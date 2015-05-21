(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Auto Manufacturers: Rating Drivers Monitor here PARIS, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new rating drivers monitor in which the agency highlights the most important issue to monitor in the next few months for each European car manufacturer. This Special Report, "European Auto Manufacturers: Rating Drivers Monitor - The Most Important Issue to Watch for Each Company in 2015", also assesses how much headroom each company has with regard to this single factor and its other rating guidelines. We expect sales development in China to be a pivotal factor for BMW AG in 2015 as the group remains highly reliant on revenue and earnings generated in this market. A material decline in China could put pressure on margins and cash generation, although we believe the group's credit profile remains at the high end of the sector. Sustained growth in China will also be crucial for other manufacturers, notably Daimler AG (A-/Stable), Volkswagen AG (A/Stable) and Peugeot SA (PSA, BB-/Positive). However, the main factor constraining our ratings on Daimler is the high volatility and weaker profitability of the group's truck business. The Positive Outlook on PSA's ratings reflects our projections that the group's core automotive operations' profitability and free cash flow (FCF) will improve further in 2015-2016. In particular, we expect FCF to remain structurally positive in the foreseeable future. Therefore, lack of FCF improvement could put renewed pressure on the ratings. We believe that M&A and refinancing will be an important factor to monitor for Fiat Chrysler Automotive NV (FCA) in the coming months as we expect FCA to continue the transformation of its group and financial structure. In particular, we expect the spin-off of Ferrari and refinancing of Chrysler's credit agreements and bonds maturing in 2019 and 2021 with unrestricted conditions to materially improve FCA's financial profile. Nonetheless, a sustained improvement in FCF remains a key consideration for rating upgrade. We expect further improvement in Renault SA's profitability towards its target of 5% by 2017. The sustainability of such an improvement combined with healthy FCF and a further decline in net leverage could lead to a positive rating action in the medium term. At sector level, sales in Europe remain a pivotal indicator to follow as they still represent a major source of revenue for virtually all European carmakers, despite recent diversification. Companies most exposed to the expected recovery in Europe are PSA and Renault. We also believe that the recovery in Europe should mitigate the impact from weakening sales in several emerging markets in 2015. In particular, the expected sales fall in Russia will hit Renault while lower growth rates in China could affect premium groups. Poor sales in Latin America will be particularly negative for FCA, PSA and Renault. The weak euro should theoretically bolster European manufacturers' profits, but the increase in local production in recent years will limit this advantage. Conversely, material falls in other currencies such as the rouble will continue to penalise European groups. Several manufacturers are also well hedged, so the benefit of a weaker euro will not be seen immediately. Likewise, raw materials prices could increase again, although this is not our base case in 2015. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Tom Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.