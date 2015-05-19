(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded State Street
Bank & Trust
Company's (SSBT) Long-Term Issuer-Default Ratings (IDR) to 'AA'
from 'AA-'. At
the same time, it has upgraded SSBT's Long-Term Deposit ratings
to 'AA+',
respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
Lastly, Fitch has
also downgraded the support ratings of SSBT and State Street
Corporation (STT)
in line with our view of sovereign support. STT and SSBT's
viability ratings are
unaffected in today's rating action. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of SSBT's ratings reflects the expected
implementation of total loss
absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global
Systemically Important
Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in
the holding
company.
Fitch also believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of
'5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer
be relied upon
for STT or its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded
their Support
Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating
Floors (SRF) to
'No Floor' from 'A'.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs remain equalized between STT and its material operating
subsidiaries,
namely SSBT. The common VR of STT and its operating companies
reflects the
correlated performance, or failure rate between the STT and
these subsidiaries.
Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile from a failure
perspective, while
the IDR reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on
senior debt.
Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly
equivalent, while the
default risk given at the operating company would be lower given
TLAC. All U.S.
bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
STT's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations. As at end-2014, STT had hybrid and
senior debt as a
percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) sufficiently close enough
to meeting its
Pillar 1 capital requirement.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of STT's bank subsidiaries reflects
the substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, further
liquidity resources at STT that could be extended to the bank
and access to
further contingent liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan
Bank advances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
IDRs and senior debt are now sensitive to any changes in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that STT
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of SSBT's deposit ratings is based on the upgrade of
their IDRs.
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
State Street Corporation
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Support Rating to '5' from '1'.
Fitch has revised the following ratings:
State Street Corporation
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Revised Support Floor to 'NF'.
