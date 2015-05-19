(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings of Banco
Popolare (Popolare)
to 'BB' from 'BBB', Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to
'B-' from 'BBB',
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and
Banca Carige
(Carige) to 'B' from 'BB'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the
Long-term IDR of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) at 'BB+'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs of all banks are now Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for these banks. We have, therefore, downgraded
all their SRs to
'5', from '2' for MPS and Popolare, and from '3' for BPM, Carige
and BPER. We
have also revised the Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor'
from 'BBB' for
Popolare and MPS, from 'BB+' for BPM and BPER and from 'BB' for
Carige.
As a result of the revision of the SRFs, the Long-term IDRs are
now driven by
the banks' standalone creditworthiness as expressed in their
respective
Viability Ratings (VRs), which have been affirmed for Popolare,
BPER and MPS,
and upgraded for BPM and Carige.
Asset quality remains an important factor in determining the
banks' VRs which
are influenced by varying levels of unreserved impaired loans in
relation to
their capitalisation. Strengthened capitalisation has
contributed to the VR
upgrades for BPM and Carige and also underpins the ratings of
MPS and BPER.
Banks also generally benefit from expected modest improvements
in pre-impairment
operating profitability. However, profitability remains a
relative weakness for
most banks, in particular in view of the still sizeable amount
of loan
impairment charges.
The Stable Outlooks reflect that the prospects for these banks'
standalone
viability are stable. Prior to today's rating action, the
Negative Outlooks had
reflected Fitch's view of the reducing likelihood of support
from the sovereign
for these banks' senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BPM
The upgrade of BPM's VR to 'bb+' from 'b+' reflects the bank's
strengthened
capital ratios, an ability to contain unreserved impaired loans
in relation to
core capital as well as modestly recovered profitability on the
back of lower
impairment charges (LICs). These improvements suggest that the
bank's weak
corporate governance only acts as a small constraint on the
bank's overall
credit profile.
The pending transformation, required by law, of the bank's
status to a limited
company from a cooperative should help to further eradicate
factors that had in
the past contributed to the bank's inadequate and convoluted
corporate
governance.
The bank's capitalisation was strengthened in 2014, mainly
following the removal
of EUR8.1bn punitive risk weightings, imposed by the Italian
regulator in 2011,
and a EUR500m capital increase. BPM's regulatory phased-in CET1
ratio at 11.57%
at end-1Q15 ranks among the highest domestically.
Retail customer funding is stable at over 60% of total funding.
The bank's
liquidity is ample and debt maturities comfortably manageable.
BPM's impaired loans increased to 13.65% of gross loans at
end-2014, which is
high internationally but average among domestic peers. This was
the result of
the bank's large exposure to the real estate and construction
sectors, although
this has reduced somewhat since end-2011. A large exposure to
export-oriented
companies has enabled new impaired loans to slow down faster at
BPM than for the
sector throughout 2014. Impaired loans coverage is adequate and
stronger
relative to most immediate peers.
The combination of sound coverage and strengthened
capitalisation resulted in
unreserved impaired loans representing just above 50% of Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) at end-2014, which is among the lowest for rated Italian
banks but high by
international comparison.
BPM's pre-impairment operating profitability improved in 2014,
due to lower
LICs, but the bank's ability to generate earnings is weaker than
that of many
other Italian banks and it relies more than peers on proceeds
from its sizeable
Italian government bond portfolio. Fitch expects the LICs to
continue declining
in 2015, which should support a further improvement in operating
profitability.
CARIGE
The upgrade of Carige's VR to 'b' from 'b-' reflects the
stronger capital
position that will result following the completion of a EUR850m
capital increase
in 3Q15 in addition to the EUR800m capital already raised in
July 2014, and the
disposal of two insurance subsidiaries. The asset disposal will
free about
EUR450m in core capital through lower deductions and reduce
risk- weighted
assets (RWAs). Following these transactions, Carige's FCC and
regulatory CET1
ratios should increase to about 12%, from below 8% at end-1Q15.
Fitch also expects capitalisation to materially improve in
relation to
unreserved impaired loans after these transactions. While the
ratio will still
account for over 100% of FCC, it will be significantly lower
than the 260% seen
at end-2014.
The VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings also reflect Carige's weak
asset quality
and structural profitability. Gross impaired loans accounted for
a high 26.9% of
gross loans at end-2014, and coverage was just acceptable at
46%, although in
line with other Italian medium-sized banks.
