international strategy, KB's
role as SG's largest and best performing subsidiary in the CEE,
the common
branding of SG and KB, and SG's majority ownership of the
subsidiary (SG holds a
60% stake in KB, with the remainder broadly held).
The Support Ratings, and the floors they provide for the
subsidiaries' Long-term
IDRs, are sensitive to changes in the parent banks' Long-term
IDRs, or in
Fitch's view of their propensity to support their subsidiaries.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ceska Sporitelna
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Slovenska Sporitelna
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Komercni Banka
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
