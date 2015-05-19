(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Unicredit Bank
AG's (HVB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from
'A+' and the
Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1+'. Fitch affirmed the Viability
Rating (VR) at
'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.
At the same time, HVB's Support Rating (SR) has been downgraded
to '3' from '1',
and the source of support is now its ultimate parent, UniCredit
SpA (UC,
BBB+/Stable), rather than the sovereign. As we no longer
consider sovereign
support the most likely source of support, we have revised HVB's
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and withdrawn it.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that extraordinary
sovereign
support while possible can no longer be relied upon for HVB.
This means that the
bank's IDRs are now driven by its standalone creditworthiness,
as expressed in
its VR.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD was implemented into German legislation
with effect from
1 January 2015, including early adoption of the bail-in tool.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings
reflect the bank's
standalone credit strength, especially its solid capitalisation.
The bank's
profile also benefits from its well-established domestic
corporate and
investment banking franchise. Its strong capitalisation
compensates for the
intrinsic earnings volatility of these activities.
HVB's strong capitalisation has a high influence on its VR. The
Negative Outlook
on HVB's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that capital and
funding will become
more fungible within the UniCredit group as its largest entities
are now subject
to direct supervision by the European Central Bank under the
Single Supervision
Mechanism (SSM), which could result in capital currently held at
HVB becoming
more easily available to other UC group entities. We believe
that the SSM,
together with the arrival of the SRM in the eurozone, are likely
to result in
less restricted capital movements between legal entities over
time. If and when
this occurs, we expect to assign common VRs to UC and its main
banking
subsidiaries to reflect the then close integration between these
entities.
As it is likely that HVB's VR and IDR could converge with UC's
current 'BBB+'
IDR as indicated by HVB's Outlook, Fitch downgraded HVB's
Short-terms IDR to
'F2', the lower of two possible Short-term IDRs for an 'A-'
rated bank.
HVB's VR also reflects the bank's implementation of much-needed
initiatives to
improve its efficiency, including large-scale closure of
branches which should
improve the profitability of its retail banking activities. The
scale of branch
closures is unprecedented in Germany. Growing contributions from
HVB's
commercial banking, which includes retail banking activities,
could help to
balance more volatile earnings from its corporate and investment
banking
segment.
Fitch believes that HVB is committed to disciplined pricing of
corporate loans,
which partly explains its shrinking customer portfolio.
Reflecting its German
focus, HVB's asset quality, specifically its loan impairment
charges, continue
to benefit from the resilient German economy. At the same time,
HVB has a high
gross impaired loan ratio, including work-out loans, which it
has not reduced as
actively as its peers have. Fitch expects asset quality to
remain stable in the
coming quarters. Some risks remain, including in the bank's
leveraged buyout
exposure, project finance business and ship lending.
Non-strategic assets are
being worked out and the bank continues to reduce its exposure
to these
higher-risk asset classes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's VR and IDR are primarily sensitive to increasing
integration and capital
and funding fungibility with the rest of the UC group, which we
believe is
likely under the SSM and SRM. Under Fitch's criteria, highly
integrated
subsidiary banks that account for a large proportion of the
group's consolidated
assets and contribute to the group's overall credit profile are
normally
assigned common VRs with their parent.
Currently HVB is limiting its direct funding exposure to group
entities and its
funding is managed fairly independently. It is likely that Fitch
will downgrade
HVB's VR and IDR when the agency believes that further material
cross-border
transfers of capital and liquidity to the parent are becoming
more likely, for
example as a result of the implementation of UC's resolution
plans that may
require a different allocation of equity or of an increase in
intragroup
exposures at HVB.
At the same time, if there is sufficient improvement in the
credit profiles of
the Italian parent and its other major subsidiaries over our
one-to-two year
Outlook horizon, a downgrade of HVB's VR and IDR could be
avoided, as the VRs
would converge at the higher level. However, this is not our
base case, hence
the Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-term IDR.
Any negative developments in the credit profiles of UC and its
other
subsidiaries could result in a downgrade of HVB's VR and IDR, as
a subsidiary's
VR will not normally be more than three notches above the
parent's IDR, and
within the eurozone the appropriate difference is narrower.
The VR is also negatively sensitive to a shift in the balance
between HVB's
investment and corporate banking activity, which is not likely
in our view.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
HVB's SR reflects our opinion that, although sovereign report is
no longer
reliable, there is a moderate likelihood of extraordinary
support from its
parent UC should this be required. This probability of support
indicates a
Long-term rating floor based on support of 'BB'. The SR reflects
Fitch's view
that UC has a strong propensity to support HVB, but its ability
to provide
support, in our opinion, is constrained by the likely large size
of any solvency
support that would be required relative to the capital available
in the rest of
the group given that a large proportion of UC's consolidated
equity is in HVB.
Our view that the parent's propensity to support is strong is
primarily based on
HVB's role in the UC group, where it acts as the investment
banking hub and on
HVB's corporate banking franchise in Europe's largest economy.
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's
ability to support
HVB that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating.
It is also
sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the
parent's propensity to
provide support, which we currently do not expect. We would
likely withdraw
HVB's SR if we decide to assign a common VR to UC and its
largest subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through
Funding Trusts I
and II) are based on the bank's VR. Under circumstances where a
subsidiary's VR
is higher than its parent's VR, and where Fitch believes the
parent would be
unlikely to take actions that materially adversely affect the VR
of the
subsidiary, it would be appropriate to notch the rating of the
subsidiary's
hybrid securities off its own VR.
These instruments are rated four notches below the VR, two
notches each for loss
severity and for incremental non-performance risk. While Fitch
acknowledges that
the regulator could demand a deferral of coupon payment on these
profit-linked
instruments in line with the terms and conditions of the
instruments, the agency
does not expect such intervention in light of the bank's solid
standalone
financial profile.
The ratings actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-term IDR downgrade to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'; withdrawn
Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '1'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit downgraded to 'F2' from
'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme downgraded to 'A-' from
'A+'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme downgraded to 'F2' from
'F1+'
Senior unsecured MTN programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured guaranteed notes downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
HVB Funding Trusts I and II hybrid notes affirmed at 'BB+'
