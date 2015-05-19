(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Malta-based Bank of
Valletta's (BoV) Support Rating (SR) to '5' from '2' and revised
the bank's
Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BBB-'. The bank's
other ratings,
including its 'bbb+' Viability Rating and 'BBB+' Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
with a Stable Outlook, are unaffected by this rating action.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
BoV.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that BoV
becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016. In Malta, Fitch expects BRRD to be implemented
into national
legislation over the next few months, with full implementation
expected from 1
January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 3238416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.