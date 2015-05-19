(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt ratings
of Bayerische
Landesbank (BayernLB), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW),
Landesbank Saar
(SaarLB), Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) and
Bremer Landesbank
Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale (BremerLB) to 'A-'. Fitch
has also
downgraded the Short-term IDRs of BayernLB and LBBW to 'F1' and
affirmed those
of SaarLB, NORD/LB and BremerLB at 'F1'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs is
Stable.
Fitch has downgraded HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH) Long-term IDR and
unsecured senior
debt ratings to 'BBB-' and its Short-term IDR to 'F3'.
Fitch has affirmed BayernLB's and SaarLB's Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'bb+' and
LBBW's at 'bbb'. NORD/LB's VR has been downgraded to 'bb+' and
BremerLB's VR to
'bb'. HSH's VR of 'b' remains on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
BRRD was implemented into German legislation with effect from 1
January 2015,
including early adoption of the bail-in tool.
As a result, Fitch believes that extraordinary sovereign support
while possible
can no longer be relied upon for Landesbanken. We have,
therefore, revised their
Support Rating Floors to 'No Floor' and subsequently withdrawn
them because they
are no longer meaningful to our coverage given that our support
assessment is
now based on institutional rather than sovereign support.
The Support Ratings of all banks except HSH have been affirmed
at '1' indicating
an extremely high probability of support from their owners, the
respective
Laender and savings banks associations. HSH's Support Rating has
been downgraded
to '2' from '1'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The SRs of '1' and IDRs of 'A-' reflect Fitch's view of a very
strong likelihood
of support from the combination of German federal states
(Laender) the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG, A+) and the
Sparkassen (savings
banks) and Landesbanken-shared institutional protection fund
(Haftungsverbund).
Our institutional support considerations are based on our
assessment that the
owners of the Landesbanken, the respective Laender and regional
savings banks,
consider their investment as long-term and strategic. The strong
propensity to
support Landesbanken reflects the banks' increased focus on
their statutory
roles, supporting the regional economies, acting as the states'
house banks, and
working with the savings banks.
Our view of the creditworthiness of Germany's Laender is driven
by the stability
of the solidarity system; the ratings for Laender covered by
Fitch are equalised
with those of Germany. As a result, those German Laender rated
by Fitch have
Long-term IDRs of 'AAA'.
In terms of propensity, we believe that each Landesbank has a
manageable size
relative to the size of the respective Land to ensure that the
Land owner would
be able to support, absent state aid or BRRD restrictions. In
addition, failure
to provide support to a failing Landesbank would likely result
in considerable
damage to the relevant Land's own reputation and funding costs
and would have a
negative effect on the regional economy, including the savings
banks.
However, in Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming
from both the
Laender and the Sparkassen to avoid triggering state aid
considerations and
resolution under BRRD if a Landesbank becomes insolvent.
Therefore, Fitch uses
the lower of the two owners' Long-term IDRs as its starting
point for
determining a Landesbank's ratings, which is SFG's 'A+' IDR. We
also consider
SFG's IDR as the appropriate starting point because the
Haftungsverbund would
have a pivotal role in a sudden rescue scenario and would
ultimately need the
resources of the savings banks, especially if a Landesbank
without a strong
savings bank association owner needs support or if support is
needed by more
than one Landesbank.
We notch down Landesbanken's Long-term IDRs twice from SFG's
'A+' IDR to arrive
at IDRs of 'A-' for BayernLB, LBBW, SaarLB, NORD/LB and
BremerLB. One notch is
to reflect the role of the Landesbanken as strategic
subsidiaries and service
providers to the Sparkassen. The other notch reflects the
uncertainties around
the resolution process and potential prevention of state owners
being able to
support a bank alongside the savings banks under BRRD.
The 'F1' Short-term IDRs for BayernLB, LBBW, SaarLB, NORD/LB and
BremerLB are at
the higher of the two Short-term IDRs that map to an 'A-'
Long-term IDR on our
rating scale. This reflects ample liquidity at the Sparkassen
owners and their
strong funding and liquidity links to the Landesbanken.
We have applied wider notching to HSH because we consider that
weaknesses within
its business model burdened by legacy assets and high guarantee
costs make it
questionable whether a private investor would choose to continue
to invest in
the bank. HSH's performance track record has been mixed and, in
our view, as
expressed in our 'b' VR, HSH has not demonstrated that it has a
sustainable
business model. This introduces higher risk that further
extraordinary solvency
support would be considered as state aid and that BRRD would
restrict support
ahead of resolution.
