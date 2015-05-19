(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded three French
cooperative
banking groups' Support Ratings (SRs) to '5' from '1'and revised
their Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The affected banks
are Credit
Agricole, CM11-CIC and Groupe BPCE. The banks' other ratings are
unaffected by
this rating action.
At the same time, the agency has downgraded the SRs and revised
the SRFs of the
central institutions of the cooperative banking groups, BPCE
S.A., Credit
Agricole S.A. and BFCM, and subsequently withdrawn them.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
the French cooperative banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that the
abovementioned banks becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BPCE S.A., CREDIT AGRICOLE
S.A., BANQUE
FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL (BFCM)
The SRs and the SRFs of the central institutions of the
respective French
cooperative banking groups have been downgraded and revised,
respectively, to
'5' and 'No Floor' in line with their groups' SRs and SRFs. They
are equalised
to reflect their integral role within their cooperative groups.
Before the
implementation of BRRD, Fitch's opinion was that potential state
support to the
groups would flow through these central institutions. However,
as state support
can no longer be relied upon, Fitch has withdrawn these central
institutions'
SRs and SRFs, as these are no longer relevant to our coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
CM11-CIC
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Credit Agricole
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Credit Agricole S.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Groupe BPCE
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
BPCE S.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olivia Perney Guillot (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A.)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Francois-Xavier Marchand (Groupe BPCE, BPCE S.A.)
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Eric Dupont (CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 40
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Solena Gloaguen (all except Groupe BPCE, BPCE S.A.)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Olivia Perney Guillot (Groupe BPCE, BPCE S.A.)
Senior Director
+3 1 44 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
