(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Ireland-based
DEPFA BANK plc's (DEPFA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Although DEPFA is subject to BRRD, Fitch believes that it will
not be applied to
it as long as its orderly wind-down progresses in line with
plans agreed with
the European Commission's (EC) state aid authorities. However,
should state aid
be required further to what has been agreed with the EC, the
bank may be
required to take resolution measures including some bail-in of
senior creditors.
This risk is reflected in today's downgrade of the IDRs.
The RWN reflects uncertainty about the next steps DEPFA's owner,
FMS
Wertmanagement (FMS WM, AAA/Stable) will take with its Irish
subsidiary. Fitch
expects FMS WM to communicate on this during the next three to
six months. Any
plans other than orderly wind-down under FMS WM's stewardship
could pose
significant risks for senior creditors.
FMS WM is controlled by Germany (AAA/Stable) through the
Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin). It took over direct ownership of
DEPFA in December
2014 following the German government's decision in May 2014 to
continue DEPFA's
wind-down after attempts to sell the bank to a suitable buyer
did not succeed.
DEPFA has written no new business and has been effectively in
wind-down since
2009.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DEPFA's ratings reflect Fitch's view of a high probability that
FMS WM, for as
long as it remains DEPFA's owner, and ultimately Germany, would
provide
additional extraordinary support to it, if required, to
accompany the orderly
resolution of the group.
Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood of state support for
DEPFA is driven
by qualitative factors - primarily its ultimate ownership by
Germany and the
state aid agreement with the EC contingent on a sale or, failing
that, a
wind-down of DEPFA. We also consider the limited financial
incentive of Germany
to force losses on senior creditors due to the very small amount
of unsecured
debt available. Moreover, we expect an improvement of DEPFA's
capitalisation
following FMS WM's tender offer to repurchase the bank's
outstanding hybrid
securities.
DEPFA's ratings take into account Fitch's view that Germany's
propensity to
support it in all circumstances is marginally weakened by its
location in
Ireland rather than Germany, including no material relevance for
the German
economy, financial system or financing of its public sector.
In resolving the RWN, Fitch will review the timing of the
remaining run-down of
DEPFA's balance sheet and details of the entity's liquidation at
the end of its
wind-down process. If liquidation includes the transfer of
assets and possibly
liabilities to external third parties, most likely other banks,
there could be
risk of losses for senior creditors.
DEPFA's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is at the higher of two possible
levels that map
to a 'BBB' Long-term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects
the bank's
fairly well-matched asset and liability maturity structure. It
also reflects our
view that the government's incentive for a bail-in of DEPFA's
senior unsecured
creditors is especially low in the short-term. The RWN on the
Short-term IDR
factors in the same considerations as the RWN on the Long-term
IDR.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DEPFA because it is
a wind-down
institution whose business model would not be viable without
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DEPFA's ratings are sensitive to any new information which may
affect our
assessment of FMS WM's and ultimately Germany's propensity to
ensure that
capital and funding needs are met in the course of the bank's
wind-down. In
particular, the maintenance of a Long-term IDR within the
investment grade
category is contingent upon clarity in the next few months, most
likely in the
form of a detailed wind-down plan, on FMS WM's strategy to wind
down DEPFA.
We may also further downgrade DEPFA's IDRs if we consider that
DEPFA's wind-down
plan entails a significant bail-in risk for its senior
creditors, given its
recurring operating losses triggered by its run-down. The
ratings could also be
negatively affected by considerations that may arise if new
wind-down plans or
any need for recapitalisation prior to completion of the
wind-down require new
state aid approval, which could escalate the pace of wind-down
and potentially
cause losses that would require burden-sharing by senior
creditors under SRM.
Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a positive change in
Germany's
propensity to support DEPFA and ensure senior creditors are
repaid in full.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
DEPFA's ratings are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view
of the support
dynamics between Germany, FMS WM and DEPFA, in particular to
significant changes
in the relationship between Germany and FMS WM, although Fitch
considers the
latter scenario to be highly unlikely for the foreseeable
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPFA ACS Bank
The alignment of DEPFA ACS Bank's ratings with those of its
parent reflects the
integration of the subsidiary into DEPFA and our expectation
that support from
FMS WM would flow through DEPFA to DEPFA ACS Bank. It also
reflects the
reputational risk to the German government of allowing DEPFA's
subsidiary to
fail.
DEPFA ACS Bank benefits from a declaration of backing from its
parent,
expressing DEPFA's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS Bank's
contractual obligations
in case of need. We understand from FMS WM that it does not
intend to modify
DEPFA's group structure, ie that DEPFA ACS Bank will remain
fully owned by DEPFA
and continue to be wound down in a similar way to DEPFA.
DEPFA ACS Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to DEPFA's
IDRs or to any
developments that could affect the strength of the subsidiary's
integration into
DEPFA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The 'B+' rating of XS0229524128, a performing subordinated lower
Tier 2 debt
security issued by DEPFA, reflects material credit risk if state
support is
excluded and lack of financial flexibility for subordinated
instruments. The
material short-term credit risk is driven by potential bail-in
of the bank's
subordinated debt holders that would be triggered by any
additional state aid
considerations that may arise when FMS WM details its plans to
wind down DEPFA.
The security matures in December 2015 and is the only performing
subordinated
debt instrument that is rated by Fitch.
DEPFA's non-performing hybrid securities (DEPFA Funding II, III
and IV LP) are
rated 'C' to reflect the deferral of coupon payments and the
tender offer
launched for these securities by FMS WM in April 2015. FMS WM
has entered into a
commitment agreement with a qualifying majority of holders of
these hybrid
securities to purchase them at prices between about 58% and 60%
of their nominal
values. Consequently, according to the first notification in
January 2015,
investors that do not tender their securities will become
subject to redemption
of the securities at the option of the issuer or DEPFA at a
price between about
57% and 59% of nominal value.
Although FMS WM has yet to communicate its intentions with
regard to the hybrid
securities once the repurchase is completed, we expect them to
be transferred to
DEPFA and redeemed. Payments are unlikely to be resumed given
that DEPFA is in
wind-down.
The rating actions are as follows:
DEPFA BANK plc
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; placed on Rating
Watch Negative
Short-term IDR 'F2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating '2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', placed on
Rating Watch
Negative
Debt issuance programme downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from
'BBB+'/'F2', placed on
Rating Watch Negative
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', placed on
Rating Watch
Negative
Market-linked securities downgraded to 'BBBemr' from 'BBB+emr',
placed on Rating
Watch Negative
Subordinated notes (lower Tier 2, XS0229524128): 'B+, placed on
Rating Watch
Negative
DEPFA ACS Bank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; placed on Rating
Watch Negative
Short-term IDR 'F2', placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating '2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Debt issuance programme downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from
'BBB+'/'F2', placed on
Rating Watch Negative
DEPFA Funding II LP hybrid capital instruments (XS0178243332)
affirmed at 'C'
DEPFA Funding III LP hybrid capital instruments (DE000A0E5U85)
affirmed at 'C'
DEPFA Funding IV LP hybrid capital instruments (XS0291655727)
affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 136
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.