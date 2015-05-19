(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Deutsche Bank's
(DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings to 'A' from
'A+' and its Short-term IDR and debt ratings to 'F1' from 'F1+'.
The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR remains Negative. At the same time, the agency
has downgraded
Postbank's IDR and senior debt ratings to 'A-' from 'A+'.
Postbank's Short- and
Long-term IDRs remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for DB. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to
'5' from '1' and
revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'.
As a result of the revision to the SRF, the Long-term IDR is now
driven by DB's
Viability Rating (VR), which has been affirmed at 'a'.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
DB's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that
the strategic
changes announced in April 2015, including plans to
deconsolidate Postbank and
to reduce gross leverage exposure in its Corporate Banking &
Securities (CB&S)
division with the aim of achieving a Basel III Tier 1 leverage
ratio of at least
5% by 2020, are a sensible approach to a challenging operating
environment.
In particular, regulatory requirements it faces by remaining a
global universal
bank with a leading sales and trading franchise, will in our
view likely
increase further. The high leverage ratio requirements for
businesses that will
be held under its intermediate holding company in the US will be
among the most
demanding. However, given that DB is taking five years to
execute on its plan,
Fitch sees a high risk that obstacles may surface to prevent it
achieving its
targets.
DB's decision to deconsolidate Postbank and shrink its CB&S
business is on
balance neutral for the bank's VR. Fitch believes that the
shrinkage of DB's
C&BS business of net EUR130bn-150bn is a defensive reaction to
market and
regulatory headwinds. Several other European peers have taken
similar steps, but
DB plans to retain a more substantial presence and higher market
shares across
global securities markets than its European peers and remains
the only committed
European challenger to the global US-based brokerage houses.
Similarly, Fitch views the divestment of Postbank as neutral,
despite the
potential positive medium-term impact on DB's profitability,
capitalisation and
leverage ratios. In Fitch's view, DB's failure to create a more
profitable
retail banking franchise in Germany after the acquisition of
Postbank in 2011,
which should have helped it to achieve a more balanced business
model,
highlights some weaknesses in DB's execution capabilities.
Addressing these
weaknesses is key to maintaining the VR at its current level.
DB's VR reflects the bank's strong, diversified franchise by
product and
geography, even after the planned sale of Postbank and other
asset disposals,
but also a complex organisational structure. DB's 1Q15 results
are evidence of
the strength of its franchise (see 'Fitch Affirms Deutsche
Bank's VR at 'a';
Places Postbank's IDRs on Watch Negative', published 29 April
2015, on
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR,
as the bank has
sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank remains
exposed to
non-core assets, which it is both actively reducing and allowing
to run-off.
Reduction of non-core assets has slowed, and Fitch expects it
will take some
years to run down the remainder.
After the Postbank spin-off, DB will combine an entrenched
franchise in domestic
and European corporate banking with a leading global securities
presence,
particularly in global fixed income, and an improving global
wealth and asset
management franchise. DB's retail banking franchise in Germany
and Europe will
be focused on higher-end, affluent customers. However, Fitch
considers DB's
fairly large share of earnings from its sales and trading and
markets-driven
businesses to be more volatile than commercial banking earnings,
which
constrains its VR at the current level of 'a'.
DB's announced revised strategy, if executed well, should
improve the lagging
profitability and efficiency of its core bank in the medium
term. In addition,
while risk-weighted capitalisation will remain broadly unchanged
mainly due to
increased regulatory weightings (DB targets a fully-loaded CET1
ratio of 11%;
11.1% at end-1Q15), progress towards its 5% leverage ratio
target should
position DB well, particularly among European GTUB peers. DB's
risk-weighted
capitalisation was considerably strengthened during 2014 by a
EUR8.5bn capital
increase and issuance of additional Tier 1 instruments, which is
positive for
the VR.
Fitch will closely monitor how DB implements its revised
EUR3.5bn cost savings
programme, particularly since it entails considerable "costs to
achieve" (around
EUR5bn), including EUR0.8bn in existing costs from deleveraging
in CB&S and
EUR2.5bn of investments in digitalisation and global transaction
banking (GTB)
by 2020.
As a result of its revised business strategy, DB's financial
metrics, especially
capitalisation, leverage and efficiency should improve in the
medium term.
Profitability, excluding transactions and execution costs ("cost
to achieve"),
should also improve in the short-to-medium term, largely as a
result of positive
developments at its more stable businesses, Private & Business
Clients (PBC),
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM) and GTB. By 2017, the
divestment of
Postbank, which has reported modest but improving profitability,
should also
support underlying profitability in the medium term. Postbank's
low-risk but
high-volume asset base means that it would not achieve returns
on a
leverage-based equity allocation in line with the rest of the
group without
increasing risk.
DB's profitability will increasingly rely on its CB&S division;
CB&S's balance
sheet will shrink but risk density will increase as a result of
management's
focus on disposing of activities that generate considerable
leverage exposure
but not necessarily risk-weighted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on DB's Long-term IDR reflects our view
that the
implementation of the revised strategy entails considerable
execution risks, not
least because DB has a mixed track record of executing against
stated financial
targets. Therefore, Fitch believes there is a high chance that
the bank will not
be able to demonstrate sufficient progress on executing its new
strategy in the
next one to two years, which would result in a downgrade of the
VR.