However, we believe that SFG throughout Germany, and the
Haftungsverbund, along
with HSH's state owners, have strong financial and reputational
incentives to
ensure that any necessary resolution would be managed in a way
that would ensure
no losses to senior unsecured creditors. We have, therefore,
limited our
additional notching for HSH to three from the 'A-' IDR of
Landesbanken with more
sustainable business models.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SR, IDR and SENIOR DEBT
The SRs, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Landesbanken's owners to
provide timely support. This may be indicated by a change to
SFG's IDRs. The
IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the owners' strategic
commitment to and
importance of the Landesbanken for their respective home
regions.
HSH's SR, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings could be
upgraded if we change
our view of the long-term sustainability of its business model,
which would
likely be signalled by a multiple upgrade of its VR.
A downgrade of other Landesbanken's VRs to 'bb-' or below could
signal
weaknesses within their business models. In this respect,
BremerLB is most at
risk given its VR at 'bb' and high sensitivity to developments
in the shipping
industry. If BremerLB's shipping exposure is hit further, this
would likely
result not only in a VR downgrade but also potentially a three-
notch downgrade
of its IDR.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SRs, IDRs and
senior unsecured
debt ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Bayern LB
BayernLB's VR reflects further progress in reducing legacy risks
but at the cost
of a significant loss reported for 2014. In our view this poses
challenges to
restore capitalisation to a solid, sustainable level over the
medium term,
particularly considering its obligation to repay outstanding
EUR2.3bn of capital
to Bavaria by end-2017.
We believe that BayernLB will return to profit in 2015 thanks to
Germany's
benign operating environment. For 2014, the realised losses from
the sale of MKB
Bank Zrt, BayernLB's former Hungarian subsidiary, in 3Q14 and a
loan impairment
charge, which we estimate to be around EUR1.3bn for the
previously uncovered
exposure of about EUR2.4bn to Hypo Alpe Adria International (now
HETA), led to a
significant pre-tax loss of EUR348m (EUR1.32bn after tax).
Legacy issues have
now been largely resolved although some tail risk remains; for
example the HETA
case is still subject to pending court decisions. This enables
BayernLB to
concentrate on developing its core business, which posted a
pre-tax profit of
EUR669m in 2014.
BayernLB's asset quality is solid in its core business, which is
now
predominantly domestically driven. Despite the large one-off
write down of HETA,
non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased due to the sale of MKB and
further
declines of NPLs in the core business. However, tail risks exist
in BayernLB's
large exposure of EUR1.8bn to Russia at end-2014 (of which 41 %
is guaranteed by
export credit agencies).
Despite the sale of its entire ABS portfolio (EUR6.5bn) in 4Q14
risk assets in
the restructuring unit still amount to EUR14bn Bayern LB plans
to reduce the
restructuring unit exposure to EUR10bn by end-2015.
The small decline in the bank's 'fully loaded' CET1 ratio to
10.2% end-December
2014 from 10.4% end-March 2014 was balanced by the reduction in
legacy risks.
BayernLB's strategic flexibility would benefit from a
strengthening of its
'fully loaded' leverage ratio (end-2014: 3.9%).
Funding and liquidity is sound. Funding sources are diversified,
including
Pfandbriefe and retail deposits, and helped by lower funding
needs due to
deleveraging and on-going demand from the savings banks for
investments.
BayernLB's VR is primarily sensitive to a sustained improvement
in underlying
earnings and a final successful resolution of the HETA case,
which would bring
its restructuring phase close to completion. Conversely, the
rating may be
downgraded if risk provisioning proves insufficient and further
affects profit
and capital or if asset quality deteriorates through a
significant deterioration
of Germany's and, particularly, Bavaria's economic performance,
which we
consider unlikely.
LBBW
LBBW's 'bbb' VR is negatively affected by continued low earnings
stemming mainly
from challenges to enforcing greater efficiency. However, its VR
is the highest
among the German Landesbanken, reflecting the strength of its
core commercial
banking franchise in its home region, which has benefited from a
solid
performance in the automotive industry and commercial real
estate markets, two
of LBBW's key market sectors. Declining risk-weighted assets
(RWAs) and stable
earnings enabled LBBW to repay EUR1bn of silent participations
to its owners.
Asset quality in its core business is sound but constrained by
asset and sector
concentration risks. Fitch views positively that these risks
have been reduced
in the last three years particularly due to lowering loan
exposures above
EUR1bn. Risks in the non-core business declined further in 2014,
mainly through
the sale of a EUR4.7bn securitisation portfolio. Exposure to
higher-risk
sovereigns such as Russia or other more volatile asset classes
is moderate.
