(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Poland-based
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's (PKO BP) Support
Rating (SR) to '5'
from '2'.
The rating action is in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support for
banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be
relied upon for
PKO BP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PKO BP's SR reflects Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) is now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade to the SR could be driven by a positive change in the
sovereign's
propensity to support the bank. While not impossible, this is
highly unlikely in
Fitch's view.
