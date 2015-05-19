(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term IDR of The
Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) and related U.S. insured
depository institutions
(IDIs) to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded the support ratings of The Bank of New
York Mellon
Corporation (BK) and BNYM in line with our view of sovereign
support. BK's and
BNYM's viability ratings are unaffected in today's rating
action. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of BNYM's (and related U.S. IDIs) ratings reflects
the expected
implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements for U.S.
Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of
a substantial
debt buffer in the holding company.
Fitch also believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of
'5', extraordinary external support, while possible, can no
longer be relied
upon for BK and its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded
their Support
Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating
Floors (SRF) to
'No Floor' from 'A'.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs remain equalized between BK and its material operating
subsidiaries,
namely BNYM. The common VR of BK and its operating companies
reflects the
correlated performance, or failure rate between the BK and these
subsidiaries.
Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile from a failure
perspective, while
the IDR reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on
senior debt.
Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly
equivalent, while the
default risk given at the operating company would be lower given
TLAC. All U.S.
bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
BK's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations. As at end-2014, BK had hybrid and
senior debt as a
percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of approximately 11%,
sufficiently close
enough to meeting its Pillar 1 capital requirement.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of BK's bank subsidiaries reflects the
substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, further
liquidity resources at BK that could be extended to the bank and
access to
further contingent liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan
Bank advances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
IDRs and senior debt are sensitive to any changes in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that BK
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of BK's deposit ratings is based on the upgrade of
their IDRs.
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
The Bank of New York Mellon
BNY Mellon National Association
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Long-Term IRD to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Deposits to 'AA+' from 'AA';
The Bank of New York Mellon
--Long-Term senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. (The)
The Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch
The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
--Support at '1'
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. (The)
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
The Bank of New York Mellon
BNY Mellon National Association
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Support Rating to '5' from '1'.
Fitch has revised the following ratings:
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
The Bank of New York Mellon
BNY Mellon National Association
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Support Floor to 'NF' from 'A'.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
