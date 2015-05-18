(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Scripps
Networks Interactive, Inc.'s (SNI) proposed issuance of
benchmark-sized 5-year,
7-year, and 10-year senior unsecured notes. Fitch maintains its
'BBB+' rating on
SNI's upsized $900 million revolving credit facility due 2020.
Proceeds are
expected to be used, together with cash on hand and borrowings
under the credit
facility, to finance the acquisition of a controlling interest
in Polish
television operator, TVN. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A
complete list of
ratings is outlined at the end of this release. As of Mar. 31,
2015, SNI had
approximately $1.85 billion of debt outstanding.
The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
indebtedness. SNI will issue the senior notes under the
indenture dated Dec. 1,
2011. Terms as proposed are similar to those of previously
issued notes,
including, among other things: a limitation on liens (subject to
certain
exceptions) of up to 15% of total shareholder's equity; the
ability to merge or
sell all or substantially all of SNI's assets subject to certain
exceptions; the
ability to enter into sale and lease back transactions; and an
obligation of SNI
to make an offer to repurchase the notes at 101% upon change of
control (as
defined in the indenture) and non-investment-grade ratings, as
defined. Similar
to existing bonds, there are no financial covenants. There is no
coupon step-up
provision in this issuance.
SNI will be required to redeem the notes issued today at
redemption price equal
to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes issued if
the company
does not close on its acquisition of TVN on or prior to Dec. 31,
2015 or if the
acquisition is otherwise terminated at any time prior to Dec.
31, 2015.
Following the acquisition of a 52.7% controlling interest in
TVN, SNI will
commence a tender offer to increase its ownership to 66%,
pursuant to Polish
law. Fitch expects the funds generated from the transaction
above are sufficient
to meet the 66% tender offer. Management has the ability to
offer to pursue any
additional shares of TVN. Fitch notes that SNI's ratings would
accommodate a
modest increase in debt should SNI elect to tender for 100% of
TVN.
The Negative Outlook reflects the elevated leverage related to
SNI's recent
announcement to acquire a 52.7% controlling interest in Polish
television
operator TVN for EUR584 million in cash plus the assumption of
Eur840 million of
debt. Fitch calculates pro forma gross leverage at 2.7x, which
exceeds Fitch's
threshold of 2.5x for the assigned rating. However, Fitch
expects SNI to focus
on de-levering below 2.5x within 12-18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SNI's portfolio of cable networks and leading home and
lifestyle programming
brands provide the foundation of the ratings.
--Acquisition of controlling stake in TVN is in line with the
company's
international expansion strategy. SNI's financial priorities
remain consistent
and focused on internal investment and international expansion.
However, the
acquisition limits the company's flexibility within the assigned
ratings to
accommodate operational missteps and share repurchases.
--Fitch expects SNI to focus on paying down debt following the
acquisition of
TVN and de-levering to a range of 2.0x-2.5x. Pro forma for the
TVN acquisition,
Fitch calculates SNI's gross leverage at 2.7x, which exceeds
Fitch's threshold
of 2.5x for the assigned rating. Fitch anticipates SNI will
generate in excess
of $400 million of annual free cash flow (FCF), which could
facilitate expected
debt reduction. However, Fitch does not expect the company to
increase leverage
to facilitate a more aggressive shareholder-return policy.
--Since separating from The E.W. Scripps Co. in July 2008, SNI
adopted a
conservative financial policy and managed its leverage to
between 1.2x and 1.4x.
Although the TVN acquisition increases leverage to 2.7x, Fitch
expects SNI will
focus on reducing debt.
--SNI's reliance on advertising revenues is among the highest
within the sector
and, in Fitch's opinion, elevates the operating risks inherent
in the company's
operating profile.
SNI's portfolio of cable networks - in particular the company's
HGTV, Food
Network and Travel channel brands, each of which reach nearly
100 million
subscribers throughout the U.S. - are the foundation of SNI's
ratings. SNI's
operating profile benefits from the stable, recurring,
dual-stream revenue
profile, high operating margins and FCF generation
characteristics attributable
to its cable network businesses. A level of ratings volatility
at any given
network is also factored into the credit ratings.
SNI's capital allocation strategy is centered on investing in
original
programming and production, international expansion, maintaining
a strong
balance sheet and returning excess capital to its shareholders.
Fitch expects
that SNI will continue investing in its core businesses and
international growth
initiatives while supporting shareholder returns within the
context of reducing
leverage to a range of 2.0x-2.5x. The company's shareholder
returns (dividends
and share repurchases) amounted to approximately $1.4 billion
during the LTM
period ended Mar. 31, 2015. During February 2015, the board
authorized an
additional $1 billion under SNI's share repurchase program.
Approximately $1.2
billion of capacity remains available under the company's share
repurchase
program.
