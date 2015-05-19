(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche Bank's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings to 'A' from 'A+' and its Short-term IDR and debt ratings to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR remains Negative. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Postbank's IDR and senior debt ratings to 'A-' from 'A+'. Postbank's Short- and Long-term IDRs remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for DB. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. As a result of the revision to the SRF, the Long-term IDR is now driven by DB's Viability Rating (VR), which has been affirmed at 'a'. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT DB's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that the strategic changes announced in April 2015, including plans to deconsolidate Postbank and to reduce gross leverage exposure in its Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) division with the aim of achieving a Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio of at least 5% by 2020, are a sensible approach to a challenging operating environment. In particular, regulatory requirements it faces by remaining a global universal bank with a leading sales and trading franchise, will in our view likely increase further. The high leverage ratio requirements for businesses that will be held under its intermediate holding company in the US will be among the most demanding. However, given that DB is taking five years to execute on its plan, Fitch sees a high risk that obstacles may surface to prevent it achieving its targets. DB's decision to deconsolidate Postbank and shrink its CB&S business is on balance neutral for the bank's VR. Fitch believes that the shrinkage of DB's C&BS business of net EUR130bn-150bn is a defensive reaction to market and regulatory headwinds. Several other European peers have taken similar steps, but DB plans to retain a more substantial presence and higher market shares across global securities markets than its European peers and remains the only committed European challenger to the global US-based brokerage houses. Similarly, Fitch views the divestment of Postbank as neutral, despite the potential positive medium-term impact on DB's profitability, capitalisation and leverage ratios. In Fitch's view, DB's failure to create a more profitable retail banking franchise in Germany after the acquisition of Postbank in 2011, which should have helped it to achieve a more balanced business model, highlights some weaknesses in DB's execution capabilities. Addressing these weaknesses is key to maintaining the VR at its current level. DB's VR reflects the bank's strong, diversified franchise by product and geography, even after the planned sale of Postbank and other asset disposals, but also a complex organisational structure. DB's 1Q15 results are evidence of the strength of its franchise (see 'Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bank's VR at 'a'; Places Postbank's IDRs on Watch Negative', published 29 April 2015, on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR, as the bank has sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank remains exposed to non-core assets, which it is both actively reducing and allowing to run-off. Reduction of non-core assets has slowed, and Fitch expects it will take some years to run down the remainder. After the Postbank spin-off, DB will combine an entrenched franchise in domestic and European corporate banking with a leading global securities presence, particularly in global fixed income, and an improving global wealth and asset management franchise. DB's retail banking franchise in Germany and Europe will be focused on higher-end, affluent customers. However, Fitch considers DB's fairly large share of earnings from its sales and trading and markets-driven businesses to be more volatile than commercial banking earnings, which constrains its VR at the current level of 'a'. DB's announced revised strategy, if executed well, should improve the lagging profitability and efficiency of its core bank in the medium term. In addition, while risk-weighted capitalisation will remain broadly unchanged mainly due to increased regulatory weightings (DB targets a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 11%; 11.1% at end-1Q15), progress towards its 5% leverage ratio target should position DB well, particularly among European GTUB peers. DB's risk-weighted capitalisation was considerably strengthened during 2014 by a EUR8.5bn capital increase and issuance of additional Tier 1 instruments, which is positive for the VR. Fitch will closely monitor how DB implements its revised EUR3.5bn cost savings programme, particularly since it entails considerable "costs to achieve" (around EUR5bn), including EUR0.8bn in existing costs from deleveraging in CB&S and EUR2.5bn of investments in digitalisation and global transaction banking (GTB) by 2020. As a result of its revised business strategy, DB's financial metrics, especially capitalisation, leverage and efficiency should improve in the medium term. Profitability, excluding transactions and execution costs ("cost to achieve"), should also improve in the short-to-medium term, largely as a result of positive developments at its more stable businesses, Private & Business Clients (PBC), Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM) and GTB. By 2017, the divestment of Postbank, which has reported modest but improving profitability, should also support underlying profitability in the medium term. Postbank's low-risk but high-volume asset base means that it would not achieve returns on a leverage-based equity allocation in line with the rest of the group without increasing risk. DB's profitability will increasingly rely on its CB&S division; CB&S's balance sheet will shrink but risk density will increase as a result of management's focus on disposing of activities that generate considerable leverage exposure but not necessarily risk-weighted assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on DB's Long-term IDR reflects our view that the implementation of the revised strategy entails considerable execution risks, not least because DB has a mixed track record of executing against stated financial targets. Therefore, Fitch believes there is a high chance that the bank will not be able to demonstrate sufficient progress on executing its new strategy in the next one to two years, which would result in a downgrade of the VR. Key to maintaining the VR at its current level, in particular, for 2015 as a whole and 1Q16, are improvement in the underlying operating cost base, a net improvement in the CRDIV leverage ratio from the end-1Q15 level of 3.5%, and evidence of progress made with preparing Postbank for sale or IPO by end-2016. DB's VR factors in our expectation that underlying earnings will improve during 2015 and reported