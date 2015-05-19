(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Bulgaria-based
First Investment Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating-(IDR) 'B-'
from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while
possible, can no longer
be relied upon for FIBank. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR
to '5' from '3'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'BB-'.
As a result of the revision to the SRF, the Long-term IDR is now
driven by
FIBank's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its
Viability Rating (VR),
which has been affirmed at 'b-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view
of weaknesses
in corporate governance, high borrower concentrations in the
loan book,
deteriorating asset quality, weak recurring profitability and
moderate
capitalisation. However, the bank's solvency has benefitted
moderately from
improvements in reserve coverage of its non-performing loans
(NPLs) and a
reduced ratio of uncovered NPLs to Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
The deposit run in June 2014 suggested that customer funding may
not be stable
in all circumstances; however, liquidity is currently
satisfactory following
support from the Bulgarian authorities and sizeable recovery in
the deposit
book. Provision of the liquidity support extended to FIBank and
its subsequent
prolongation until May 2016 was considered state aid and the
bank is
implementing a restructuring plan agreed with the European
Commission (EC).
The implementation of the plan is monitored by an independent
company and
adherence to the plan as well as progress on its implementation
is reported
quarterly to the EC. The main focus of the plan is to restore
deposit stability
at FIBank and improve its funding profile. According to the
restructuring plan,
key weaknesses in corporate governance are also to be addressed,
with the
introduction of CRO function, inclusion of the CFO in the
management board,
addition of one independent member to the supervisory board and
clearer
segregation of duties. The plan also envisages concrete changes
in the risk
management process at the loan origination and underwriting
stage as well as
during the monitoring process.
Fitch believes that the implementation of the plan could have a
moderate
positive impact on the risk characteristics of the newly
underwritten exposures
and lead to somewhat better control over the legacy portfolio.
However, given
the size of the largest exposures, their long- term nature and
limited
amortisation, risks related to the legacy portfolio will at best
unwind only
gradually and will weigh on FIBank's risk profile over the
medium term.
Borrower concentrations are high, at several times of the bank's
FCC. Some of
the largest borrowers have been granted additional facilities,
further
increasing concentrations. Within the largest borrowers, there
are a few which
are classified as NPLs.
FIBank's regulatory NPL ratio, although lower than the banking
system average of
16.7%, is still high, amounting to 10.8% at end-2014, and in
part reflects the
unseasoned nature of the portfolio. The asset quality trend for
the bank has
been moderately negative, while the sector's asset quality shows
signs of
stabilising. Reserve coverage increased substantially over 2014
both through
additional build-up of specific provisions and large charges to
the Incurred But
Not Reported (IBNR) reserve. Total provision coverage (specific
plus IBNR) of
FIBank's NPLs increased to close to 77% at end-2014 from 37% a
year previously.
Restructured loans not included in impaired exposures are fairly
low and
watch-list loans accounted for around 6.5% of gross loans.
Recurring pre-impairment profit has been moderate and internal
capital
generation weak, with a return on equity of just below 5% in
2014. The
additional charge to IBNR reserves were largely offset by
one-off gains booked
on the sale of repossessed property.
Some capital generated internally in 2014, coupled with
marginally lower
risk-weighted assets (RWAs), resulted in an improvement in the
FCC ratio to
11.2% from 10.6% at end-2013. Improved reserve coverage resulted
in improvement
in the quality of FIBank's capital, with uncovered NPLs falling
to a moderate
23% of FCC at end-2014 (2013: 60%). Regulatory Tier 1
capitalisation is
supported by EUR100m of privately placed hybrid debt. The bank
has also some
Tier 2 debt, but this is already amortising for regulatory
purposes.
FIBank is classified as a domestically significant financial
institution, and as
such is subject to an additional 3pts Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
capital
requirement as well as a capital conservation buffer of 2.5pts.
The reported
regulatory CET1 ratio of 10.8% in 2014 was only marginally
higher than the 10%
minimum required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR could be downgraded in case of (i) further
marked
deterioration in FIBank's loan performance or underlying asset
quality,
resulting in increased pressure on the bank's capitalisation; or
(ii) renewed
and sustained pressure on the bank's liquidity, if this is not
offset in a
timely fashion by external liquidity support.
Upside potential for the VR is limited in the short and
medium-term given that
the potentially positive impact of actions taken within the
scope of the
restructuring plan will take time to feed through, while legacy
issues will
continue to weigh on the bank's risk profile. However,
amortisation of some of
the largest credit exposures, reduced risk concentrations and
improved
performance could lead to an upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that FIBank
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF could be
driven by a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
First Investment Bank AD
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-'
