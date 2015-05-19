(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor's (NKBM) and Nova Ljubljanska Banka's (NLB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the Long-term IDR of Abanka Vipa (Abanka) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and affirmed Banka Koper (BK) at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of all four banks is Stable. The Viability Ratings (VRs) have been upgraded by one notch to 'bb-' for Abanka and 'b+' for NKBM and NLB and affirmed at 'bb' for BK. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions on the three state-owned banks (Abanka, NKBM and NLB) are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while possible, cannot be relied upon for NKBM, NLB and Abanka. We have, therefore, downgraded the SRs of NKBM and NLB to '5' from '3' and revised Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BB-' for NKBM and NLB, and to 'No Floor' from 'B-' for Abanka. Abanka's SR was affirmed at '5'. As a result of the revisions to the SRFs, the Long-term IDRs of NKBM and NLB, as with that of Abanka, are now driven by their standalone creditworthiness as expressed in their respective Viability Ratings (VRs). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS (OF ABANKA, NKBM, NLB), VRS OF ALL FOUR BANKS, SENIOR DEBT OF NLB Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's IDRs and NLB's senior debt are driven by the banks' respective VRs. The upgrades of Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's VRs are mainly driven by the stabilisation of the banks' asset quality, and Fitch's view that potential further losses on their legacy loan books are now less likely to significantly threaten their solvency. The VRs continue to be supported by reasonable non-performing loan (NPL) reserve coverage, adequate capital buffers and comfortable liquidity. The VRs also reflect high impaired loan ratios, weak profitability and the banks' limited track record since their failure and restructuring in 2013-2014. Abanka's VR is one notch higher than those of NKBM and NLB due to its stronger loss absorption capacity and healthier asset quality. BK's VR reflects its resilient asset quality and performance through the cycle, stable capital and funding profiles and strong risk controls and underwriting standards, benefiting from close integration with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP). However, the VR also reflects a fairly high impaired loans ratio and moderate profitability. Capitalisation is adequate across the board, in Fitch's view, as reflected by high Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios of 24.5% (NKBM), 22.4% (Abanka), 18.8% (NLB) and 17.5% (BK). Internal capital generation remains modest, but capital ratios are supported by loan book contraction and (at Abanka, NKBM and NLB) by divestments of non-core assets. Fitch estimates that BK, NLB and NKBM have sufficient loss absorption capacity to strengthen their loan provisioning of NPLs to a conservative 80% and still maintain a double-digit FCC ratio. Abanka could fully reserve NPLs and still maintain FCC ratios over 20%. The gradually improving, albeit still fragile, operating environment and somewhat better prospects for the corporate sector should help the three state-owned banks to execute their restructuring plans. They are committed to downsizing their larges stocks of NPLs, which accounted for 41% (NKBM), 30% (NLB) and 14% (Abanka) of their gross loans at end-2014. Abanka's NPL ratio is lower because the bank transferred a higher proportion of its NPLs to the state-owned bad bank in October 2014. BK's through-the-cycle resilience to asset quality and capital pressure is the strongest of Slovenian banks rated by Fitch. BK was one of the few banks that did not require extraordinary support during the sector-wide stress in 2013. The NPL ratio at BK was fairly high at 17% at end-2014, but the NPL inflow in 2014 and 2013 was modest and the bank did not transfer its NPLs to the bad bank. The NPL specific reserve coverage ratio at BK (44%) was lower than at the state-owned banks (about 60%), in part due to lower exposure to highly leveraged sectors. Fitch does not expect significant improvements in the banks' profitability in 2015 and 2016. The banks' weak performance is likely to continue to suffer from thin margins (driven by a low interest-rate environment), limited demand for new credit in the sector, weak cost efficiency and high loan impairment charges. Robust liquidity and healthy funding structures are a rating strength for all four banks, as they continue to enjoy a steady inflow of granular and cheap retail deposits and managed to accumulate sizeable liquidity cushions given limited new lending opportunities. The gross loans/deposits ratios at all four banks at end-2014 dropped below 100% and customer deposits represented around 80%-90% of total funding. RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRS (OF ABANKA, NKBM, NLB), VRS OF ALL FOUR BANKS, SENIOR DEBT OF NLB Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's IDRs and NLB's senior debt are sensitive to changes in their VRs. Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's ratings could be further upgraded on an extended track record of problem loan recoveries in accordance with the banks' restructuring plans, improved performance and maintenance of solid capital ratios. For BK, a gradual reduction of NPLs, higher profitability and a supportive operating environment could also result in positive action on its VR. Conversely, renewed capital pressure from additional credit losses on legacy problem exposures or new NPL generation could result in negative rating actions for all four banks. The potential for downside pressure on BK's VR is lower than other banks in the near-term due to the bank's track record of reasonable through-the-cycle asset quality, performance and capitalisation. In Fitch's view, Abanka's credit risk profile is likely to remain largely unaffected by the planned merger with Banka Celje (also recapitalised and nationalised in December 2014). This reflects the banks' broadly similar key credit metrics and Celje's smaller size. Abanka expects to complete the legal merger in 4Q15, and then the state aims to put the merged bank up for sale. Media reports have suggested that NKBM could be sold to a US-based private equity fund. If such a sale takes place, it would be unlikely to have any immediate impact on NKBM's ratings as, in Fitch's view, external support from an investment fund usually cannot be relied upon. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABANKA's, NKBM's AND NLB'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The banks' SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that Abanka, NKBM or NLB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs could be driven by a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SRs could also be upgraded if any of the banks is acquired by a highly-rated entity with a high propensity to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BK'S IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The affirmation of BK's IDRs and Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that ISP (BBB+/Stable) will continue to have a strong propensity to support its subsidiaries in the central and eastern Europe (CEE) region, notwithstanding its primary focus on the Italian market. The Stable Outlook on BK's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the parent. BK's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if ISP is downgraded or if there is evidence of a reduced commitment by the group to CEE. Neither is expected by Fitch. The rating actions are as follows: Abanka: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B-' Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-' Nova Ljubljanska Banka Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Banka Koper: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' 