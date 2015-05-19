(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nationwide
Building
Society's (Nationwide) Support Rating (SR) to '5' from '1' and
revised its
Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. Nationwide's
other ratings
are unaffected by this rating action as they are not driven by
its SR or SRF.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks and building societies globally, which the agency
announced in March
2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year
and
communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign
support for senior creditors of UK banks and building societies,
in line with
developments at the EU level.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary sovereign support, while possible, can no longer
be relied upon
for Nationwide's senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in
the event that
Nationwide becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) is now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
Full application of BRRD is required across member states from 1
January 2016,
but the UK has already updated its legislative framework with
strong policy
intent to force losses onto creditors, where necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to Nationwide's SR and upward revision to the SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks or building societies. This is highly unlikely in Fitch's
view.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.