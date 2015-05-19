(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded three French cooperative banking groups' Support Ratings (SRs) to '5' from '1'and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The affected banks are Credit Agricole, CM11-CIC and Groupe BPCE. The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. At the same time, the agency has downgraded the SRs and revised the SRFs of the central institutions of the cooperative banking groups, BPCE S.A., Credit Agricole S.A. and BFCM, and subsequently withdrawn them. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for the French cooperative banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the abovementioned banks becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BPCE S.A., CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A., BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL (BFCM) The SRs and the SRFs of the central institutions of the respective French cooperative banking groups have been downgraded and revised, respectively, to '5' and 'No Floor' in line with their groups' SRs and SRFs. They are equalised to reflect their integral role within their cooperative groups. Before the implementation of BRRD, Fitch's opinion was that potential state support to the groups would flow through these central institutions. However, as state support can no longer be relied upon, Fitch has withdrawn these central institutions' SRs and SRFs, as these are no longer relevant to our coverage. The rating actions are as follows: CM11-CIC Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn Credit Agricole Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Credit Agricole S.A. Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn Groupe BPCE Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' BPCE S.A. Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn 