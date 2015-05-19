(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating of JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
and the
Long-Term IDR of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to 'AA-' from 'A+'
and upgraded the
Short-Term IDRs and debt ratings of both to 'F1+' from 'F1'. At
the same time,
the agency has affirmed JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) Long-Term
and Short-Term
IDRs at 'A+' and 'F1', respectively. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are
Stable.
JPM's Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR),
which has been
affirmed at 'a+'. The upgrade of JPM's operating subsidiaries'
IDRs to one notch
above their VRs reflects the expected implementation of total
loss absorbing
capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically
Important Banks
(G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the
holding company.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
JPM or its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded their
Support Ratings
(SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'No Floor'
from 'A'.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the U.S. and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on
revenue generation in a low-interest environment is likely to
persist,
particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in
domestic markets
should help operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, and significant progress made toward achieving
compliance with
heightened capital and liquidity requirements. The affirmation
also reflects the
firm's strong funding flexibility, given its deposit raising
capabilities and
uninterrupted access to the global capital markets through an
economic cycle.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio reached 10.6% at
March 31, 2015,
which is only 40 basis points from management's year-end target
of 11.0%. The
ratio has grown significantly in recent years and the gap with
peers has
narrowed as JPM must build to higher regulatory minimums, given
its expected
G-SIB surcharge. Capital improvements have been supported
largely by growth in
retained earnings. Management is targeting a ratio of 12%
longer-term, which
Fitch believes is prudent, although the target could evolve as
further clarity
emerges surrounding regulatory requirements. Still, Fitch
believes JPM is well
positioned to maintain compliance with Basel III capital
requirements, even with
its higher surcharge, given the superior earnings capacity of
the bank. JPM
gained compliance with the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) in
1Q15 as the
bank ratio reached 6.0%.
In March 2015, the firm received a non-objection from the
Federal Reserve to its
revised capital plan as a result of the annual CCAR process. The
board intends
to increase the common dividend by $0.04 per share, to $0.44,
beginning in 2Q15,
which equates to a 30.3% payout based on 1Q15 diluted earnings
per share. JPM
also has the authority to repurchase $6.4 billion of equity from
2Q15 to 2Q16.
JPM repurchased about $1.9 billion of common equity during the
first quarter,
which compared to about $2 billion of remaining authorization
based on the prior
year's CCAR process.
The bank's liquidity profile remains sound, with $614 billion of
high quality
liquid assets at March 31, 2015, up from $538 billion a year
earlier. JPM
reports that it is in compliance with the liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR) and the
net stable funding ratio (NSFR), which Fitch views favorably. In
1Q15, the bank
made progress toward its goal of reducing non-operating deposits
by $100 billion
by year-end 2015. Ending deposits grew $5 billion
quarter-over-quarter, but did
include a mix shift, with $28 billion of growth in retail
deposits and a $24
billion decline in deposits in the investment bank. Fitch views
this shift
favorably, given the relative stability of retail deposits and
favorable
treatment in liquidity ratios.
Earnings performance remains highly resilient, particularly on a
relative basis,
given the firm's global reach and strong market position in a
variety of
business lines. Credit costs are expected to be a headwind over
the near-term,
given portfolio growth and normalization in certain asset
categories, as are
interest rates, legal costs, and continued investment in the
control agenda, but
market share gains and improved operating efficiencies are
expected to serve as
an offset. JPM is targeting a 55% efficiency ratio in three
years, with $2
billion of targeted expenses saves in consumer and community
banking and another
$2.8 billion of cost reductions in the investment bank. Fitch
believes these
results are achievable and noted progress on these goals was
evident in 1Q15.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
superior funding flexibility, strong liquidity, and gradual
growth in capital
ratios. JPM has been relatively successful adapting its business
model to the
evolving regulatory landscape and is expected to continue to
make adjustments in
order to optimize its capital structure.
The VRs remain equalized between JPM and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of JPM and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between JPM and these subsidiaries.
Fitch takes a
group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk at the operating company would be lower given TLAC. All
U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
JPM's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations. As at end-2014, JPM had hybrid and
senior debt as a
percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of approximately 11%; more
than its Pillar
1 capital requirement.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries reflects
substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, liquidity
resources at JPM that could be extended to the bank, and access
to contingent
liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank advances. JPM's
and its
non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the
bank, particularly
given their greater reliance on the holding company for
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver
meaningful earnings growth, particularly in light of the current
regulatory
environment. Higher capital charges and what remains difficult
market conditions
present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to
seek more
aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory changes.
However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global franchise,
liquidity risk
management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage or
legal sanctions
that impact the firm's market position and/or material asset
quality weakening
which pressures JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital,
deterioration
in liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure
to sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and
internal reviews following material losses in the chief
investment officer.
Further, significant risk management or operational failures
that result in
material losses to the firm could also result in a negative
rating action.
Fitch's rating action assumes that any potential criminal
charges as they relate
to foreign exchange manipulations will not materially impact
ongoing business
operations. Absent that, ratings may be adversely impacted,
though Fitch has
limited visibility into this outcome.
Fitch considers JPM's ratings to be particularly sensitive to
the degree and
scope of litigation risk going forward. Fitch recognizes that
the large
litigation charges taken in recent years reflect JPM's desire to
address
outstanding legal issues. To the extent JPM enters into any new
and material
litigation settlements, Fitch will consider whether these
effectively diminish
ongoing legal risks.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given that its current rating level is among the highest
of its peer
group and of the global bank universe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that JPM
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated debt issued by
the operating
companies is rated at the same level as subordinated debt issued
by JPM
reflecting the potential for subordinated creditors in the
operating companies
to be exposed to loss ahead of senior creditors in JPM. This is
also supported
by the FSB's proposal to have internal TLAC rank senior to
regulatory capital at
the operating company. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to
any change in
the common VR. They have, therefore, been affirmed due to the
affirmation of the
common VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.'s and Chase Bank USA,
N.A.'s deposit
ratings is based on the upgrade of their IDRs. Deposit ratings
are one notch
higher than senior debt reflecting the deposits' superior
recovery prospects in
case of default given depositor preference in the U.S.
SUBSIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Bear Stearns Companies LLC and JP Morgan & Co., Inc. are wholly
owned
subsidiaries of JPM, therefore their IDRs and debt ratings are
aligned with the
parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Senior shelf affirmed at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A';
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Market linked securities affirmed at 'A+emr';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term debt upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Market linked deposits upgraded to 'AAemr' from 'AA-emr';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-'from 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term debt upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Short-Term debt upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-Term subordinated affirmed at 'A'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
