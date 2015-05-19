(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with its Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while
possible, can no longer
be relied upon for Aareal. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR
to '5' from '1'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'A-'. As a result,
Aareal's Long-term IDR is now driven by its standalone
creditworthiness as
expressed in its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
RATING
Aareal's IDRs and senior debt rating are driven by its VR and
are therefore
sensitive to the same drivers as the VR. Aareal's VR reflects
the bank's
resilient performance and continuously strengthening
capitalisation, which
already comfortably fulfils the fully-loaded requirements under
Basel III. We
view management's public commitment to maintaining comfortable
capital buffers
(at least 12.25% Tier 1 ratio and 20% total capital ratios on a
fully-loaded
basis) as credible despite the resumption of dividend payments
following the
repayment in 4Q14 of the state hybrid capital.
Fitch considers Aareal the strongest among rated German
specialised CRE lenders,
and Aareal is the sole member of the peer group that did not
rely on
institutional or state support or did not need to restructure or
amend its
business model during the global financial crisis. An upgrade of
Aareal's VR is
unlikely as we believe that its monoline business model focusing
on
non-granular, wholesale and cyclical assets are not commensurate
with the 'a'
category. Downward pressure on the VR could arise if it emerges
that Aareal has
materially overestimated the net gain or misjudged the risk from
its
Westdeutsche Immobilienbank AG (WestImmo, A-/F1; on RWN)
acquisition, which it
intends to close later this year.
In the medium term, Aareal's VR will remain primarily vulnerable
to asset
quality deterioration or a significant increase of funding
costs. Fitch views
the latter as highly unlikely in the short term in light of the
quantitative
easing measures recently initiated by the ECB and from which
covered bond
issuers should continue to benefit. Moreover, a reversal of the
current benign
CRE market trend seems unlikely in 2015, and Aareal is only
moderately exposed
to the pockets of risks that are gradually building up in the
German residential
real estate market.
Aareal announced in April 2015 that it will transfer by end-1H15
Corealcredit
Bank AG's (BBB+/Stable/F2) banking operations into the group's
parent entity as
a branch while the legal entity Corealcredit will remain a
subsidiary without
operating activities. We expect that the profit-and-loss
transfer and control
agreement between Aareal and Corealcredit will be unaffected.
Fitch equalises Aareal's VR with the Long-term IDR despite
significant layers of
subordinated debt. We have not given any uplift to Aareal's
Long-term IDR
relative to its VR because the bank's Long-term IDR would not
achieve the higher
level if Aareal's junior debt buffer was in the form of Fitch
Core Capital (FCC)
rather than debt. This is primarily because we believe that the
bank's company
profile, as a largely wholesale-funded, monoline CRE lender,
constrains its VR
at 'bbb+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Aareal
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Germany
has fully applied BRRD, including the bail-in tool, from 1
January 2015.
Any upgrade to Aareal's SR and upward revision to its SRF would
be contingent on
a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
Aareal's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down once
from its VR to
reflect their higher loss severity relative to senior debt.
The legacy, non-Basel III compliant hybrid securities issued by
Capital Funding
GmbH and Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware), are notched down
four times from
Aareal's VR (two notches for high loss severity risk and two
notches for high
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the VR) to
reflect their
distributable profit trigger or annual profit trigger combined
with a regulatory
capital ratio trigger.
The Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 (AT1) hybrid
securities are rated five
notches below its VR, ie twice for loss severity to reflect
their write-down on
breach of their 7% trigger, and three times for non-performance
risk.
The ratings of the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes and hybrid
instruments are
primarily sensitive to changes to Aareal's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Debt issuance programme: downgraded to 'BBB+'/'F2' from
'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): affirmed at 'BB'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed
at 'BB'
Additional Tier 1 securities (DE000A1TNDK2): affirmed at 'BB-'