Key to maintaining the VR at its current level, in particular,
for 2015 as a
whole and 1Q16, are improvement in the underlying operating cost
base, a net
improvement in the CRDIV leverage ratio from the end-1Q15 level
of 3.5%, and
evidence of progress made with preparing Postbank for sale or
IPO by end-2016.
DB's VR factors in our expectation that underlying earnings will
improve during
2015 and reported earnings will improve in 2016. Failure to
improve underlying
and reported profitability in line with these expectations would
put pressure on
DB's VR, including any conduct fines or settlement costs whose
incremental costs
absorb more than two quarters of earnings. DB's profitability
and execution
qualities have become important rating drivers.
DB's VR is also sensitive to delays in improving the leverage
ratio. Should DB
start lagging its stated leverage ratio target or if leverage
exposure reduction
has a more significant impact on DB's revenue base or franchise
than planned,
then this would be negative for the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SR AND SRF
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that
senior creditors
can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from
the sovereign in
the event that DB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In
the EU, BRRD has
been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DB SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DB's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by DB and its
subsidiaries, excluding Postbank, are primarily sensitive to a
change in its VR.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuer's
VR. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
Postbank's IDRs are rated one notch below DB's to reflect the
initiated sale
process and its downgrade today follows that of DB accordingly.
The RWNs on
Postbank's IDRs reflect a low likelihood in Fitch's view that a
new owner would
have the ability and propensity to support Postbank at the
current 'A-' rating.
However, given that no sale is planned before 2017, we will
likely continue to
factor support from DB into the ratings in the interim period.
DB owned 96.8% of
Postbank at end-1Q15 and plans to squeeze out the remaining
shareholders by
end-2015. In our view, there is an extremely high likelihood
that DB would
support Postbank if needed as long as it remains the majority
owner.
Support is underpinned by a control and profit and loss transfer
agreement
between Postbank and DB Finanz-Holding GmbH (the wholly-owned
subsidiary of DB
that holds the shares in Postbank). Postbank's SR also reflects
this backing
from DB.
If there is an IPO of Postbank, its Long-term IDR would be
downgraded to the
level reflecting its own financial strength and stand-alone
creditworthiness.
Following DB's announced intention to deconsolidate Postbank and
unwind its
back-office links to the subsidiary, Fitch will assess
Postbank's stand-alone
creditworthiness during the next few months once more
information is available.
At this stage, we expect that the bank's VR would likely be in
the 'bbb'
category, based on its overall low risk profile, stable
franchise and funding,
as well as modest profitability and capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
Postbank's ratings are primarily sensitive to the conclusion of
its sale, at
which point its IDRs and senior debt ratings will reflect the
higher of its
stand-alone creditworthiness, most likely indicated in a VR, and
the ability and
propensity of any new owner to provide institutional support in
case of need.
The SR could be downgraded to as low as '5' depending on the new
owner and
Fitch's assessment of its ability and propensity to provide
support in case of
need.
RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by Postbank's issuing vehicles are all
notched down from
DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. As a
result of DB's
announcement to divest Postbank, Fitch has placed Postbank's
hybrid instruments
on RWN. These instruments will be likely be downgraded when
Fitch concludes its
review of interim support from DB for Postbank and again on the
sale of
Postbank, or possibly before if there are changes to the control
and profit and
loss transfer agreement between Postbank and DB Finanz-Holding
GmbH. They will
likely be notched from Postbank's future VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid capital securities issued by Postbank's issuing
vehicles are
primarily sensitive to the sale of the bank by DB. Prior to
that, the
securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching from DB's
VR once Fitch concludes its assessment of support available from
DB to Postbank
in the interim period.
Additional notching could arise in the interim period if Fitch
assesses the
probability of the securities' non-performance relative to the
risk captured in
DB's VR to have increased as a result of changes to capital
management within DB
before Postbank is sold. These could include, for example, a
change to the
control and profit and loss transfer agreement, or an unexpected
shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S LEGACY UNSECURED
GUARANTEED DEBT
RATINGS ISSUED BY DSL
The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt issued by DSL, which
was acquired by
Postbank in 1999, reflect the grandfathered deficiency guarantee
on these notes
from the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable), which relate
to its sovereign
ownership and policy role prior to privatisation. The ratings
are sensitive to a
change to Germany's IDR or to a change in Fitch's assessment of
the likelihood
that Germany will honour the guarantee.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'A'/'F1'
from 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior market-linked securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from
'A+emr'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
DBSecurities
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
DBTrust Company Americas
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'F1'
from 'F1+'
DBTrust Corporation
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to 'A'/'F1'
from 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
DBAustralia Ltd.
Commercial paper downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
DBFinancial LLC
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
DBCapital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Postbank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; maintained on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to
'A-'/'F1' from
'A+'/'F1+'; maintained on RWN
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA''
PB Finance (Delaware); Inc:
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; maintained on
RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained
on RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany 'BBB-' maintained on
RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained
on RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): 'BBB-' maintained
on RWN
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): 'BBB'
maintained on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.