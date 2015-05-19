(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Romania-based
Banca Transilvania S.A's and Poland-based Getin Noble Bank SA's
Support Rating
(SR) to '5' from '3'. The Support Rating Floors (SRF) for Banca
Transilvania has
been revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-' and for Getin Noble Bank
to 'No Floor'
from 'BB'. The banks' other ratings are unaffected by today's
rating actions.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be
relied upon for
Getin Noble Bank and Banca Transilvania.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that
Getin Noble Bank or Banca Transilvania becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) is now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In
the EU, BRRD has
been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF could be
driven by a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SR
could also be
upgraded in case of either of these banks being acquired by a
highly-rated
entity with a strong propensity for support.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Getin Noble)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Artur Szeski (Banca Transilvania)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analysts
Radu Gheorghiu (Banca Transilvania)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Artur Szeski (Getin Noble)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.