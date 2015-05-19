(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bankia, S.A. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and
of Banco Mare
Nostrum, S.A. (BMN) and Liberbank, S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At
the same time,
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) and Grupo Cooperativo
Cajamar (GCC) have
been downgraded to Long-term IDR 'BB-', from 'BB+' and 'BB',
respectively.
The Outlooks are Positive for Bankia and Popular, and Stable for
BMN, Liberbank
and GCC. Prior to today's rating action, the Negative Outlooks
had reflected
Fitch's view of the reducing likelihood of support from the
sovereign for these
banks' senior creditors. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for any of the banks listed above. We have,
therefore, downgraded
their SRs to '5' from '2' for Bankia and to '5' from '3' for
Popular, BMN,
Liberbank and GCC and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
to 'No Floor'
from 'BBB-' for Bankia, from 'BB+' for Popular, BMN and
Liberbank and from 'BB'
for GCC.
As a result of the revision to the SRFs, these banks' Long-term
IDRs are now
driven by their standalone creditworthiness as expressed in
their respective
Viability Ratings (VRs), which have been affirmed at 'bb+' for
Bankia, 'bb' for
BMN and Liberbank, and 'bb-' for Popular and GCC.
Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded BFA, Tenedora de Acciones,
S.A.U.'s (BFA,
Bankia's holding company) SR to '5' from '3' and has revised its
SRF to 'No
Floor' from 'BB'. BFA's other ratings, including its VR-driven
Long-term IDR at
'BB' with a Positive Outlook, are unaffected by this rating
action.
The rating actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of a number of
Spanish banking groups rated by Fitch. The sector continues to
recover,
supported by improved macro-economic trends. GDP grew modestly
by 1.4% in 2014
and we expect this to accelerate to 2.5% in 2015 and 2.3% in
2016. Better
economic prospects should help temper pressure on banks' asset
quality, which
Fitch expects to have peaked during 2014, and, indirectly on
earnings, including
through reduced provisioning needs.
However, downside risks for banks remain, for example if
unemployment stays
stubbornly high and the property market remains depressed
despite some recent
signs of improvement, thus hampering a more meaningful economic
recovery. Fitch
also expects pre-impairment income from core banking activities
to remain
subdued in a low interest rate environment, partially offset by
lower funding
costs, that is also still characterised by muted volumes,
despite early signs of
recovery. Funding and liquidity profiles are generally sound and
most banks have
enhanced their capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bankia's IDRs, senior debt ratings and VR reflect a fairly large
although
declining problem asset portfolio. This leaves the bank's
capitalisation,
although strengthened, still vulnerable to shocks to asset
prices or economic
deterioration.
However, Bankia's VR also considers improvements to
profitability, supported by
efficiency gains achieved from the execution of restructuring
targets ahead of
plan. However, earnings have so far significantly relied on
interest earned from
securities funded by ECB funds. Bankia's main challenge is to
expand its SME
footprint and rebuild core banking earnings.
The bank's funding and liquidity profile continues to improve,
primarily due to
deposit growth and regained debt capital market access. But
reliance on the ECB
for funding will remain high as it is used to fund a large stock
of legacy
fixed-income securities, including those related to the transfer
of real estate
assets to Spain's bad bank (SAREB). Liquidity reserves are
adequate for
scheduled debt repayments.
BFA's IDR is notched down once from Bankia's because Fitch
believes that the
former's strategy is to gradually reduce its majority ownership.
Other factors
driving BFA's ratings include potential litigation exposure, a
moderate
double-leverage ratio and a manageable debt maturity profile
given its stock of
unencumbered assets.
The Positive Outlook on Bankia's Long-term IDR reflects upside
rating potential
as the bank continues to reduce the stock of problem assets and
further
strengthen capital. The Outlook on BFA's Long-term IDR is also
Positive,
mirroring that of Bankia.
Popular's IDRs, senior debt ratings and VR factor in the bank's
weak asset
quality, due to a large exposure to problematic real estate
development assets.
This in turn puts pressure on its internal capital generation
capacity and
leaves capital vulnerable to additional collateral valuation
shocks. The ratings
also reflect Popular's strong SME banking franchise in Spain,
which provides
healthy recurrent revenues, and the bank's adequate funding and
liquidity
position.
The Positive Outlook on Popular's Long-term IDR reflects upside
rating
potential, largely related to a positive reversal in its asset
quality trend.
Fitch expects new non-performing loan (NPL) entries to decline
and loan
recoveries and foreclosed asset sales to accelerate over the
next 12 to 18
month, which should ease pressure on the bank's capital base.
