(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings to 'BBB'
from 'A+'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb'.
At the same
time, the agency has downgraded the IDRs and Support Rating of
CBK's subsidiary
mBank. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Positive.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while
possible, can no longer
be relied upon for CBK. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to
'5' from '1'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'A+'. Following
the revisions to our expectations for state support, the
Long-term IDR is now
driven by CBK's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its
VR.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Following the downward revision of the SRF CBK's Long- and
Short-term IDRs are
based on its VR, which primarily reflects CBK's profitability,
which despite
gradual improvements still lags peers'. The bank has made sound
progress in
reducing risk in the past 18 months, including by materially
reducing its
non-strategic non-core assets (NCA), and improved profitability
in the private
customer business, albeit from low levels.
The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that further
improvements in the
profitability of CBK's core bank could lead to an upgrade of its
ratings, This
is because capitalisation should remain adequate as downside
risks in CBK's NCAs
have been reduced materially and now consist primarily of
shipping loans, while
risk from commercial real estate exposures has been cut back
significantly.
In Fitch's view, CBK should be able to protect its franchise,
especially in SME
banking, in a competitive domestic market. We expect the
operating profit of the
private customers business to continue to improve in 2015,
reflecting CBK's
sound growth in mortgage lending, stable expenses and a benign
environment for
lending in Germany, which should keep loan impairment charges
(LICs) low. CBK's
performance has been helped by a favourable German economy and,
notably, a low
number of corporate and individual insolvencies in Germany.
Fitch expects CBK's capitalisation to further improve gradually
after its
EUR1.4bn capital increase in April 2015 and its funding
franchise to remain
stable. CBK's strong funding franchise is the driver of its
Short-term IDR,
which at 'F2' is the higher of two Short-term IDRs mapped from a
'BBB' Long-term
IDR. CBK's unsecured funding in the capital markets is moderate.
Fitch believes that CBK addressed most of its conduct and
litigation risks in
2014, when it made a EUR1.2bn provision for the settlements
regarding US
sanctions and money laundering and for litigation following the
rulings of the
Federal Court of Justice on loan processing fees. Fitch does not
expect any
material further litigation or conduct charges in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CBK's Long-term IDR and VR may be upgraded on further
improvements in
profitability, which we expect over the coming 12-18 months as
reflected by the
Positive Outlook. The bank's ratings could be upgraded if CBK
demonstrates that
it is able to improve profitability despite a difficult
environment where
margins remain under pressure because of low interest rates,
intense competition
and sluggish economic growth in the eurozone and political risks
in Russia.
Upside potential to CBK's VR incorporates our expectation that
asset quality
will modestly improve as NCAs are further reduced, specifically
the bank's
portfolio of shipping loans. We expect such asset quality
improvement to be
gradual, and downside risks from NCAs to remain easily
manageable. This,
together with our expectation that capitalisation will gradually
strengthen
further, would support a rating upgrade.
Downside pressure on CBK's VR could arise from the bank's
shipping portfolio,
for which 2015 will be another difficult year. At the same time,
Fitch believes
that CBK is able to absorb a potential cyclical deterioration of
asset quality
in its core businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that CBK
becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016.
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of
CBK. The Short-term
rating of its commercial paper programme is equalised with CBK's
Short-term IDR
and reflects our view of the likelihood that CBK would support
its US commercial
paper programme. The rating of the commercial paper programme is
primarily
sensitive to changes in CBK's Short-term IDR.
The downgrade of the IDRs and Support Rating of mBank and mBank
Hipoteczny and
of the senior debt ratings of mBank and mFinance France is
driven by the
downgrade of Commerzbank, which holds a near 70% stake in mBank.
Fitch believes
that mBank and its subsidiaries remain strategically important
for Commerzbank.
Their IDRs, Support Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect our
view of a high
probability that they would be supported by Commerzbank, if
required.
The Positive Outlook on mBank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
the parent. mBank
Hipoteczny's IDRs are equalised with those of its direct parent,
mBank, to
reflect our view of the subsidiary's role for its parent. Debt
issues by
mFinance France are fully guaranteed by mBank. Potential support
from
Commerzbank for mBank's subsidiaries could be extended directly
or flow through
mBank.
These subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings would
likely be
upgraded if Commerzbank's IDR is upgraded and remain a notch
below the ultimate
parent's rating. A potential weakening in Commerzbank's ability
and/or
propensity to support its Polish subsidiaries, which is not
Fitch's base
scenario, would be neutral for mBank and its subsidiary's
ratings. This is
because reflects mBank's 'bbb-' VR would be able to support its
Long-term IDR at
the same level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch has affirmed CBK's Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities.
Subordinated debt and
other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all notched down from
CBK's VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Dresdner Funding Trust IV's (Dresdner IV) subordinated notes are
rated one notch
below CBK's VR to reflect minimal incremental non-performance
risk
characteristics relative to CBK's VR (zero notches) plus one
notch for loss
severity.
CBK's legacy Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital,
which have a
distributable profit trigger, are rated four notches below CBK's
VRs, two
notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance
risks.
Dresdner Funding Trust I's Tier 1 securities, which have a
regulatory capital
ratio trigger, are rated three notches below CBK's VR, two
notches for loss
severity and one notch for non-performance risk. Dresdner
Funding Trust I has
always paid its coupon whereas Tier 1 instruments with a
distributable profit
trigger have not, which is reflected in the one-notch
difference.
UT2 Funding plc securities are legacy upper Tier 2 instruments
and Fitch applies
lower notching for loss severity (one notch) to these than to
the bank's legacy
Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have higher
non-performance risk
(three notches) compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because
coupon payments
are dependent on profits in the profit and loss account.
Other subordinated debt securities issued by CBK are rated one
notch below CBK's
VR to reflect higher loss severity than senior unsecured debt
instruments.
All the debt ratings are sensitive to changes to CBK's VR.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Commerzbank AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: downgraded to
'F2' from 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'
Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBBemr' from 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791,
26157HAA6): affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: downgraded
to 'F2' from
'F1+'
Hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank:
Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation
certificates
(XS0097772965, 26156FAA1): affirmed at 'BB'
UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): affirmed
at 'BB-'
HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): affirmed at
'BB-'
mBank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A';
Outlook Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'F3' from
'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb-'
mFinance France
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'A'
mBank Hipoteczny
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A';
Outlook Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
