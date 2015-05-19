(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
downgraded WHA
Corporation Public Company Limited's (WHA) National Long-Term
Rating, and the
National Long-Term Rating on its outstanding senior unsecured
debentures to
'BBB+(tha)' from 'A-(tha)'. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed
WHA's National
Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The ratings have been removed
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), where they were placed in November 2014. The
Outlook is
'Negative'.
The rating actions follow the company's announcement that it has
acquired 92.88%
of Hemaraj Land and Development Public Company Limited
(Hemaraj).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increasing Financial Leverage: The downgrade reflects a
significant increase in
the company's financial leverage after the acquisition. Its
consolidated
financial leverage is likely to rise significantly in 2015-2016
because the
final acquisition cost of THB41bn was about 78% financed via an
acquisition
loan. The company has committed to the lender of the acquisition
loan that it
would de-leverage to about the pre-acquisition level by
mid-2017. The loan
repayment plan includes the sale of non-core assets, sale of
investment
properties to real estate investment trusts and sale of some
stakes in Hemaraj.
The company also expects its capex and land acquisition to
decrease in
2015-2016, partly as a result of cost savings following the
integration with
Hemaraj.
Asset Disposal Uncertain: The outlook revision reflects the
uncertainty inherent
in the company's de-leveraging plan. Most of the sources of
funds for the debt
repayment will come from asset disposals, which are subject to
market conditions
that could affect the valuation and timing of the disposals.
Change in Business Risk: The acquisition will see WHA expand
into industrial
estate and facilities development, which Fitch considers to have
a higher
business risk than the company's existing operations in
built-to-suit warehouses
for rent. This will be partly balanced by the addition of
Hemaraj's utilities
service business - mainly water-related services for clients in
industrial
estates - its ready-built factories and warehouses for rent as
well as dividend
contribution from its power business associates. These are
likely to increase
the proportion of recurring income to WHA and mitigate the
volatility of revenue
from land sales. The acquisition of Hemaraj also helps WHA to
secure a large
land bank in strategic locations and diversify the company's
customer base to
those in industries such as petroleum, automotive and
electronic.
Structural Subordination: Senior unsecured debt of WHA could be
structurally
subordinated to the acquisition loan. The borrowers of the
acquisition loan are
WHA and WHA Venture Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of WHA
and a direct
shareholder of Hemaraj. The acquisition loan is also secured by
shares of
Hemaraj. This gives the lender of the acquisition loan more
control over and a
better access to Hemaraj's cash flow than WHA's senior unsecured
creditors.
Fitch will review the rating on WHA's senior unsecured debt
after the borrowing
structure and flow of debt repayment are confirmed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Consolidation of Hemaraj to increase WHA's revenue by more
than 100%;
- A significant increase in debt from acquisition loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- The consolidated FFO adjusted leverage at above 5.5x on a
sustained basis,
and/or
- The business risk of the integrated entity deteriorating from
the
pre-acquisition level.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the revision of the Negative Outlook to Stable include:
- The consolidated FFO adjusted leverage at below 5.5x on a
sustained basis,
and/or
- The business risk of the integrated entity maintained at the
pre-acquisition
level.