LBBW's capitalisation is solid. It reported a 'fully loaded'
CET1-ratio of 13.6%
end-2014 and a 'fully loaded' leverage ratio of 4.1%.
LBBW has some retail funding through its regional branch network
under the brand
Baden-Wuerttembergische Bank, but, similar to its peers, is
reliant on wholesale
funding, albeit from diversified sources, including Pfandbriefe.
We believe that
strong demand from associated savings banks in its regions and
moderate funding
needs lower its dependence on capital markets.
LBBW's VR is sensitive to negative changes in the economic
environment in
Germany but also in developments in Baden Wurttemberg's key
industries. A
sustainable improvement in profitability would be a positive VR
driver.
SaarLB
SaarLB's 'bb+' VR benefits from the bank addressing
capitalisation, previously
the lowest among peers, by converting silent partnership shares
into core
capital. However, capitalisation is not yet sufficiently strong
to be
commensurate with an investment-grade VR.
SaarLB is also developing its franchise with a stronger focus on
Sparkassen and
municipal finance than in the past and incremental improvements
in a number of
its structural weaknesses such as asset concentration.
SaarLB's 2014 financial results were driven by sound performance
in its core
businesses, but also by positive valuation effects from
interest-rate swaps. As
a result pre-tax profits increased 57% to EUR88m.
Its asset quality has remained robust and loan impairment
charges (LICs) were
low in 2014 in its operating segments despite a single large
provision in its
special finance portfolio. Concentration remains a challenge for
SaarLB but we
positively view the bank's efforts to mitigate this with
stronger capital and
declining single exposures.
Liquidity is adequate to sustain stresses. SaarLB's expected
funding needs
should be manageable, given a variety of funding instruments
including
Pfandbriefe and its capacity to access smaller insurance
companies and pension
funds and its strong access to the savings bank sector.
SaarLB's VR is sensitive to changes in economic factors that
drive its corporate
and asset-based financing franchise. Its renewable energy
segment is fairly
large and sensitive to risks from changes to the legal and
regulatory framework
that could impact the cost-effectiveness of related projects and
hence could put
pressure on its VR. A stable business performance in combination
with a further
rise in the bank's common equity would benefit its VR.
NORD/LB
The downgrade of NORD/LB's VR to 'bb+' primarily reflects the
bank's weakened
capital ratios and continued asset quality pressure from its
large shipping
exposure. Subdued earnings, low regulatory capital ratios and
the lack of
foreseeable material and lasting improvement in the shipping
sector have reduced
NORD/LB's resilience to adverse market movements and its
managerial flexibility.
This means its VR is no longer commensurate with the 'bbb'
range.
Capital ratios have been burdened by rising RWAs resulting from
the
strengthening of the USD. Its already moderate capitalisation
compared with its
immediate Landesbanken peers and other European banks ('fully
loaded' CET1-ratio
of 8.4% at end-2014) is set to weaken further in the short-term
as the USD
gained another 8% against the EUR in the first four months of
2015. Furthermore,
despite some profit retention NORD/LB plans to propose a
dividend payment to its
owners based on its 2014 results, which is not conducive to
strengthening its
capital-generating capacity.
NORD/LB's regulatory capital ratios include a EUR2.2bn shortfall
deduction to
cover unreserved expected losses primarily in its shipping
portfolio, which
provides a buffer for the capital ratio against further
increases in LICs.
However, NORD/LB remains challenged by a persistent need for
risk coverage in
its shipping portfolio. Requirements in 2015 could be lower due
to a modest
stabilisation of charter rates in the container and tanker
segment in the first
four months of this year, but we expect impairments against the
shipping
portfolio to continue to burden NORD/LB's financial performance.
The increase of
its total NPLs by EUR1bn in 2014 was, however, mainly due to
currency effects.
Fitch expects that 2015 results will be hampered by LICs for the
group's fairly
high exposure to HETA (EUR380m) for which it took a EUR105m
charge in 2014.
Fitch expects an additional amount to have been booked in the
first quarter as
enforced by the regulator. NORD/LB posted an improved pre-tax
profit of EUR276m
in 2014 (2013: EUR140m), but its persistently low profitability
delays its
capacity to complete its planned business alignment process,
specifically
reducing its shipping loans.
NORD/LB's wholesale-driven funding profile is robust in light of
access to the
liquidity pool of local savings banks but also to other
institutional investors.