Carige reported an operating loss of EUR578m (33% of average
equity) in 2014,
after posting a EUR790m operating loss in 2013, largely driven
by high LICs, low
net interest income and securities gains, following a
significantly reduced
contribution from its securities portfolio, and high operating
costs. The bank
reported a net loss of EUR45m in 1Q15. Operating profitability
should, however,
be on an improving path. LICs in 2014 decreased almost 40% yoy
to EUR673m (of
which EUR416m related to the ECB Asset Quality Review) and we
expect them to
continue to decrease throughout 2015. We also expect improving
pre-impairment
performance from a wider net interest margin and a lower
operating cost base.
The RR4 Recovery Rating assigned to Carige's senior unsecured
debt reflects
Fitch's expectations of average recoveries in the event of
default.
BPER
BPER's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's weak
asset quality
with a high level of gross and unreserved impaired loans, as
well as its
improved capital position following a capital increase in 2014,
and its adequate
pre-impairment operating profitability.
BPER's asset quality remains the weakest rating factor with
impaired loans at
above 20% of gross loans and just acceptable loan loss reserves
by international
standards at 47%. We expect asset quality to remain a challenge
as a rapid
reduction of the stock of impaired loans through recoveries
and/or disposals
seems highly unlikely. However, preliminary indications point to
a stabilisation
in asset quality deterioration from 4Q14, supported by the
completion of the
revision and harmonisation of underwriting standards across the
group.
The bank's CET1 ratio at end-1Q15 was adequate at 11.4% but
capital-at-risk
remains high with unreserved impaired loans at above 100%.
Leverage of above 7%
compares well with international peers in the same rating
category.
BPER's profitability recovered in 2014 and the bank generates
the bulk of
earnings from its core commercial business with negligible
reliance on more
volatile items including its securities portfolio. The bank's
cost/income ratio
of around 55% is lower than most peers' with further room for
improvement
offered by the planned reorganisation of the group's specialised
subsidiaries,
branch closures and staff reduction.
LICs represented a high 96%-98% of pre-impairment operating
profit in 2012-2014
and have been a drag on profitability. Their pressure should
decline in the
coming quarters, due to a slower rate of formation of new
impaired loans,
tightened underwriting standards and the group's focus on
recovery and
collection of impaired exposures.
BPER's funding is adequate, supported by a high share of fairly
stable customer
sources. Wholesale funding sources are sufficiently diversified
through covered
bonds and securitisation programmes. ECB funding utilisation is
below 5% of
total assets. Liquidity is also adequate as reflected in
unencumbered eligible
assets at 7% of total assets at end-March 2015 and Liquidity
Coverage and Net
Stable Funding ratios constantly and comfortably above the
regulatory minimum.
MPS
MPS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the significant
capital raised by
the bank in 2014 and to be raised in 2015, and the progress it
has made in
improving its pre-impairment operating profitability.
Nonetheless, MPS's asset
quality remains weak, a factor which Fitch considers to be of
higher importance
in its assessment of the bank's VR.
Impaired loans accounted for approximately 30% of gross loans at
end-2014 and
place significant pressure on both the bank's profitability and
capitalisation.
Fitch expects MPS's asset quality to continue to deteriorate,
albeit at a
reduced pace, and that additional LICs will be incurred as loans
season. The
bank reported a EUR5.3bn net loss in 2014 after LICs of
EUR8.3bn, nearly 6.5x
its pre-impairment operating profit, but a EUR73m net profit in
1Q15. Fitch
acknowledges that a large part (EUR6bn) of the LICs reported in
2014 is
non-recurring as they reflect adjustments required by the
European regulator.
However, Fitch believes that MPS's overall performance will
remain structurally
weak in the medium term unless management undertakes significant
actions to
reduce the stock of impaired loans through sales, which, in the
absence of a
meaningful secondary market for doubtful loans, are likely to be
undertaken
below book value, and to reduce LICs.
Capitalisation also remains a weakness despite the EUR5bn
capital increase
received in July 2014 and the additional EUR3bn to be received
in 2Q15. These
amounts may not be sufficient to stabilise MPS's financial
condition,
particularly if asset quality continues to deteriorate. At
end-2014, unreserved
impaired loans accounted for a high 250% of FCC (on a proforma
basis including
the EUR3bn capital increase), which in our opinion represents a
key
vulnerability and a limiting factor to any meaningful turnaround
of the bank.
The RR4 Recovery Rating assigned to MPS's senior unsecured debt
reflects Fitch's
expectations of average recoveries in the event of default.