Fitch acknowledges a level of event risk is present within the
company's credit
profile as it relates to the potential rationalization of SNI's
ownership
interests in Television Food Partnership, GP (TVP) and the
Travel Channel (TC)
partnership. SNI owns a 69% controlling interest in TVP and is
the most logical
buyer of Tribune Media Co.'s (Tribune) 31% ownership interest in
the
partnership. There are no formal put or call rights held by
either partner.
However, SNI holds a first right of refusal. Fitch considers a
potential
purchase of Tribune's non-controlling interest as an event risk.
SNI also owns a
65% controlling interest in Travel Channel, LLC and TCM Sub, LLC
while a
subsidiary of Cox Communications, Inc. (CCI) retains a
non-controlling 35%
interest in the joint venture. CCI has the right to put its 35%
ownership
interest to SNI for fair value at the time the option is
exercised. Conversely,
SNI has the right to call CCI's ownership interest in the joint
venture
beginning in August 2015 for fair value at the time the option
is exercised.
SNI generated approximately $480 million of FCF during the LTM
period ended Mar.
31, 2015, as higher programming and production costs, cash taxes
and dividends
paid to non-controlling interests weighed on FCF generation. FCF
generation
generally affords the company significant financial flexibility.
Fitch anticipates that investments in original programming and
international
expansion will remain key strategies during 2015.
Notwithstanding the pressures
on FCF generation, SNI's FCF metrics remain strong relative to
its peer group.
Fitch expects the company to generate FCF margins in excess of
15% this year.
Rating concerns center on the company's high exposure to
cyclical advertising
revenues relative to its peer group, the lack of scale and scope
of its
international business, and high revenue concentration within
the company's top
three brands. Additional rating considerations include the
company's ability to
adapt to changing media consumption patterns and technology
platforms as well as
its capacity to deliver programming to its cable networks that
drive incremental
share of an increasingly fragmented viewing audience.
Advertising revenues represented approximately 67% of SNI's
consolidated
revenues during the LTM period ended Mar. 31, 2015. Advertising
revenues tend to
be more cyclical and volatile than more stable affiliate fee
revenue sources,
exposing the company to economic fluctuations. Moreover, SNI's
revenue mix makes
the company more susceptible to hit-driven volatility of cable
network
programming ratings and share of viewing audience. Fitch
recognizes that a
substantial portion of SNI's programming is consumed live in the
linear format,
which is very attractive to advertisers. Additionally, the
company's lifestyle
and home-themed programming is a leader in the very desirable
upscale female
demographic. To ensure stable demand from advertisers SNI needs
to consistently
deliver ratings within its targeted demographic. Ratings
volatility eventually
will lead to volatile advertising revenues. Competition for
viewing audience
within the targeted demographic will remain fierce. SNI, similar
to other cable
providers, seeks to differentiate its networks by investing in
original
programming. To that end many of SNI's networks will increase
the number of
hours of original programming broadcast across their respective
platforms.
Travel Channel for instance intends to produce 400 hours of
original content
during 2015.
International expansion both organically and through acquisition
remains a top
strategic priority for SNI and presents the company with
potential revenue and
cash flow growth opportunities. Fitch acknowledges that SNI is
in the early
stages of executing its international strategies. However, the
company has yet
to demonstrate that its brands have a broad and reliable global
reach and that
its content is leverageable in international markets. SNI's
acquisition of a
controlling interest in Polish TV operator, TVN, demonstrates
SNI's
international growth strategy. Pro forma for the transaction,
international
revenues would have accounted for 16% of consolidated 2014
revenues. Overall,
Fitch believes that international markets represent a compelling
revenue and
cash flow growth opportunity for many media companies as they
capitalize on
globalizing their respective brands and content.
Fitch believes that SNI's liquidity position and financial
flexibility are
adequate for the rating given the strength of its businesses,
expected FCF
generation, and access to capital markets. The company's
liquidity position is
supported by the borrowing capacity from its $900 million
revolver, which
expires during March 2020. SNI's maturity schedule is manageable
with $500
million due in 2016 (December).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Advertising revenues are expected to grow mid-single digit
while affiliate fee
revenue is projected to grow between 4% and 5% during the
forecast period;
--Assumes minor margin pressure reflecting increasing
programming and production
costs due to higher investment in original programming. However,
the model
assumes that SNI's ongoing cost reduction efforts will largely
offset
programming and production cost pressure;
--2016 maturities are refinanced; FCF and cash are prioritized
to pay down debt;
--No material acquisitions in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
--Given the Negative Outlook, Fitch does not expect a positive
rating action
during the rating horizon. The Outlook could be stabilized as
the company
demonstrates progress in reducing leverage to below 2.5x within
the next 12-18
months.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
--Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
either discretionary
actions of SNI management, including adopting a more aggressive
financial
strategy, or the inability to delever below 2.5x within 12-18
months following
the TVN acquisition.
--Other negative triggers include execution risks and capital
requirements
related to the company's ongoing international expansion efforts
having a
negative impact on the company's operating profile.
Fitch rates SNI as follows:
SNI:
--IDR rated 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolver rated 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes rated 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1 212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