Funding needs are expected to increase in 2015 but remain
moderate given its
still declining balance sheet.
NORD/LB's VR is expected to be stable at the current level as
long as it remains
profitable and no further additional stress arises in shipping
or its other
economically sensitive lending areas such as commercial real
estate. It is
sensitive to foreign exchange fluctuations and the related
impact on its
capital.
A material and lasting recovery of shipping markets would be
positive for the
VR, as this would help to lower LICs, improve profits and asset
quality and
strengthen capital ratios. A capital injection by the owners
could also be a
positive VR driver.
Bremer LB
The downgrade of BremerLB's VR to 'bb' reflects the bank's
weakening capital
base as a result of a materially wider expected loss shortfall,
adverse effects
from a stronger USD and the lack of material recovery in the
shipping sector,
which hampers its asset quality. We believe its business model
is becoming
increasingly constrained by the slow restructuring progress of
its shipping
portfolio in difficult market conditions. The length of the
current shipping
crisis is jeopardising the recovery assumptions that underpin
the management of
its shipping portfolio.
BremerLB's low capitalisation - the weakest among peers - was
further impaired
by rising RWAs due to the strengthening of USD as 15% of
BremerLB's loan book is
denominated in USD.
In 2014 BremerLB's capital ratios slipped further, and it
reported a core CET1
(phased in) ratio of 8%. Capital measures planned for 2015 may
prove to be
insufficient to reverse the weakening of the regulatory ratios,
especially if
the shipping sector fails to recover more broadly. These
measures include
issuance of additional tier 1 capital and a potential carve-out
of
non-performing shipping loans through structured transactions.
BremerLB continued deleveraging in 2014 but its portfolio is the
least
diversified among Landesbanken. Its business mix has become more
imbalanced as
assets in its corporate segment and private client business both
declined by
13%. This makes its asset-based franchise by far the most
dominant driver at 44
% of total assets.
BremerLB's profitability is low due to high LICs on shipping
exposure. However,
Bremer LB remained profitable in 2014, reporting pre-tax net
income of EUR43m
for 2014 (2013: EUR68m). Earnings were underpinned by stable net
interest and
fee income despite a declining balance sheet, and also by lower
expenses.
Measures by management to strengthen internal financial
flexibility and address
business risks are positive, including a dividend waiver by its
owners.
Despite the challenges BremerLB has a satisfactory funding and
liquidity base,
supported by its relationships with local savings banks and
institutional
investors. Its liquidity profile is adequate.
BremerLB's VR is sensitive to deterioration of its shipping
portfolio arising
from negative developments in the maritime industry. Even in a
recovering
shipping sector, an upgrade is contingent on the bank achieving
broader
stability, which is likely to take time.
HSH
HSH's 'b' VR reflects the bank's weak company profile and legacy
asset quality,
with material risk of failure. In our view HSH will no longer be
a viable
business if the European Commission (EC) does not approve new
state aid in the
form of the restoration of an additional EUR3bn asset guarantee
(taking the
total to EUR10bn) from the States of Hamburg and Schleswig
Holstein granted
through HSH Finanzfonds.
The RWE on the VR is driven by the state aid process and will be
resolved once
the EC has taken its decision. However, if the increase in state
aid is finally
approved, it would not be sufficient on its own for Fitch to
upgrade HSH's VR.
The amount of guarantee fees would surpass HSH's recurring
earnings capacity,
despite new business. Consequently, HSH is unlikely to become
strong enough to
reach the 'bb' VR category.
However, HSH is seeking discussions with the EC to review not
only the volume of
the guarantee but also its terms and conditions. Adjustments to
the terms and
conditions which are supportive for HSH's capital-generating
capacity - although
not our base case - could improve the bank's long term
viability. A transfer of
the legacy assets off the bank's balance sheet or sale of the
assets without
depleting capital would also be beneficial for the VR.
The existing guarantee amount and mechanism provides strong
asset protection and
supports capitalisation through its embedded capital protection
clause. However,
if the full amount of EUR10bn is not approved by the EC, we
believe HSH's
solvency would be threatened.
HSH has reported notable new business during the past three
years. It acquired
EUR9.5bn new assets in 2014 in a highly competitive market
environment. We
believe that this level of growth could suggest a softening of
lending standards
as loan growth in Germany as whole was only around 1%.
HSH reported a net profit of EUR278m for 2014 (2013: EUR518m
loss). However, we
do not consider this as representative of its sustainable
earnings capacity,
particularly as net interest income declined 37%, although
allowing for
extraordinary effects. HSH's core bank still reported a net loss
of EUR120m,
burdened by the core shipping exposure and total guarantee
expenses (base and
additional fees) of EUR298m attributable to this exposure.
