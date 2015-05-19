(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine
Italian banks'
Support Ratings (SR) to '5' and revised their Support Rating
Floors (SRF) to 'No
Floor'. The affected banks are UniCredit S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A., UBI
Banca S.p.A, ICCREA Holding S.p.A., Banca Popolare di Vicenza,
Banca Popolare di
Sondrio, Credito Emiliano, Credito Valtellinese, and Banco di
Desio e della
Brianza.
The banks' other ratings are unaffected by these rating actions.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
all nine banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that any of
the abovementioned banks becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been
effective in member
states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption
requirements
before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg,
government
stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD,
including the
bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
Fitch expects BRRD to be implemented into the national
legislative framework
(i.e. including 'bail-in') in 2H15 through a legislative process
involving the
Parliament and the Ministry of Finance. Some resolution and
pre-resolution
tools are, however, already part of the national legislation for
managing banks
in crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit S.p.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
UBI Banca
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
ICCREA Holding
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Credito Emiliano - Credem
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Banco di Desio e della Brianza
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B+'
Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Banca Popolare di Vicenza
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Credito Valtellinese
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Francesca Vasciminno (all banks except Banco di Desio e della
Brianza, Credito
Valtellinese and Credem)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Alessandro Musto (Banco di Desio e della Brianza, Credito
Valtellinese)
Director
+39 02 879087 201
Fabio Ianno (Credem)
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Secondary Analysts
Francesca Vasciminno (Banco di Desio e della Brianza)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Alessandro Musto (IntesaSP, Banca Popolare di Sondrio)
Director
+39 02 879087 201
Fabio Ianno (ICCREA Holding)
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Manuela Banfi (UniCredit, UBI, Banca Popolare di Vicenza,
Credem)
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 32 38 403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