earnings will improve in 2016. Failure to improve underlying and reported profitability in line with these expectations would put pressure on DB's VR, including any conduct fines or settlement costs whose incremental costs absorb more than two quarters of earnings. DB's profitability and execution qualities have become important rating drivers. DB's VR is also sensitive to delays in improving the leverage ratio. Should DB start lagging its stated leverage ratio target or if leverage exposure reduction has a more significant impact on DB's revenue base or franchise than planned, then this would be negative for the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SR AND SRF The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that DB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS - DB SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its subsidiaries are all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - DB's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its subsidiaries, excluding Postbank, are primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuer's VR. This may reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR Postbank's IDRs are rated one notch below DB's to reflect the initiated sale process and its downgrade today follows that of DB accordingly. The RWNs on Postbank's IDRs reflect a low likelihood in Fitch's view that a new owner would have the ability and propensity to support Postbank at the current 'A-' rating. However, given that no sale is planned before 2017, we will likely continue to factor support from DB into the ratings in the interim period. DB owned 96.8% of Postbank at end-1Q15 and plans to squeeze out the remaining shareholders by end-2015. In our view, there is an extremely high likelihood that DB would support Postbank if needed as long as it remains the majority owner. Support is underpinned by a control and profit and loss transfer agreement between Postbank and DB Finanz-Holding GmbH (the wholly-owned subsidiary of DB that holds the shares in Postbank). Postbank's SR also reflects this backing from DB. If there is an IPO of Postbank, its Long-term IDR would be downgraded to the level reflecting its own financial strength and stand-alone creditworthiness. Following DB's announced intention to deconsolidate Postbank and unwind its back-office links to the subsidiary, Fitch will assess Postbank's stand-alone creditworthiness during the next few months once more information is available. At this stage, we expect that the bank's VR would likely be in the 'bbb' category, based on its overall low risk profile, stable franchise and funding, as well as modest profitability and capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR Postbank's ratings are primarily sensitive to the conclusion of its sale, at which point its IDRs and senior debt ratings will reflect the higher of its stand-alone creditworthiness, most likely indicated in a VR, and the ability and propensity of any new owner to provide institutional support in case of need. The SR could be downgraded to as low as '5' depending on the new owner and Fitch's assessment of its ability and propensity to provide support in case of need. RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES Hybrid capital issued by Postbank's issuing vehicles are all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. As a result of DB's announcement to divest Postbank, Fitch has placed Postbank's hybrid instruments on RWN. These instruments will be likely be downgraded when Fitch concludes its review of interim support from DB for Postbank and again on the sale of Postbank, or possibly before if there are changes to the control and profit and loss transfer agreement between Postbank and DB Finanz-Holding GmbH. They will likely be notched from Postbank's future VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES The hybrid capital securities issued by Postbank's issuing vehicles are primarily sensitive to the sale of the bank by DB. Prior to that, the securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching from DB's VR once Fitch concludes its assessment of support available from DB to Postbank in the interim period. Additional notching could arise in the interim period if Fitch assesses the probability of the securities' non-performance relative to the risk captured in DB's VR to have increased as a result of changes to capital management within DB before Postbank is sold. These could include, for example, a change to the control and profit and loss transfer agreement, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S LEGACY UNSECURED GUARANTEED DEBT RATINGS ISSUED BY DSL The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt issued by DSL, which was acquired by Postbank in 1999, reflect the grandfathered deficiency guarantee on these notes from the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable), which relate to its sovereign ownership and policy role prior to privatisation. The ratings are sensitive to a change to Germany's IDR or to a change in Fitch's assessment of the likelihood that Germany will honour the guarantee. The rating actions are as follows: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'A'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+' Senior market-linked securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr' Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-' Additional Tier 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB+' DBSecurities Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' DBTrust Company Americas Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' DBTrust Corporation Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'A'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' DBAustralia Ltd. Commercial paper downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' DBFinancial LLC Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' DBCapital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-' DBContingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-' DBContingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-' DBContingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-' DBContingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-' Postbank Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; maintained on RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; maintained on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'A-'/'F1' from 'A+'/'F1+'; maintained on RWN Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed at 'AA'' PB Finance (Delaware); Inc: Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; maintained on RWN Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained on RWN Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany 'BBB-' maintained on RWN Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained on RWN Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained on RWN ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): 'BBB' maintained on RWN 