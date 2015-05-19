(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/WARSAW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.'s (Millennium bcp) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and that of Banco BPI, S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-term IDR to 'B+' from 'BB' and that of Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A. (Banif) to 'B-' from 'BB'. The Outlooks are Stable for Millennium bcp, Montepio and Banif. The Rating Watch on Banco BPI's Long-term IDR has been revised to Positive from Evolving. The RWP reflects potential rating upside related to CaixaBank, S.A.'s announced voluntary tender offer for all outstanding shares of BPI that it does not already own on 17 February 2015. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio and Banif. We have, therefore, downgraded their SRs to '5' from '3' and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor'. As a result of the revision to the SRFs, these banks' Long-term IDRs are now driven by their standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in their respective Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs have been affirmed today. Fitch has downgraded the banks' senior debt issues in line with their Long-term IDRs and the agency has assigned Recovery Ratings to Montepio's senior unsecured and subordinated debt issues and to Banif's subordinated debt and preference shares. The rating actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Portuguese banking groups rated by Fitch. The system continues its path towards stabilisation, particularly for asset quality indicators, and is gradually returning to profitability, supported by improved macro-economic trends. Fitch expects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2015 and a steady decline in unemployment to 13.8%. While Fitch expects problematic assets to peak in 2015, meaningful improvements will take time to materialise as the stock of problematic assets is large. We expect banks' profitability to be supported by lower funding costs, particularly for deposits, a reduction of domestic overheads, income from international operations and declining impairment needs. However, profitability will remain subdued due to low interest rates, asset de-risking and declining loan spreads. The bank system has a contingent risk related to the sale of Novo Banco, given that it would need to make up any potential losses stemming from the process. Fitch assumes that in the event of large losses, these would be deferred over several years, but there is still uncertainty over the mechanism that would be deployed for absorbing such losses. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Millennium bcp's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality indicators, which undermine profitability and internal capital generation capacity. The group's credit at risk ratio remained fairly stable in 2014 and 1Q15; however, its coverage was below peers' at about 51% and the group had a higher exposure to foreclosed assets and recovery/corporate restructuring funds. Fitch estimates net problematic assets would represent above 100% of 1Q15 capital, taking into account its proposed subordinated exchange offer. Its ratings also consider the bank's sound domestic franchise as well as an improved core profitability, funding and liquidity profile. Banco BPI's ratings reflect weak domestic earnings. In 1Q15 it just broke even in Portugal, due to lower business volumes, interest rates and spreads, which were partially offset by lower funding costs following the repayment of state cocos in 2014 and re-pricing of deposits. They also take into account its stronger asset quality indicators and funding and liquidity profiles than peers and reasonable capitalisation, after the repayment of EUR920m cocos in 2014. Montepio's ratings reflect the bank's fragile and volatile profitability and a deteriorated capital position. Fitch believes the profitability of Montepio's core banking business remains weak and highly vulnerable to non-recurring costs as evidenced by the bank's large net losses posted in 2014. The bank's senior debt ratings are in line with its IDR, supported by a Recovery Rating of 'RR4', reflecting Fitch's assumptions that recoveries in the event of default, which may result in the liquidation of the bank, would be average. Its earnings generation capacity suffers from only modest non-interest income generation and a loan book with a high proportion of low-margin residential mortgages in a low interest rate environment. This and higher actuarial deviations weakened the bank's CET1 ratio to 8.6% at end-1Q15, from 10.8% at end-1Q14. The ratings also take into account initial signs of improving asset quality and increased coverage. Banif's ratings reflect the bank's weak capital position, pre-impairment operating profitability and asset quality. Its capital ratios declined to 8.4% at end-2014 from 10.9% at end-2013, owing to reported losses and negative actuarial deviations. Capital will be supported by agreed asset sales in 2015, having an estimated positive impact of about 1pp. Nevertheless, it will continue to be highly exposed to unreserved problematic assets. Banif's asset quality compares unfavourably with peers, with its credit at risk/loans ratio at 24% at end-2014, influenced by loan de-leveraging. The ratings also consider considerable execution challenges in implementing an ambitious strategic plan, which is still pending final approval from the European Commission. The Stable Outlook on Millennium bcp, Montepio and Banif reflects the stabilisation of their risk profiles, particularly asset quality indicators and the ratio of net problematic assets-to- capital, which have started to show some improvements. For Montepio, the Stable Outlook also considers Fitch's assumption of the successful completion of the EUR200m issue of non-voting participation units by end-2015. Banif's Outlook also takes into account the execution of the sale of Banco Mais in the short-term. The RWP on Banco BPI's Long-term IDR reflects rating upside potential in case the offer results in CaixaBank taking control of Banco BPI, and hence a likely increase in institutional support by CaixaBank for BPI. Fitch would view the removal of the voting cap, currently set at 20%, as a key milestone for the success of the acquisition. The voting on the removal of the cap at Banco BPI's shareholders meeting has been postponed to 17 June. