LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citigroup
Inc.'s (Citi)
Viability Rating (VR) and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'a/A',
respectively. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Citibank,
N.A.'s Long-Term
IDR and and Long-Term Deposit ratings to 'A+/ AA-',
respectively. The Outlooks
for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this rating action commentary.
Citi's Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR),
which has been
affirmed at 'a'. The upgrade of Citi's operating subsidiaries'
IDRs to one notch
above their VRs reflects the expected implementation of total
loss absorbing
capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically
Important Banks
(G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the
holding company.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
Citi or its certain subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded
their Support
Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating
Floors (SRF) to
'No Floor' from 'A'. Fitch has maintained institutional support
ratings for core
Citi subsidiaries.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital platforms for the future. We
expect the
GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth and
asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we
expect to be
strongest in the U.S. and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on
revenue generation in a low-interest environment is likely to
persist,
particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in
domestic markets
should help operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Citigroup's VR reflects its solid capital and
liquidity
profiles. Citi has grown capital both through retained earnings,
and balance
sheet deleveraging that has particularly aided risk-based
measures. At March 31,
2015, Citi's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity was an
estimated 11%,
higher than most U.S.-based GTUBs. After a disappointing
objection to last
year's capital plan for qualitative reasons, Citi performed well
under this
year's stress tests, receiving no objection to increase the
quarterly dividend
to $0.05 a share, and repurchase up to $7.8 billion of common
shares. Citi's
estimated minimum tier 1 common ratio was the highest of the
five U.S.-based
GTUBs that participated in the annual stress tests.
Citi's liquidity profile is a secondary key rating driver,
underpinning its VR.
Citi has considerably bolstered its amount of liquid assets and
reduced its
reliance on short-term borrowings over the last several years.
The company's
liquidity profile remains strong, providing support to Citi's
ratings. At March
31, 2015, Citi reported $401 billion in cash and unencumbered
liquid securities,
or 22% of total assets. Citi also has access to $38 billion in
borrowing
capacity from various Federal Home Loan banks, as well as access
to borrowing
capacity at the discount window or international central banks
at March 31,
2015. Citi is already in compliance with the final U.S. LCR
rules, as well as
the Basel III Supplementary Leverage ratio at both the holding
company and bank
levels. Its estimated LCR was 111% (under U.S. rules), while the
SLR was 6.4% at
March 31, 2015.
Citi's earnings profile, complexity of operations, and asset
quality somewhat
offset these ratings strengths. The company's earnings
performance has lagged
peer averages, though the VR already incorporates a forward
looking view and
Fitch expects that Citi will reach its targets over the near
term. Citi is the
most global of the U.S. GTUBs, and while this creates a great
deal of diversity,
it can entail risk with regard to geopolitical issues, as well
as the need to
have a best in class risk management infrastructure. Lastly,
Citi's asset
quality metrics have lagged peer averages as well, though
somewhat to be
expected given its concentration to higher loss content credit
cards. These
three drivers act as rating constraints to further upward
movement to the VR.
Citi's earnings in 2014 were expected to be a year of recovery,
which did not
materialize; however, earnings got off to a strong start with a
first quarter
2015 ROA of 1.05%, well within the company's target of 90bps to
110bps. Fitch
notes that over the past couple years, Citi's earnings during
the first half of
the year have started out favorably, only to be marred by
material litigation
costs or lower capital markets revenues later on. Citi's ability
to meet its
full-year earnings targets in 2015 may hinge on future
legal-related charges,
which are very difficult to predict given limited visibility.
Further, although
not currently assumed nor incorporated in Citi's ratings, Fitch
is sensitive to
increased risk taking on the company's part to meet its 2015
financial targets.
As such, any perceived changes to the company's risk appetite
would be assessed
for rating implications.
Citigroup is one of the largest banking institutions in the
world, with by far
the biggest international banking franchise among U.S. peers.
Citi also has
material capital markets operations, comprising on average
around 25% of
revenues. With a vast international franchise, Citi's revenue
diversity in terms
of geography is greater than its peers, with sizable business
operations in many
faster growing emerging markets, including China, India, and
Mexico. However,
this increased revenue diversity also present potential issues
with regard to
exposure to any political unrest in foreign countries, as well
as the need for a
sophisticated risk management infrastructure to manage risk
around the globe.
Fitch still views Citi's risk management infrastructure as
enhanced since the
financial crisis, notwithstanding the risk management missteps
last year. Fitch
views Citi's completed or pending strategic changes favorably as
they reduce
future operational, compliance, and legal-related risk related
to such an
expansive global franchise. Despite these enhancements, the
complexity of global
operations and a reliance on more volatile capital markets
revenues serve as
constraints to further upgrades to the VR.