POPOLARE
Popolare's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect pressure on
capital exerted
by both a high level of unreserved impaired loans, which account
for almost 200%
of FCC, and weak internal capital generation. In Fitch's
opinion, these
pressures on capital render the bank highly vulnerable to severe
shocks and it
is thus a factor of high importance in determining the bank's
ratings.
Gross impaired loans grew during 2014 to EUR19.5bn, accounting
for a high 24%
of gross loans at year-end. The combination of rising impaired
loans and higher
coverage led Popolare to book EUR3.6bn of LICs in 2014 (4.5% of
gross loans),
which was the main driver of the EUR2.7bn operating loss
reported in that year.
The net loss reported in 2014 was EUR1.9bn, which largely eroded
the benefits of
the EUR1.5bn capital raised in April 2014.
A large portion (EUR1.6m) of the additional LICs booked in 2014
emerged from the
ECB Asset Quality Review and is not expected to recur.
Nonetheless, in Fitch's
opinion, Popolare's structural profitability is weak. The bank
has been
reporting operating losses since 2010 and we expect only a
gradual turnaround in
profitability at least until 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (ALL BANKS)
Improving asset quality ratios and, in particular, a reduction
in the level of
unreserved impaired loans to core capital, and strengthening
profitability,
which for the lowest rated banks would be contingent on a clear
turnaround in
operating performance, could over time lead to the ratings being
upgraded.
Conversely, downgrades could be caused by asset quality failing
to stabilise
/continuing to deteriorate significantly and lack of improvement
/further
deterioration in profitability. The ratings of all banks would
also be sensitive
to sudden, and currently unexpected, liquidity pressures.
Popolare's and MPS's Long-term IDRs are also sensitive to
Fitch's assessment of
the level of protection offered to the banks' senior creditors
by outstanding
loss-absorbing junior instruments and to the banks' plans to
raise junior debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The ratings of Popolare's subsidiary, Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.,
have been
downgraded in line with the parent's. Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.'s
ratings are
based on Fitch's view that Popolare would support it, if needed.
Fitch considers
Banca Aletti as a core subsidiary given its role in the group.
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.'s ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that might
drive a change in Popolare's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(ALL BANKS)
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that the
banks become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
Fitch expects BRRD to be implemented into the national
legislation in 2H15
through a legislative process involving the Parliament and the
Ministry of
Finance. Some resolution and pre-resolution tools are, however,
already part of
the national legislation for managing banks in crisis.
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued are notched
down from the VRs
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. The
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, but also to any
change in Fitch's
view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the
banks' viability.
They have therefore all been affirmed, with the exception of
those issued by BPM
and Carige, which have been upgraded due to the upgrade of the
respective banks'
VRs.
The ratings of MPS's Lower Tier 2 and Upper Tier 2 debt reflect
a still high
risk of non-performance. The 'C' ratings of its Tier 1
instruments and preferred
securities reflects their non-performance and Fitch's
expectation that the
securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the near
future, at least
until the bank utilises state aid and reports net losses.
The 'C' Long-term rating of Popolare's trust preferred
securities reflects their
non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the securities are
unlikely to
resume coupon payments in the near future.
Carige's subordinated notes and MPS's Lower Tier 2 subordinated
debt issuance
have been assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and MPS's Upper
Tier 2 and
preferred stock and Tier 1 notes a Recovery Rating of 'RR6',
reflecting below-
average and poor, respectively, recoveries in case of default.
Recovery Ratings
are sensitive to valuation and availability of unencumbered
assets and the
amount of and breakdown between unsecured and secured
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED
DEBT
The Long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201,
subsequently
converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
state guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term IDR.
The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's
Long-term IDR.
Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be
reflected by the
notes' Long-term ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPM
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'b+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): affirmed at 'BB+'/'B'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'B'
Preferred stock and hybrid capital instrument: upgraded to 'B+'
from 'CCC'
CARIGE
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating downgraded to 'B' from
'BB'; Short-term
affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned
Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', 'RR5' assigned
BPER
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): Long-term rating
downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+' Short-term debt rating affirmed at 'B'; Short-term
rating on
commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
following the
cancellation of the programme
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
MPS:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): downgraded to 'B-' from
'BBB', Recovery
Rating of 'RR4' assigned
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB', Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
assigned
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC', 'RR5'
assigned
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC', 'RR6' assigned
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C', 'RR6'
assigned
State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Popolare:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): downgraded to
'BB'/'B' from
'BBB'/'F3'
Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBemr' from 'BBBemr'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-'
Trust preferred securities (ISIN: XS0255673070): affirmed at 'C'
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