The key driver of HSH's improved financial performance has been
the compensation
effects of its underlying guarantee. This led to a positive
swing of LICs of
EUR1.062m, resulting in a positive EUR576m net impairment
result, compared with
a negative EUR486m before compensation.
HSH's efforts to lower its cost base are positive. However,
further staff
reductions could also negatively affect staff morale and
potentially the bank's
franchise. In this context, the bank is challenged by talent
retention following
the resignation of its Chief Risk Officer in February 2015 after
serving only
one term.
HSH's capital benefits from the capital protection clause and
additional buffers
within the guarantee mechanism. Its leverage ratio of 4.8% is
above Landesbanken
peers. However, as with its northern Landesbanken peers, its
capitalisation is
sensitive to a depreciation of EUR against USD as
USD-denominated assets make up
37% of its customer loan book including financial assets. A
further significant
decline of EUR would erase the current benefit of the state
guarantee on RWAs.
HSH's funding and liquidity position is stable, supported by a
sound placement
capacity among a range of investors, including savings banks HSH
reported LCR of
143% at end-2014, higher than most peers and a net stable
funding ratio (NSFR)
of 96%.
HSH's VR has limited upside potential as long as the terms and
conditions of its
restructuring, primarily the guarantee fees, remain unchanged.
We believe that a
substantial improvement in the shipping portfolio would free up
impairment
reserves in its balance sheet and bolster profits. This could
also lift the VR
but is not our base case scenario.
HSH's VR would primarily be negatively affected if the EC
rejects the full
restoration of its guarantee. In our view, this would increase
the likelihood of
an orderly wind-down.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT:
BayernLB, LBBW, HSH
The three Landesbanken's subordinated debt instruments are
notched down once
from the respective obligors' VRs to reflect loss severity and
are sensitive to
changes in the VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES:
Bayern LB
The affirmation of BayernLB Capital Trust I's at 'CCC' is based
on Fitch's view
that the hybrid instruments will continue to be non-performing,
as BayernLB has
not yet reported sufficient distributable profits based on
unconsolidated German
GAAP accounting. However, the prospectus stipulates that certain
events require
Bayern LB to pay dividends irrespective of distributable
profits. As a result,
for 2014, a dividend of USD 4.9m will be paid triggered by the
repayments of
state aid. The rating would be upgraded if these instruments
return to
performing status. A further downgrade would result if BayernLB
continued to
report significant losses in its unconsolidated financial
accounts, which Fitch
views as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of the six German Landesbanken's
state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt
including LBBW
Dublin Management GmbH's and market linked securities reflect
the credit
strength of the guarantors, the German Laender. All ratings are
sensitive to any
changes in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the Laender.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED COMPANY
- NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank S.A (NORD/LB CFB)
We have downgraded NORD/LB CFB's Long- and Short-term IDR's and
senior unsecured
debt ratings to 'A-' from 'A' following the downgrade of
NORD/LB, its ultimate
parent. NORD/LB CFB's IDR is based on the extremely high
likelihood of support
from Norddeutsche Landesbank Luxembourg S.A. and NORD/LB, the
bank's direct and
ultimate owners, respectively.
Fitch considers NORD/LB CFB as core to NORD/LB's business, a
view supported by a
declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerungen) for NORD/LB CFB
from NORD/LB
Luxembourg S:A and NORD/LB. Fitch does not assign a VR to
NORD/LB CFB as a
result of its strong integration with NORD/LB.
Any rating action on NORD/LB CFB would most likely be driven by
similar rating
action on NORD/LB. NORD/LB CFB's ratings are also sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's view of the propensity of support from NORD/LB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
downgraded to
'A-'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: downgraded to 'A-emr' from 'A+
emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
BayernLB Capital Trust I
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'CCC'
Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
downgraded
to 'A-'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
LBBW Dublin Management GmbH:
Grandfathered Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Landesbank Saar
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook: Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt
affirmed at 'AAA'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
downgraded to
'A-' from 'A' and affirmed at 'F1'
NORD/LB CFB
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
downgraded to
'A-' from 'A' and affirmed at 'F1'
HSH Nordbank AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'a-'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: 'b' remains on Rating Watch Evolving
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
downgraded to
'BBB-'/'F3' from 'A-'/'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB-emr' from
'A-emr'
Subordinated debt: 'B-' remains on Rating Watch Evolving