Lastly, Citi loan losses are typically higher than peer
averages. Fitch
attributes some of Citi's weaker relative asset quality profile
to its high
balance of TDRs, which contributes to elevated NPAs. Given the
company's
exposure to higher loss content credit card loans and Mexico,
loan losses are
also higher than industry averages. Fitch expects that loan
losses may increase
for the industry given the very benign credit environment, and
unsustainably low
levels of credit losses.
The VRs remain equalized between Citi and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of Citi and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the Citi and these
subsidiaries. Fitch
takes a group view on the credit profile from a failure
perspective, while the
IDR reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on
senior debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC.
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
Citi's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations. As at end-2014, Citi had hybrid and
senior debt as a
percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of approximately 11%,
exceeding the Pillar
1 capital requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward VR momentum given a
relatively high and
absolute rating. The company's complex organizational structure
and reliance on
more volatile capital markets revenues act as key constraints to
further upward
movement to ratings. IDRs and senior debt are now sensitive to
any changes in
the VR.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other
legal-related charges could
have adverse rating implications for Citi. Fitch notes there is
very little
visibility into ultimate legal-related risk for Citi or the
industry, though
Fitch expects litigation costs will remain manageable relative
to capital for
Citi. A fine that was to deplete capital in a material way may
lead to negative
rating action. Fitch's rating action assumes that any potential
criminal charges
as they relate to foreign exchange manipulations will not
materially impact
ongoing business operations. Absent that, ratings may be
adversely impacted,
though Fitch has limited visibility into this outcome.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S.
(Mexico being the largest at 10% of Citicorp revenues), if there
are issues
related to economic slowdowns or political unrest in a
particular emerging
market, it is possible there may be effects for Citi. The
secondary effects of a
slowdown in a particular country, for example, Russia, and those
cascading
impacts to the global economy are much harder to quantify and
assess for any
implications to Citi or its peers.
Fitch still views Citi's risk management infrastructure as
enhanced since the
financial crisis. Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large
operational loss
or if an operational event calls into question Fitch's
assessment of Citi's risk
management function and its ability to accurately identify,
monitor, and
mitigate risks throughout the organization.
Downward pressure on the VR may also result from a material
deterioration in
capital or liquidity levels. It is the strength of the liquidity
and capital
profiles that underpin Citi's ratings. Fitch's ratings action
incorporates an
expectation that Citi will manage its capital and liquidity
profiles relatively
conservatively, and although capital distributions will likely
increase over
time, they will still be governed by regulatory stress testing
and as such,
remain reasonable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Citi
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and by
its
subsidiaries are all notched down from the common VR in
accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated
debt issued by the
operating companies is rated at the same level as subordinated
debt issued by
Citi reflecting the potential for subordinated creditors in the
operating
companies to be exposed to loss ahead of senior creditors in
Citi. This is also
supported by the FSB's proposal to have internal TLAC rank
senior to regulatory
capital at the operating company. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the common VR. They have, therefore, been affirmed due
to the
affirmation of the common VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s and Citibank Banamex USA's
deposit ratings is
based on the upgrade of their IDRs. Deposit ratings are one
notch higher than
senior debt reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects
in case of
default given depositor preference in the U.S.
Citi's international subsidiary, Citibank Canada's deposit
ratings are at the
same level as senior debt ratings because their preferential
status is less
clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it
difficult to
determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
SUBSIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Services
LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, and
Citibank International
Limited (formerly known as Citibank International PLC), are
wholly owned
subsidiaries of Citi or Citibank, N.A.
Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with Citi or Citibank,
N.A. reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are core and integral to Citi's
business
strategy and operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in Citi's IDR.
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for Citi's material
international operating
companies' IDRs to Positive, including Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citibank Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, and Citibank International
Limited. The
revision of the Outlook is in light of the internal
pre-positioning required
under the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC proposal. The
Positive Outlook
reflects the agency's belief that the internal TLAC of material
international
operating companies will likely be large enough to meet Pillar 1
capital
requirements and will then be sufficient to recapitalize them. A
one-notch
upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity on
additional disclosure on
the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its sufficiency in size
to cover a
default of senior operating company liabilities. Sufficient
clarity may,
however, take longer to come through than the typical Outlook
horizon of one to
two years.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
or placed on Rating Outlook Positive are in Fitch's opinion not
sufficiently
material to benefit from domestic support from Citi or are
international
subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC. This
includes Citigroup
Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Securities
LLC, and
CitiFinancial Europe PLC.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term deposits to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Long-Term IDR to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term deposits to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Secured to 'A+' from 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Preferred at 'BB+';
--Market-linked notes at 'A emr'
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Viability rating 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A emr';
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'A'; Rating Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Rating Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Rating Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-Term IDR (local currency) at 'A'; Rating Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Citibank International Limited (formerly known as Citibank
International PLC):
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Rating Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Citigroup Capital III, XIII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Support to '5' from '1'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Support to '5' from '1'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Support to '5' from '1'.
Fitch has revised the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Support floor to 'NF' from 'A'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Support floor to 'NF' from 'A'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Support floor to 'NF' from 'A'.