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Millennium bcp's, Montepio's and Banif's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in their VRs. Upward rating potential would arise from a sustained reduction in problem assets while preserving capital as well as enhancing core profitability. A continued improvement of the operating environment should support business volumes, benefit asset quality and a reduction in impairment charges. This would ultimately benefit profitability and internal capital generation. Downward rating pressure would primarily come from a further deterioration in asset quality and sustained losses. Montepio's ratings are also sensitive to a failure to complete the EUR200m issue of non-voting participation units. The rating on its senior debt issuance is also sensitive to developments in encumbered asset levels, collateral constraints and/or Fitch's assumptions of recovery prospects, which may be affected by depositor preference following the implementation of BRRD. Banif's ratings are sensitive to the approval of the restructuring plan and deviations from this plan may lead to a revision of its ratings. Downward rating pressure would arise from signs of an inability by management to successfully turn around the bank and, ultimately, needing additional extraordinary support. Upward rating potential in the near term is limited in view of the high execution risks of the strategic plan. Fitch expects to resolve Banco BPI's RWP as the transaction unfolds. Under a successful tender offer scenario, Fitch expects to incorporate potential institutional support from CaixaBank into Banco BPI's ratings. The extent of the support will depend on CaixaBank's ability, as reflected by its Long-term IDR, and propensity to support its subsidiary. The agency anticipates that Banco BPI's ratings could be notched down up to two levels from CaixaBank's ratings. Fitch expects to withdraw Banco BPI's SRF if CaixaBank ends up controlling Banco BPI, as institutional support would become the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support. Upward rating potential on Banco BPI's VR would primarily arise from enhanced profitability in its domestic operations. The banks' ratings are also sensitive to the conclusion of the sale process of NovoBanco and potential related costs and capital impact, if any. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF of Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio and Banif reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that any of these banks becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's BRRD and the SRM are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Portugal transposed BRRD into the national regulatory framework on 26 March 2015, including the bail-in tool. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of these banks would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio and Banif are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in their VRs. Banco BPI's subordinated debt and preference shares remain on RWP, reflecting a potential upgrade if parent support is provided to neutralise non-performance risk of these instruments, preventing them from hitting loss-absorption features. Under these circumstances, Fitch would notch these securities down from the subsidiary's IDR, rather than the VR. Montepio's subordinated debt and Banif's subordinated debt and preference shares have been assigned a Recovery Rating. The rating is 'RR5' for subordinated debt, reflecting below- average expected recoveries in case of default and 'RR6' for preference shares, reflecting poor recovery prospects. Recovery Ratings are sensitive to valuation and availability of unencumbered assets and the amount of and breakdown between unsecured and secured liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are equalised with those of its 100% parent, Banco BPI. Under Portugal's corporate law, Banco BPI is liable for the obligations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The equalisation is driven by BPI's integration within its parent bank and the benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does not assign VR to the institution as the agency does not view it as an independent entity. The ratings of BPI are sensitive to rating actions on Banco BPI's IDRs. Bank Millennium, 50.1% owned by Millennium bcp, is a retail bank operating in Poland and is fully consolidated into the group's accounts. Fitch views Bank Millennium as a strategically important subsidiary to its parent. This is notwithstanding the sale of a minority 15.4% stake in Bank Millennium in March 2015. Fitch believes that the transaction does not point to any weakening in Millennium bcp's strategic view of Bank Millennium as the parent retains control over the subsidiary and has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to it and the Polish market. Bank Millennium's SR has been downgraded to '4' from '3' and its SRF revised to 'No Floor'. The latter has been withdrawn, which reflects a change in the source of support to institutional from sovereign. Bank Millennium's SR is driven by potential support from Millennium bcp and is sensitive to the parent's ability (BB-/Stable) and/or willingness to support the subsidiary. The parent's ability to support also takes into account the subsidiary's relative size. Another potential divestment of Bank Millennium's shares by Millennium bcp would not necessarily mean reduced control and lower probability of support of Bank Millennium, as long as the parent retains a controlling stake in the bank and the remaining shareholding is widely spread. The rating actions are as follows: Millennium bcp: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+' Preference shares affirmed at 'B-' Bank Millennium: Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'BBB-', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb-' Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'; withdrawn Banco BPI: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch revised to Positive from Evolving Short-term IDR: B maintained on RWP Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'; Rating Watch revised to Positive from Evolving Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch revised to Positive from Evolving Commercial paper programme: 'B'; maintained on RWP Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB-'; maintained on RWP Preference shares: 'B'; maintained on RWP BPI: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch revised to Positive from Evolving Short-term IDR: 'B' maintained on RWP Support Rating: '3' maintained on RWP Montepio: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'; 'RR4' assigned Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B'; 'RR5' assigned Banif: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'CCC'; 'RR5' assigned Preference shares affirmed at 'C'; 'RR6' assigned Contact: Primary Analysts Roger Turro (Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio, Banif) Director +34 93 323 8406 Fich Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 