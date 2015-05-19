(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt at 'A' and its Short-term IDR and senior debt at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch has upgraded SG's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for SG. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. Following the revision of our expectations for state support, the IDRs are now driven by the bank's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in the VR, whose upgrade today has led to the IDRs being affirmed. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. The VR upgrade reflects SG's sound execution in improving the balance of risks in its business model and earnings diversification. SG's business model rests on three pillars where earnings volatility has remained moderate despite current headwinds. In particular, performance at its specialised businesses has more than compensated still modest risk-adjusted profitability in its international retail banking business. SG also delivered sound execution in its global market business, which despite not having the same global reach as larger GTUB peers, has delivered satisfactory returns. Both achievements allowed the bank to improve its profitability substantially in the last three years. The VR upgrade also factors in SG management's focus on strengthening the bank's balance sheet as it has closed the gap with most of its European GTUB peers in capital and liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT SG's VR reflects its solid and performing franchises in selected businesses, including French retail banking, commercial banking, euro-denominated bond activity and equity derivatives. SG's business model generates cross-selling opportunities: the bank has, for instance, established itself as a leading player in the euro corporate bond market, where it has natural synergies with its large French corporate customer base. We expect more synergies between the securities services/brokerage business and global market activities in the long-term. The VR also factors in a higher impaired loan ratio than peers, although this largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly France) not to write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved, which contrasts with a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by reserves accounted for a sound 62% of impaired loans at end-2014, but SG remains dependent on collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans amounted to 25% of its Fitch core capital at end-2014, although this ratio was lower than the 32% reported at end-2013 as capital increased substantially. SG has significant exposure to central and eastern Europe and Russia, where fairly weak asset quality, although improving in recent quarters, is a drag on performance. SG generates sound returns in the Czech Republic, but we believe it will take time to generate adequate profitability in the region as a whole because SG's two other main subsidiaries in the region are based in Russia and Romania, where the economic and political climates are less stable. In Russia SG posted a EUR117m operating loss in 1Q15 (EUR38m operating profit in 2014). While negative contribution from the Russian business is likely to remain at least in 2015, we expect SG to continue to manage its Russian operations cautiously, where lending contracted 9% between end-1Q14 and end-1Q15 (at constant exchange rate), and that it will not increase its exposure to Russia. Apart from Russia, we do not expect any material asset quality deterioration in SG's strategic markets. A key positive driver for the VR is management's continued focus on strengthening its balance sheet in liquidity and capital, which are sound. Dependence on short-term wholesale funding has been reduced to a small 9% of the bank's total liabilities at end-1Q15. SG reported a 10.1% fully-applied common equity tier 1 capital ratio and a 3.7% CRDIV leverage ratio at end-1Q15. Both are in line with those of similarly-rated European peers. SG's underlying profitability has improved significantly since 2012 due to cost-cutting and de-risking measures. The bank reported a 10% operating return on average equity (ROAE) in 2014, which compares adequately with peers. In addition, unlike a number of its GTUB peers, SG's net profitability has not been significantly hit by litigation or conduct charges. Nonetheless, revenue in the bank's French retail banking business is likely to remain under pressure, and we believe that control on operating expenses and higher revenue growth in its foreign and in non-retail banking businesses will be key to achieving its post-tax ROE target of 10%. The Stable Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects our expectations that the bank will continue to generate adequate risk-adjusted profitability and report sound capital and liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Negative pressure on the VR could come from significant erosion in asset quality or if the bank fails to maintain sound capital and leverage ratios in line with similarly rated peers. The VR would also come under pressure if conduct risk leads to a sizeable unexpected loss materially eroding capitalisation. Following today's rating action, Fitch does not expect to upgrade SG's VR in the near term, and any upgrade would be contingent on a substantial strengthening of the bank's company profile and a material improvement in asset quality ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that SG becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SG are all notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in SG's VR. They have, therefore, been upgraded due to the upgrade of SG's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SR of SG's French specialist car financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement and French retail bank Credit du Nord are based on an extremely high probability of support from SG, if needed. Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' and Credit du Nord's Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and their Long-term IDR have the same Outlooks as the parent's. This is because we view both entities as core subsidiaries given their importance to and integration with their parent. Accordingly, the Outlook on their respective Long-term IDRs has been revised to Stable from Negative. The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements and Credit du Nord are therefore sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in their strategic importance to the rest of the group. Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt ratings are aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability of support, if required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in SG's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2 notes: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' Hybrid capital instruments: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Additional Tier 1 capital: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Societe Generale Acceptance N.V. Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A' Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1' SG Option Europe Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' SG Structured Products Inc. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Credit du Nord Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A' EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1' 