BMN's and Liberbank's IDRs, senior debt ratings and VRs reflect
their strong
regional franchises, improved capitalisation, adequate funding
and liquidity and
progress made in their restructuring, resulting in efficiency
gains. The ratings
also factor in these banks' still weak but improving asset
quality, with a large
proportion of restructured loans at BMN (largely relating to
individuals) and a
large legacy portfolio of problematic assets under an asset
protection scheme
(APS) at Liberbank.
The Stable Outlooks on BMN's and Liberbank's Long-term IDRs
reflect Fitch's
expectation that their credit profiles are set to further
stabilise, supported
by an improved macro-economic environment.
GCC's IDRs, senior debt ratings and VR reflect its
weaker-than-sector average
asset quality metrics and the vulnerability of its capital base
to unreserved
problem assets (over 1.5x Fitch Capital Core (FCC)). GCC's NPL
ratio remains
high, but sizeable capital gains on the sale of assets,
including the real
estate management subsidiary, supported the group's additional
provisioning
efforts and internal capital generation at end-2014.
The Stable Outlook on GCC's Long-term IDR assumes that the bank
will continue to
focus on managing its problem assets, extending the downward
trend seen since
end-2013 during which the NPL reserve coverage ratio has
strengthened.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in their VRs.
The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained reduction
in problem
assets while preserving capital. Further consolidation of the
positive economic
trends in Spain and better prospects for its property market
would help to
accelerate foreclosed asset sales and loan recoveries,
ultimately benefitting
the ratings. At the same time, improvements in core revenue
generation and lower
provisioning needs could provide relief to bottom-line earnings
and thus improve
their internal capital generation capacity.
Conversely, these ratings could be downgraded primarily if Fitch
perceives
renewed pressures on asset quality and hence on earnings and
capital. Fitch does
not currently factor into its ratings any potential changes
related to the
treatment of deferred tax assets. However, in the event of the
removal of the
explicit state-guarantee on the recoverability of a portion of
the banks'
deferred tax assets the ratings may come under pressure as this
would, in some
cases, affect the banks' capital measures.
BFA's ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that
might drive a change
in Bankia's ratings. In addition, BFA's ratings could be
affected by a change in
shareholding, a lower value or liquidity of its investments
and/or by higher
debt levels and double-leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that any of
these banks becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016. The Spanish law for the restructuring and
resolution of banks was
enacted in 2012. Fitch expects BRRD to be transposed into
national legislation
in the next few months, with full application from January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Bankia and
by Popular and
its issuing vehicles are all notched down from their respective
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. They have, therefore, been affirmed due to the
affirmation of both
banks' VR. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in Bankia's and
Popular's VRs respectively.
Bankia's and Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues
are rated one
notch below the respective banks' VRs to reflect the
below-average loss severity
of this type of debt compared with average recoveries.
Popular's preference shares are rated three notches below the
bank's VR to
reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) compared
with average recoveries as well as moderate risk of
non-performance relative to
its VR (one notch). The coupon on these instruments can be paid
out of
distributable reserves.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Banco CLM's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with
Liberbank's as Fitch
views it as an integral part of Liberbank's core business. Banco
CLM is highly
integrated into the group and strengthens the bank's franchise
in Castilla-La
Mancha and provides geographical diversification to the group.
Banco CLM, a
75%-owned bank subsidiary of Liberbank, is the spun-off banking
business of the
failed Caja de Ahorros de Castilla-La Mancha (CCM) and is fully
consolidated
into the group's accounts.
Banco CLM's IDRs are sensitive to those of Liberbank and/or to
any change in the
level of relative importance of Banco CLM within the group,
which Fitch sees as
unlikely.
Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A. (BCC) is the central
institution of GCC
and as such its IDRs, SR and SRF mirror those of the banking
group. At the same
time the IDRs of Cajas Rurales Unidas, SCC (CRU), the largest
member of the
group, are equalised with those of GCC. BCC's and CRU's ratings
are sensitive
to any change in the ratings of GCC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
BFA's state-guaranteed debt issues have been affirmed at 'BBB+',
in line with
Spain's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues are senior
unsecured
instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain. Consequently,
its ratings are
the higher of the issuer's Long-term IDR and Spain's Long-term
IDR.
BFA's state-guaranteed debt rating is sensitive to changes to
Spain's sovereign
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bankia:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
BFA:
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'BB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: unaffected at 'BB'
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'BBB+'
Popular:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B+'
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited:
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
BMN:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Commercial paper Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Commercial paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Liberbank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Banco CLM:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
GCC (formerly Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas):
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
BCC:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
CRU:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'B'
