(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of
Ireland's (BOI) and
Bank of Ireland UK plc's (BOI UK) Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BB+'/'B' from 'BBB'/ 'F2', and Allied Irish Banks
plc's (AIB) and AIB
UK's (AIBUK) Long- and Short-term IDRs to 'BB'/ 'B' from
'BBB'/'F2'. The
Outlook for the Long-term IDRs are Positive.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded BOI's and BOI UK's
Viability Rating (VR) to
'bb+' from 'bb-' and AIB's VR to 'bb' from 'b+'.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year, and communicated
regularly since
then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks. Following the revision of our
expectation for
state support, the IDRs are now driven by these banks', or their
parents' VRs.
The rating actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Irish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Long-term IDRs of BOI, BOI UK and AIB are driven by these
banks' stand-alone
creditworthiness as expressed in their VRs, which Fitch has
today upgraded. The
ratings reflect on-going improvements in these banks' asset
quality, business
prospects, profitability and enhanced capital flexibility.
While a number of credit metrics remain weak, with significant
legacy assets
that are either non-performing or low-yielding, such assets have
been declining
rapidly and profitability has been following an upward trend
over the last two
years and is set to continue into the medium-term. As a result
these banks'
capital flexibility will likely be enhanced further over the
next 12-18 months.
However, both BOI and AIB continue to hold large stocks of
impaired loans
(end-2014: BOI reported an impaired loan ratio of 15.0%, AIB
29.2%) and while
coverage has improved significantly, the proportion of net
impaired loans to
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) FCC remains high. Nonetheless,
property-secured lending
should continue to benefit from an expected pick up in real
estate prices and
from increasing volumes of house sales, both of which are
supported by Ireland's
improving macro-economic environment.
The rating differential between BOI and AIB reflects AIB's
greater vulnerability
to its capital from negative unexpected falls in asset values.
Furthermore,
BOI's large exposure to UK residential mortgage loans has
allowed it to benefit
from the strong improvement in the performance and profitability
of these assets
over the past two years.
Fitch expects that both BOI's and AIB's profitability will
continue to improve
in 2015, driven by low loan impairment charges and widening net
interest margins
on the back of lower funding costs across the sector since 2H12.
However, we
expect net interest revenue to suffer from the effect of
competitive pressure on
domestic mortgage loans. Efficiency at both banks remains low,
in Fitch's
opinion, as business volumes have been affected by sharp asset
deleveraging and
relatively low business generations since the global financial
crisis. However,
cost-cutting measures are being addressed by both banks, with
increased
investment in technology and/or digitalisation planned and
supported by lower
staff costs.
FCC ratios have increased significantly at both BOI and AIB over
the past year
and are reaching levels which we consider to be in line with
their risk profile.
However, the improvements have been faster at BOI than at AIB:
at end-2014,
BOI's FCC/ Fitch adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio stood
at nearly 10%,
up from 6.8% at end-2013. AIB's capitalisation continues to be
supported by a
large stock of perpetual government-held preference shares.
While its FCC/RWA
ratio remained a low 7.26% at end-2014, its Fitch Eligible
Capital/RWA ratio
which includes the preference shares was a healthier 13.18%.
Conversion of these
perpetual preference share to equity would boost its regulatory
CET1 ratio, but
it is possible that the bank may begin to redeem these shares as
its
profitability improves.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
BOI's and AIB's VRs and IDRs take account of Fitch's
expectations of improving
internal capital generation through stronger profitability in
2015 and onward,
and stable or improving asset quality and capital ratios.
Continued
rehabilitation and curing of legacy problem loans or significant
non-recourse
sale of portfolios could result in positive rating action.
The Positive Outlook on BOI's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that
the tail risk relating to its large stock of unreserved impaired
loans will
likely reduce over the next 12-18 months as deleveraging of
non-core assets
continues and improved profitability further enhances the banks'
capital base.
As a result, the proportion of the bank's unreserved
non-performing loans to FCC
should fall to below 100%, at which point we expect the rating
to no longer be
constrained to below investment-grade. However, achieving this
objective partly
depends on continued sound performance of the Irish economy,
which renders BOI
vulnerable to any unexpected adverse changes to the Irish
economy.
The Positive Outlook on AIB's rating reflects our expectation
that the ratings
may be upgraded further over the next 12-18 months as
improvements continue to
feed through to its credit profile. A strengthened capital
profile might also
include the conversion of a proportion of its preference shares
into equity but
the amount and timing of any conversion or buy-back is still
unclear.
The IDRs and VRs could face negative pressure if any of our
expectations are not
met, or if macro-economic conditions reverse and cause further
weakening of
asset quality to the extent that impairment charges would
compromise the banks'
profitability and hence capital flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The downgrade of BOI and AIB's SRs to '5' from '2' and revision
of their Support
Rating Floors (SRF) to No Floor' from 'BBB' reflects Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that either bank becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016.
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES-KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are wholly-owned by AIB, and
Bank of Ireland
Mortgage Bank are wholly-owned by BOI. All of these subsidiaries
are, to varying
degrees, reliant on their respective parents for funding and
capital support.
Their IDRs are therefore based on support and are equalised with
their parents',
and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change
in their
parents' ratings.
Fitch has not assigned VRs to EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK) and
Bank of Ireland
Mortgage Bank as we believe that these subsidiaries are closely
integrated
within their respective parents that they cannot be analysed
meaningfully on a
stand-alone basis.
BOI UK's IDR, on the other hand, is based on its own VR, which,
in turn, is
equalised to BOI's due to high level of integration of systems
and processes
across the group and BOI UK's large size relative to the group.
However, BOI UK
has its own funding franchise through the UK Post Office, as
well as stronger
capitalisation and asset quality by virtue of a more benign
operating
environment than its parent, BOI. Further improvement in its
stand-alone profile
could support rating upgrades ahead of its parent.
Upward pressure on BOI UK's VR and IDR to levels higher than its
parent is
possible in the longer-term, but this would be contingent on
increased
independence from the group and a longer track record as a
standalone entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOI and
AIB are notched
off their issuer's respective VRs and reflect the performance of
these
instruments.
AIB is not paying the discretionary coupons on its subordinated
notes. The 'C'
ratings of these instruments reflect their non-performance and
sustained
economic losses with weak recovery prospects. BOI's subordinated
debt is notched
once off BOI's VR, reflecting the higher loss severity. Its
upgrade follows that
of BOI's today. BOI UK Holding's deferrable subordinated notes
guaranteed by BOI
are notched three times off BOI's VR, twice for non-performance
given the notes
cumulative and deferrable coupon payments at the issuer's
discretion and once
for loss severity given the absence of write down or equity
conversion features.
Their upgrade mirrors that of BOI's VR.
The ratings of all subordinated instruments are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of these institutions, or to changes in their
notching.
The rating actions are as follows:
AIB
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'b+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'
AIB (UK)
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
EBS
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
BOI
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'
BOI UK Holdings deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI:
upgraded to
'B+' from 'B-'
BOI Mortgage Bank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
BOI UK Plc
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
