(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term IDR of The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) and related U.S. insured depository institutions (IDIs) to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also downgraded the support ratings of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and BNYM in line with our view of sovereign support. BK's and BNYM's viability ratings are unaffected in today's rating action. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of BNYM's (and related U.S. IDIs) ratings reflects the expected implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the holding company. Fitch also believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for BK and its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded their Support Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and European Union commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account progress with the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC implementation for U.S. G-SIBs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT The VRs remain equalized between BK and its material operating subsidiaries, namely BNYM. The common VR of BK and its operating companies reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate between the BK and these subsidiaries. Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective, while the IDR reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior debt. Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent, while the default risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC. All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S. banks are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA). The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are one notch above BK's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior obligations. As at end-2014, BK had hybrid and senior debt as a percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of approximately 11%, sufficiently close enough to meeting its Pillar 1 capital requirement. The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of BK's bank subsidiaries reflects the substantial liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit funding, further liquidity resources at BK that could be extended to the bank and access to further contingent liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank advances. RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT IDRs and senior debt are sensitive to any changes in the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that BK becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding company senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving sovereign support. Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS The upgrade of BK's deposit ratings is based on the upgrade of their IDRs. Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: The Bank of New York Mellon BNY Mellon National Association BNY Mellon Trust Delaware The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association --Long-Term IRD to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term Deposits to 'AA+' from 'AA'; The Bank of New York Mellon --Long-Term senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. (The) The Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A. The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V. --Support at '1' Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook: The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V. Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. (The) The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) The Bank of New York Mellon BNY Mellon National Association BNY Mellon Trust Delaware The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association --Support Rating to '5' from '1'. Fitch has revised the following ratings: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) The Bank of New York Mellon BNY Mellon National Association BNY Mellon Trust Delaware The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association --Support Floor to 'NF' from 'A'. Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 