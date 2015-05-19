(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned DFCC
Vardhana Bank
PLC's (DVB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant senior
debentures a
final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' and proposed Basel
II-compliant
subordinated debentures a final National Long-Term Rating of
'A+(lka)'.
The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned
on 22 April
2015, and this follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received.
The proposed issuance of senior and subordinated debentures will
total LKR5bn,
with at least LKR2bn each of senior and subordinated debentures.
The debentures,
which will have a tenor of five years and carry fixed coupons,
will be listed on
the Colombo Stock Exchange. DVB expects to use the proceeds to
reduce asset and
liability maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior debentures are rated at the same level as
DVB's National
Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria, as they
constitute
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
DVB's National
Long-Term Ratings to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
Fitch has equalised DVB's rating with that of its 99% parent
DFCC Bank PLC
(DFCC; AA-(lka)) as it considers DVB core to DFCC. DVB accounts
for 50% of
consolidated assets, and the two banks' operations and
management are highly
integrated. The ratings capture DFCC's strong consolidated
profitability and
capitalisation, which are offset by rapid growth in commercial
banking via DVB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
DVB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
DVB's ratings will move in tandem with DFCC's ratings. They are
also sensitive
to changes in DVB's strategic importance to DFCC.
The consolidation of DFCC's franchise and its ability to sustain
strong credit
metrics could result in an upgrade of DFCC's ratings. DFCC's
rating could be
downgraded if there is a sustained and substantial increase in
risk appetite
that could significantly weaken its strong capital position.
A full list of ratings is as follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)', Outlook Stable
Subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
Proposed subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
Proposed senior debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 April 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
DFCC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National Ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA', and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National Ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets, and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
Ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015,
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 and
"Evaluating
Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.