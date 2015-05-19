(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Poland-based
Bank Ochrony Srodowiska's (BOS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
debt ratings to 'BB' from 'BBB', and its National Long-term
Rating to 'BBB(pol)'
from 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks remain Negative. The Viability
Rating (VR) has been
affirmed at 'bb'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
BOS is indirectly state-owned through the bank's 56.6%
shareholder, the
state-owned National Fund for Environment Protection and Water
Management (the
fund). Fitch believes that the state would endeavour to act
pre-emptively to
avoid BOS breaching regulatory capital adequacy requirements.
However, in
Fitch's opinion, the combination of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD) and EU state aid considerations has reduced the overall
probability of
extraordinary sovereign support being provided to BOS.
BRRD does not prevent public owners from providing capital to
banks such as BOS.
However, BRRD will give the Polish resolution authorities a far
broader suite of
powers and tools to take resolution action on BOS, if necessary
or appropriate,
compared with standard insolvency laws. This could facilitate
some form of
creditor burden-sharing, for example. It may also make it hard
to recapitalise
BOS without burden-sharing in the event of a very large failure.
In addition, extraordinary support for BOS would need to meet EU
state aid
rules, including the private investor test. Fitch believes it
would be difficult
for a capital increase directly from the state or by the fund to
be made without
triggering state aid and bail-in considerations, if the private
shareholders
(mostly dispersed and listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange)
demonstrate that they
are unwilling to support the bank. Fitch also believes that the
direct capital
injection from the state or the fund may not be able to exceed
the total stake
jointly held in the bank by all state-owned entities.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '4', there is a limited probability of
extraordinary support for
BOS from the Polish sovereign. We have, therefore, downgraded
its SR to '4' from
'2' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'B' from
'BBB'.
As a result of the revision to the SRF, the Long-term IDR is now
driven by BOS's
standalone creditworthiness, which is expressed as the VR. The
Negative Outlook
reflects Fitch's opinion that the balance of risks on the VR and
hence the IDRs
is tilted to the downside mainly due to rising single-name loan
book
concentrations and worsening asset quality, which are putting
pressure on the
bank's capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BOS's VR of 'bb' is driven by its weak market franchise and
acceptable, albeit
weakening, asset quality. It also reflects the bank's only
adequate
capitalisation - in view of considerable single-name loan
concentrations and low
reserve coverage of impaired loans - and weak profitability.
Fitch has also
considered the bank's significant reliance on fairly
price-sensitive retail term
and corporate customer deposits and wholesale debt markets.
At the same time, the VR is underpinned by the bank's sound
liquidity position
and rather moderate overall risk appetite, as evidenced by
moderate loan growth
and material concentration in the low-risk public finance
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VR AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs and National Ratings are sensitive to changes in the
bank's VR.
Pressure on BOS's capitalisation from continued loan quality
deterioration and
rising single-name concentrations would likely result in a
downgrade of BOS's
VR. Any significant and long-lasting pressure on the bank's
funding costs,
further undermining profitability, could also lead to a
downgrade. Upside
potential for the VR is limited due to BOS's weak franchise and
considerable
credit risk concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The downgrade of BOS's SR to '4' and the revision of its SRF to
'B' follow the
revision of Fitch's assessment of the probability of
extraordinary support, if
needed, from the Polish sovereign (A-/Stable). Fitch believes
that in the event
of severe stress, there would be significant uncertainties about
the adequacy of
support being made available because of potential limitations
arising from BRRD
and EU state-aid rules.
In Fitch's view, the EU's BRRD is now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. As in other EU countries, in Poland full implementation of
BRRD will be
required by 1 January 2016.
BOS's SR of '4' and SRF of 'B' reflect Fitch's opinion that some
potential,
albeit limited, still remains for the sovereign to provide
extraordinary support
to BOS, without triggering state-aid considerations or, from
January 2016, the
need for bail-in of senior creditors. This view is based on the
state ownership
of BOS (although only indirect) and the bank's important role in
financing the
country's environmental protection projects. Fitch has also
considered BOS's
limited systemic importance, dominant share of commercial
lending in the credit
portfolio and rather narrow policy role.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support BOS or
our assessment
that potential impediments to support are being reduced. While
not impossible,
this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. BOS's SR and SRF could
also be
downgraded and revised to 'No Floor', respectively, if the
fund's stake in the
bank falls below 50%, which Fitch considers unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of BOS's subordinated debt is notched down once from
the bank's VR
for loss severity and mapped to the Polish National Rating
Scale. It has,
therefore, been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. The
subordinated debt
rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB(pol)' from
'A(pol)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: downgraded to 'F3(pol)' from
'F1(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'BBB'
PLN2bn senior unsecured bond programme: downgraded to 'BBB(pol)'
from 'A(pol)'
PLN2bn senior unsecured bond programme: downgraded to 'F3(pol)'
from 'F1(pol)'
PLN83m subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-(pol)'
EUR250m long-term senior unsecured eurobonds issued by BOS
Finance AB:
downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'
